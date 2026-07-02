JM Financial initiated coverage on Viyash Scientific with a ‘Buy’ recommendation and a price target of Rs 338. The brokerage sees an upside of 25.7% in the stock on the back of major structural drivers like pivoting to an integrated platform, robust growth in animal health genericisation, etc.

Strategic transformation into an integrated platform

The merger of Sequent Scientific and Viyash Life Sciences transformed the company from a pure-play animal health firm into a globally integrated pharmaceutical platform spanning both Human and Animal Health. This “Sequent 3.0” phase provides the company with end-to-end capabilities, increasing its manufacturing scale to 2,500 kL (kilolitres) from 370 kL and expanding its R&D team from roughly 35 scientists to over 340.

High-growth opportunity in animal health genericisation

The animal health segment is the company’s primary growth engine, projected to deliver a 17% CAGR in formulations and 20% in APIs over FY26–FY29. Viyash is particularly well-positioned to benefit from an upcoming wave of patent expiries in the companion animal market, where 17 drugs are expected to lose patent protection over the next four years compared to only eight in the preceding four.

Industry-leading regulatory and R&D moat

Viyash Scientific possesses a strong regulatory franchise that serves as a durable competitive moat. Key highlights include:

10 USFDA-approved facilities with an impeccable record of zero Official Action Indicated (OAI) observations over the past 15 years.

The third-highest active US Type II VMF filings globally and the second-highest US Type II DMF filings among Indian peers between 2021 and early 2026.

A differentiated pipeline of 35 first-to-file (FTF) opportunities across human formulations and APIs.

End-to-end supply chain integration

The company operates an integrated intermediate-to-distribution model across 150+ countries. This integration allows Viyash Scientific to minimise external dependencies and realise significant cost synergies, estimated at Rs 125 crore–Rs 150 crore by FY28, through procurement savings, backward integration of intermediates, and manufacturing optimization.

Strong financial trajectory and valuation discount

JM Financial expects the company to deliver a robust earnings trajectory, projecting a revenue of 14%, EBITDA of 20%, and adjusted net profit CAGR of 38% over FY26–29. Furthermore, the brokerage noted that the stock was trading at a 30% discount to Indian generic API and formulation peers despite having higher entry barriers and stronger customer stickiness, particularly in its innovator-focused Animal Health API business.

Viyash Scientific share price performance

The share price of Viyash Scientific has risen 5% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has given a return of more than 14% in the last one month. Viyash Scientific’s share price has increased 38% since its listing.