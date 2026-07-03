Adani Enterprises has increased the size of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) to Rs 15,000 crore from the planned Rs 10,000 crore after the share sale attracted bids worth Rs 38,000 crore, or 3.8 times the original issue size, sources said.

Blue-Chip Backing

The issue, launched on Thursday, drew strong interest from long-only institutional investors such as Blackrock, Blackstone, Capital Group, Goldman Sachs and Nomura. Domestic investors included HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Tata Mutual Fund.

The stock gained 1.02% to close at Rs 3,209.90 on Friday.

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The book was fully covered within 48 hours of the roadshow, ahead of the formal launch, prompting the company to exercise the option to upsize, sources said, adding that several investors sought allocations larger than they ultimately received.

The company has set an indicative issue price of ₹2,883 per share while the floor price as per Sebi norms was ₹3,034.68.

Jefferies, SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities were book running lead managers.

The institutional share sale is among the biggest QIPs by a private-sector company in recent years. State Bank of India’s Rs 25,000-crore QIP last year is the largest-ever in the country, overtaking Coal India’s Rs 22,560-crore issue in 2015.

Adani Enterprises raised Rs 25,000 crore through a rights issue in 2025.

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Capital Deployment Strategy

The fundraising came a day after Adani Energy Solutions had approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through a QIP or other permissible routes. The company said proceeds from the share sale will be used to fund capital expenditure across its incubation businesses, repay debt and pursue strategic investments and acquisitions.