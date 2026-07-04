The Gujarat government announced a major revision of its compensation scheme on Friday as farmers continued a multi-week protest in Morbi. They had sought higher reimbursement for the use of their land for power infrastructure being erected by Adani Energy Solutions. The state government said the payment had been doubled ‘after studying the policy in other states’.

According to the new announcement, farmers whose land has been used for such construction will be paid twice the prevailing market value, rather than having payouts calculated from the lower ‘jantri’ (circle) rate. The move, framed as a response to sustained farmer protests in Morbi district and wider concerns about fair valuation, also promises full advance payment of compensation and a more transparent valuation mechanism through a Market Rate Committee (MRC).

Govt doubles compensation to 200% of market value

The revised framework replaces earlier compensation calculations tied to jantri rates and staggered payments. Under the new policy, compensation for land taken for transmission lines and tower bases will be set at 200% of the market value as determined by the MRC. The government has scrapped the earlier practice of staggered payouts—40% at foundation work, 40% at tower erection and the remaining 20% after line stringing—and will instead disburse the entire compensation amount upfront before work begins.

To address farmers’ concerns about the area under compensation, the government has increased the compensable land around transmission towers. For example, the compensable footprint for a 765 kV transmission line has been raised from 625 square metres to 729 square metres by adding one metre on all four sides of the tower base. The policy changes will apply to projects already underway where compensation had been set under the previous regime but works are still in execution, allowing affected landowners to claim the revised benefits.

Market Rate Committee, transparency measures by Gujarat govt

To ensure credible valuation and participatory decision-making, the government will constitute a Market Rate Committee (MRC) in each affected district. The MRC will be chaired by the District Collector and include representatives of affected landowners, an authorised market valuer nominated by farmers, and representatives of the transmission service provider along with a valuer nominated by the company. Officials said the inclusion of farmer representatives is intended to inject transparency and ensure that valuations reflect true market conditions.

“For the benefit of the farmers, more compensation will be paid by calculating one additional square metre on each side of the base area of the tower,” Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani said, citing the example of the 765 kV line. Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary (Energy and Petrochemicals), added that the MRC is designed to provide a neutral and transparent mechanism to determine land values, which will help reduce disputes and speed up project implementation.

Differentiated compensation for Right of Way corridors

The government also set out differentiated compensation levels for the Right of Way corridor of transmission lines. For rural areas, farmers will receive 30% of the market value determined by the MRC; residents in municipal areas will receive 45%; and those in municipal corporation jurisdictions will get 60%. Officials said this sliding scale recognises the higher land values and different livelihood impacts in urbanised zones.

The package of reforms followed consultations led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel with Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel and State Minister Kaushikbhai Vekariya, who engaged farmer organisations before finalising the revised framework. “After consultations…chaired by the CM and Deputy Chief Minister, who asked us to take decisions with an open mind in the farmers’ interest, the Gujarat government has taken this historic decision,” Vaghani said.

Protests, projects and political timing- What is the matter all about?

The decision comes amid a more-than-three-week-long protest by farmers in Jetpar village, Morbi, opposing installation of a 756 kV DC line by Halvad Transmission Limited, a special purpose vehicle of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL). The protested power corridor runs about 246 km from KPS-2 Pooling Station in Khavda, Kutch, to a switching station at Halvad in Morbi, affecting land in roughly 400 villages across Kutch and Morbi.

Farmers had demanded compensation equal to 400% of market value and formation of an MRC, plus full advance payments. While the government did not meet the 400% demand, officials described the concessions as significant and aimed at balancing farmers’ concerns with the need to implement critical transmission infrastructure. Protesters have indicated the agitation would continue until the government issues a formal Government Resolution (GR) codifying the changes.

The announcement also came just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Gujarat to inaugurate a semiconductor facility in Sanand, a fact that drew attention to the timing of the government’s outreach to affected communities.

Benefits to affected landowners, project timelines

The govt officials said the revised policy seeks to reduce delays to strategic power projects by addressing the core grievance—perceived undervaluation of land and delayed payments. By paying compensation upfront and involving farmer representatives in valuation, the state aims to mitigate resistance and speed project rollout. The Gujarat government also clarified that landowners already compensated under old rates for projects still being executed will be eligible to claim benefits under the new policy.

The reforms present a significant shift in how Gujarat balances rapid infrastructure development with agrarian interests. While party ministers hailed the policy as a fair compromise, farmer groups will likely evaluate the new framework against their demand for higher multipliers.