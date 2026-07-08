Adani Enterprises has raised Rs 15,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP). The company’s QIP Committee approved the allotment of more than 5.2 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers.

Adani Enterprises said in its regulatory filing that the company allotted 5,20,29,136 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 2,883 per share, including a premium of Rs 2,882 per share.

The issue price reflects a 5% discount, or Rs 151.68 per share, to the floor price of Rs 3,034.68, according to the Adani Enterprises’ regulatory filing.

QIP opened on July 2

The QIP opened on July 2 and closed on July 7. Following the allotment, Adani Enterprises’ paid-up equity share capital has increased from Rs 130.14 crore to Rs 135.34 crore.

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The number of fully paid-up equity shares has increased from 130,09,20,098 to 1,35,29,49,234 after the allotment. The company continues to have 7,73,366 partly paid-up equity shares.

Adani Enterprises said the paid-up capital figures include partly paid-up equity shares. However, the figures exclude amounts received from certain shareholders between May 18 and June 10 towards the final reminder call on partly paid-up shares.

About Adani Enterprise

Adani Enterprises Limited is the flagship company of the Adani Group and is recognised as India’s largest listed business incubator. Incorporated in 1988 and listed on the BSE in 1994, the company focuses on developing and scaling infrastructure-led businesses across energy and utilities, transport and logistics, consumer goods, and primary industries.

Adani Enterprise share price

The share price of Adani Enterprise has gained 4.82% in last one month. On year-to-date basis the stock has increased 37.98%.