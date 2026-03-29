Brokerage consensus buy calls: At least 6 brokerages, Nomura, Motilal Oswal, JM Financial, Nuvama, Axis Securities, and Jefferies have collectively identified seven stocks with ‘Buy’ ratings, pointing to a wide range of return potential over the next 12 months. Their target prices suggest upside potential between 24% and 72.6%, depending on the company and the firm’s assumptions.

The list includes Sagility India, United Spirits, Coforge, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Global Health, with several of these names backed by more than one brokerage. The recommendations are largely driven by expectations of steady earnings growth, improving margins, and sector-specific tailwinds such as outsourcing demand, digital spending and credit growth.

Sagility India

Nomura

Nomura has initiated coverage on the company with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 55, indicating a potential return of 47.4%. The firm describes the entity as a vertically integrated healthcare tech player that benefits from high client retention and the increasing use of artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiency. The report forecasts a healthy 20% compound annual growth rate for earnings per share over the next two fiscal years.

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal reiterates a ‘Buy’ recommendation for the stock with a target price set at Rs 58, implying a 45% upside. The firm identifies the company as a structural beneficiary of rising outsourcing trends among healthcare payers in the United States. The brokerage suggests that synergy from recent acquisitions and increased work volume from top clients will sustain revenue growth in the mid-teens.

United Spirits

Nomura

Nomura maintains its ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,650 for the company, suggesting an upside of roughly 24% for United Spirits. The assessment follows the divestment of a sports franchise, a move the firm believes unlocks growth potential and allows for a sharper focus on core alcoholic beverage portfolios. It expects a 13% compound annual growth rate for earnings through fiscal year 2028.

Nuvama

Nuvama issues a ‘Buy’ call with a target price of Rs 1,660, which represents a potential return of 25%. The firm views the exit from the sports segment as strategically positive because it removes a key overhang and improves capital allocation for the business. The firm notes that while near-term headwinds exist due to taxation changes, the long-term outlook is bolstered by expected margin expansion and core category growth.

Brokerages Bullish on These 6 Stocks

Target prices with 24%–73% upside potential All ratings: BUY | 12-month horizon | Source: Nomura, Motilal Oswal, Jefferies, JM Financial, Nuvama, Axis Securities Stock Brokerage Rating Target (₹) Upside Sagility India Nomura BUY ₹55 47.4% Motilal Oswal BUY ₹58 45.0% United Spirits Nomura BUY ₹1,650 24.0% Nuvama BUY ₹1,660 25.0% Coforge Motilal Oswal BUY ₹1,880 72.6% Axis Securities BUY ₹2,300 40.0% Infosys Motilal Oswal BUY ₹1,850 47.0% Nomura BUY ₹1,810 41.5% ICICI Bank Jefferies BUY ₹1,730 32.0% Motilal Oswal BUY ₹1,750 39.0% Global Health (Medanta) JM Financial BUY ₹1,382 42.4% Motilal Oswal BUY ₹1,375 36.0% Express InfoGenIE | financialexpress.com

Coforge

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal remains positive on the equity with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 1,880, indicating a massive 72.6% upside potential for Coforge. The firm’s analysis focuses on the company’s ability to secure large deals and maintain a robust growth trajectory within the global technology services sector. The firm projects significant earnings expansion as demand for digital transformation services remains resilient.

Axis Securities

Coforge has been assigned a ‘Buy’ rating by Axis Securities with a target price of Rs 2,300, implying an upside of around 40%. The recommendation is driven by strong deal wins, a robust executable order book with solid revenue visibility, and management’s confidence in sustained growth across key verticals, particularly with increasing traction in banking, healthcare, and high-tech segments. Despite a softer quarter operationally, the company’s long-term growth outlook remains intact, supported by a healthy pipeline, strategic acquisitions, and continued focus on AI-led capabilities, as per Axis Securities.

Infosys

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommends a ‘Buy’ for the stock with a target price of Rs 1,850, which implies a potential return of 47% for Infosys. The institution’s analysis highlights strong performance across its global delivery model and consistent dividend payouts. The firm expects the company to maintain high return ratios through fiscal year 2028.

Nomura

Nomura continues to back the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a price target of Rs 1,810, indicating a 41.5% upside. The valuation methodology utilizes a multiple of 23 times the projected earnings for the first half of fiscal year 2028. The brokerage notes that stronger-than-expected revenue growth or guidance upgrades could provide further positive momentum.

ICICI Bank

Jefferies

Jefferies backs the bank with a ‘Buy’ recommendation and a price target of Rs 1,730, implying a 32% upside. The institution’s financial daily report includes the lender as a key constituent of its diversified financials valuation matrix. The firm cites strong balance sheet metrics and consistent profitability as primary rationales for the call.

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal issues a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,750, representing a potential return of nearly 39%. Motilal Oswal believes the bank is well-positioned to sustain its leadership through all-around delivery on key metrics like loan growth and asset quality. The report estimates that the lender will achieve a return on assets of 2.3% by fiscal year 2028.

Global Health (Medanta)

JM Financial

JM Financial recommends a ‘Buy’ for the healthcare provider with a target price of Rs 1,382, indicating an upside of 42.4% for Medanta. The firm has maintained this target price consistently across several recent updates. The brokerage points to the company’s strong brand and high demand for its medical services as core drivers for growth.

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal backs the company with a ‘Buy’ rating and a price target of Rs 1,375, which offers a 36% potential return. The firm expects earnings per share to grow by over 41% in fiscal year 2027. Motialal Oswal highlights healthy return ratios and expansion plans as key factors for long-term value creation.

Conclusion

Multiple brokerages are backing the same 6 stocks with clear upside expectations, making this a focused list rather than scattered recommendations. While outcomes may vary, the overlap highlights where analysts see the strongest earnings visibility and growth, giving investors a practical shortlist to track rather than a guarantee of returns.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.