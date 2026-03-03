Facebook Pixel Code
Neueon Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

NEUEON CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Neueon Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.82 Closed
4.97₹ 0.56
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Neueon Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.82₹11.82
₹11.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.49₹11.82
₹11.82
Open Price
₹11.82
Prev. Close
₹11.26
Volume
54,433

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Neueon Corporation has gained 73.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 105.21%.

Neueon Corporation’s current P/E of -0.41x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Neueon Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Neueon Corporation		015.66105.21105.21105.2149.8971.36
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.674.7510.593.7417.4821.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-5.950.120.6427.7649.229.473.33
GE Vernova T&D India		0.819.0829.5533.84188.34229.4394.30
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.214.36-0.67-7.4940.1628.1224.20
KEC International		-4.37-8.31-21.57-33.44-17.776.914.13
ACME Solar Holdings		0.246.516.49-22.2523.87-2.88-1.74
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		1.0623.7523.10-39.74-16.15116.30103.15
Voltamp Transformers		4.9216.4811.829.3040.9447.2649.85
Transrail Lighting		-4.49-1.29-13.72-31.044.40-1.02-0.61
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-5.5312.3513.54-5.40130.4129.2116.62
Vikram Solar		-9.85-22.28-33.37-49.62-53.12-22.32-14.06
GK Energy		-9.762.42-27.72-36.90-36.90-14.23-8.80
Bajel Projects		-3.80-3.92-11.13-23.85-2.68-7.42-4.52
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.61-17.43-36.40-42.33-42.33-16.76-10.42
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.142.70-7.85-18.05-28.45101.2670.89
Rajesh Power Services		-7.19-7.75-26.99-41.5312.638.775.17
Jyoti Structures		-4.2824.845.99-27.68-29.5324.6026.09
Sugs Lloyd		-5.47-13.25-32.53-28.65-28.65-10.64-6.53
Modern Malleables		10.2240.28162.15486.06638.7994.7649.18

Over the last one year, Neueon Corporation has gained 105.21% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Neueon Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).

Neueon Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Neueon Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.2510.29
109.159.28
207.337.8
504.825.72
1004.024.49
2003.183.47

Neueon Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Neueon Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Neueon Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 12, 2026, 10:37 PM ISTNeueon Corporation - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company, For The Quarter And Nine Months
Feb 12, 2026, 10:14 PM ISTNeueon Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, January 12, 2026
Feb 06, 2026, 8:24 PM ISTNeueon Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 05, 2026, 8:27 PM ISTNeueon Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, February 12, 2026
Jan 14, 2026, 12:18 AM ISTNeueon Corporation - Clarification- Rating Assigned By CARE RATINGS

About Neueon Corporation

Neueon Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40109TG2006PLC049743 and registration number is 049743. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sudheer Rayachoti
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. PV Santharam Seranyan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. G Anupama
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. N Neelapala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Purusothama Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Surabhi Verma
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Neueon Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Neueon Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neueon Corporation is ₹11.82 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Neueon Corporation?

The Neueon Corporation is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Neueon Corporation?

The market cap of Neueon Corporation is ₹66.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Neueon Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Neueon Corporation are ₹11.82 and ₹11.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Neueon Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neueon Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neueon Corporation is ₹11.82 and 52-week low of Neueon Corporation is ₹5.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Neueon Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Neueon Corporation has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 27.37% for the past month, 105.21% over 3 months, 105.21% over 1 year, 49.89% across 3 years, and 73.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Neueon Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neueon Corporation are -0.41 and 0.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Neueon Corporation News

