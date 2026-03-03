Here's the live share price of Neueon Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Neueon Corporation has gained 73.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 105.21%.
Neueon Corporation’s current P/E of -0.41x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|15.66
|105.21
|105.21
|105.21
|49.89
|71.36
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.67
|4.75
|10.59
|3.74
|17.48
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-5.95
|0.12
|0.64
|27.76
|49.22
|9.47
|3.33
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.81
|9.08
|29.55
|33.84
|188.34
|229.43
|94.30
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.21
|4.36
|-0.67
|-7.49
|40.16
|28.12
|24.20
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.31
|-21.57
|-33.44
|-17.77
|6.91
|4.13
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.24
|6.51
|6.49
|-22.25
|23.87
|-2.88
|-1.74
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|1.06
|23.75
|23.10
|-39.74
|-16.15
|116.30
|103.15
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.92
|16.48
|11.82
|9.30
|40.94
|47.26
|49.85
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.49
|-1.29
|-13.72
|-31.04
|4.40
|-1.02
|-0.61
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-5.53
|12.35
|13.54
|-5.40
|130.41
|29.21
|16.62
|Vikram Solar
|-9.85
|-22.28
|-33.37
|-49.62
|-53.12
|-22.32
|-14.06
|GK Energy
|-9.76
|2.42
|-27.72
|-36.90
|-36.90
|-14.23
|-8.80
|Bajel Projects
|-3.80
|-3.92
|-11.13
|-23.85
|-2.68
|-7.42
|-4.52
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.61
|-17.43
|-36.40
|-42.33
|-42.33
|-16.76
|-10.42
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.14
|2.70
|-7.85
|-18.05
|-28.45
|101.26
|70.89
|Rajesh Power Services
|-7.19
|-7.75
|-26.99
|-41.53
|12.63
|8.77
|5.17
|Jyoti Structures
|-4.28
|24.84
|5.99
|-27.68
|-29.53
|24.60
|26.09
|Sugs Lloyd
|-5.47
|-13.25
|-32.53
|-28.65
|-28.65
|-10.64
|-6.53
|Modern Malleables
|10.22
|40.28
|162.15
|486.06
|638.79
|94.76
|49.18
Over the last one year, Neueon Corporation has gained 105.21% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.48%), Adani Energy Solutions (49.22%), GE Vernova T&D India (188.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Neueon Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.25
|10.29
|10
|9.15
|9.28
|20
|7.33
|7.8
|50
|4.82
|5.72
|100
|4.02
|4.49
|200
|3.18
|3.47
In the latest quarter, Neueon Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 9.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
|Neueon Corporation - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company, For The Quarter And Nine Months
|Feb 12, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
|Neueon Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, January 12, 2026
|Feb 06, 2026, 8:24 PM IST
|Neueon Corporation - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 05, 2026, 8:27 PM IST
|Neueon Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, February 12, 2026
|Jan 14, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
|Neueon Corporation - Clarification- Rating Assigned By CARE RATINGS
Neueon Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40109TG2006PLC049743 and registration number is 049743. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Neueon Corporation is ₹11.82 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Neueon Corporation is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Neueon Corporation is ₹66.84 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Neueon Corporation are ₹11.82 and ₹11.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Neueon Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Neueon Corporation is ₹11.82 and 52-week low of Neueon Corporation is ₹5.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Neueon Corporation has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 27.37% for the past month, 105.21% over 3 months, 105.21% over 1 year, 49.89% across 3 years, and 73.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Neueon Corporation are -0.41 and 0.09 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.