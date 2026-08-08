Here's the live share price of Jyoti Structures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jyoti Structures
|6.48
|0.09
|-18.09
|13.64
|-30.89
|4.61
|0.83
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.41
|-4.31
|-13.43
|-6.18
|-4.87
|13.47
|15.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-1.25
|-1.38
|17.43
|57.68
|104.92
|25.08
|11.28
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.18
|-2.42
|-9.53
|17.34
|55.43
|150.47
|100.05
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.55
|0.29
|23.51
|61.35
|33.13
|13.23
|7.74
|Kalpataru Projects International
|3.33
|-2.50
|0.84
|17.53
|18.54
|27.58
|23.79
|KEC International
|2.33
|-3.66
|-21.59
|-23.65
|-41.30
|-9.45
|2.96
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.27
|2.58
|3.27
|22.21
|23.81
|29.34
|44.42
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.10
|-11.10
|-9.48
|3.72
|-41.36
|86.66
|79.03
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.48
|1.85
|-11.74
|39.58
|45.18
|42.92
|23.90
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.76
|-6.60
|-19.11
|-16.29
|-39.73
|-5.05
|-3.06
|Vikram Solar
|-7.61
|-10.53
|-27.23
|-23.89
|-54.00
|-22.81
|-14.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.83
|24.35
|40.02
|165.73
|136.45
|100.73
|75.58
|GK Energy
|6.00
|-7.37
|1.67
|21.29
|-18.33
|-6.53
|-3.97
|Bajel Projects
|8.66
|4.42
|4.87
|12.90
|-19.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Rajesh Power Services
|-0.13
|2.91
|-5.59
|-15.26
|-41.72
|8.73
|5.15
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.52
|-19.42
|-20.88
|-26.42
|-47.88
|-19.52
|-12.22
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-2.98
|-35.57
|46.38
|159.72
|62.13
|41.26
|Om Power Transmission
|1.01
|-1.80
|-10.38
|-10.81
|-10.81
|-3.74
|-2.26
|Modern Malleables
|-12.40
|-34.58
|-35.80
|347.59
|2,373.94
|191.38
|89.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jyoti Structures has declined 30.89% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Jyoti Structures has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.97
|11.55
|10
|10.95
|11.33
|20
|11.18
|11.33
|50
|11.85
|11.62
|100
|11.87
|11.78
|200
|11.49
|12.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jyoti Structures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding fell to 1.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 98.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Jyoti Structures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Jyoti Structures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Jyoti Structures - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Jyoti Structures - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Jyoti Structures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Jyoti Structures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1974PLC017494 and registration number is 017494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction/erection and maintenance of power, telecommunication and transmission lines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 750.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 238.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Structures is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jyoti Structures is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jyoti Structures is ₹1,366.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyoti Structures are ₹11.85 and ₹11.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Structures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Structures is ₹17.90 and 52-week low of Jyoti Structures is ₹7.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jyoti Structures has shown returns of -1.88% over the past day, 0.09% for the past month, -18.09% over 3 months, -30.89% over 1 year, 4.61% across 3 years, and 0.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyoti Structures are 21.25 and 2.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global