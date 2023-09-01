Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Jyoti Structures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

JYOTI STRUCTURES LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Jyoti Structures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.05₹10.40
₹10.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.15₹20.45
₹10.05
Open Price
₹10.05
Prev. Close
₹10.05
Volume
8,76,822

Jyoti Structures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.28
  • R210.52
  • R310.63
  • Pivot
    10.17
  • S19.93
  • S29.82
  • S39.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.6910.4
  • 1015.210.68
  • 2016.1110.73
  • 5016.910.02
  • 10016.589.48
  • 20018.3710.15

Jyoti Structures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.9405.2434.90-45.97378.57179.17
4.210.168.2415.2111.5486.4072.89
-5.682.611.1522.21-78.74213.06278.48
2.927.1325.9544.7163.34112.75117.48
5.174.2121.7520.0462.99148.1579.21
-9.9925.8475.08199.34133.89209.7514.05
-1.7721.9237.67102.83102.82398.98518.94
-0.8534.4039.8693.08204.021,066.17477.34
0.9515.9315.9315.9315.9315.9315.93
-2.87-7.9915.22142.39151.13370.96226.14
13.2526.3639.0139.0139.0139.0139.01
15.893.559.27106.7385.1985.1985.19

Jyoti Structures Ltd. Share Holdings

Jyoti Structures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Jyoti Structures Ltd.

Jyoti Structures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1974PLC017494 and registration number is 017494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Govind Prasad Saha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monica Akhil Chaturvedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kannan Ramamirtham
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhinav R Angirish
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajendra P Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mathew Cyriac
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Jyoti Structures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti Structures Ltd.?

The market cap of Jyoti Structures Ltd. is ₹637.70 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jyoti Structures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jyoti Structures Ltd. is -448.66 and PB ratio of Jyoti Structures Ltd. is 22.37 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Jyoti Structures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Structures Ltd. is ₹10.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyoti Structures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Structures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Structures Ltd. is ₹20.45 and 52-week low of Jyoti Structures Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data