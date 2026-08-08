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Jyoti Structures Share Price

NSE
BSE

JYOTI STRUCTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Jyoti Structures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.50 Closed
-1.88₹ -0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jyoti Structures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.40₹11.85
₹11.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.92₹17.90
₹11.50
Open Price
₹11.70
Prev. Close
₹11.72
Volume
2,57,800

Source: Dion Global

Jyoti Structures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jyoti Structures		6.480.09-18.0913.64-30.894.610.83
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.41-4.31-13.43-6.18-4.8713.4715.48
Adani Energy Solutions		-1.25-1.3817.4357.68104.9225.0811.28
GE Vernova T&D India		0.18-2.42-9.5317.3455.43150.47100.05
ACME Solar Holdings		1.550.2923.5161.3533.1313.237.74
Kalpataru Projects International		3.33-2.500.8417.5318.5427.5823.79
KEC International		2.33-3.66-21.59-23.65-41.30-9.452.96
Voltamp Transformers		0.272.583.2722.2123.8129.3444.42
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.10-11.10-9.483.72-41.3686.6679.03
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.481.85-11.7439.5845.1842.9223.90
Transrail Lighting		-5.76-6.60-19.11-16.29-39.73-5.05-3.06
Vikram Solar		-7.61-10.53-27.23-23.89-54.00-22.81-14.39
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8324.3540.02165.73136.45100.7375.58
GK Energy		6.00-7.371.6721.29-18.33-6.53-3.97
Bajel Projects		8.664.424.8712.90-19.11-0.38-0.23
Rajesh Power Services		-0.132.91-5.59-15.26-41.728.735.15
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.52-19.42-20.88-26.42-47.88-19.52-12.22
Neueon Corporation		0-2.98-35.5746.38159.7262.1341.26
Om Power Transmission		1.01-1.80-10.38-10.81-10.81-3.74-2.26
Modern Malleables		-12.40-34.58-35.80347.592,373.94191.3889.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jyoti Structures has declined 30.89% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Jyoti Structures has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).

Jyoti Structures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jyoti Structures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.9711.55
1010.9511.33
2011.1811.33
5011.8511.62
10011.8711.78
20011.4912.53

Source: Dion Global

Jyoti Structures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jyoti Structures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.13%, FII holding fell to 1.24%, and public shareholding moved up to 98.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Jyoti Structures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTJyoti Structures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTJyoti Structures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 04, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTJyoti Structures - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Aug 04, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTJyoti Structures - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTJyoti Structures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Jyoti Structures

Jyoti Structures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1974PLC017494 and registration number is 017494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction/erection and maintenance of power, telecommunication and transmission lines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 750.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 238.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abdul Hameed Khan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhinav R Angirish
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Dr. Govind Prasad Saha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monica Akhil Chaturvedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev B Batra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Jyoti Structures Share Price

What is the share price of Jyoti Structures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Structures is ₹11.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jyoti Structures?

The Jyoti Structures is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jyoti Structures?

The market cap of Jyoti Structures is ₹1,366.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jyoti Structures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jyoti Structures are ₹11.85 and ₹11.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jyoti Structures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Structures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Structures is ₹17.90 and 52-week low of Jyoti Structures is ₹7.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jyoti Structures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jyoti Structures has shown returns of -1.88% over the past day, 0.09% for the past month, -18.09% over 3 months, -30.89% over 1 year, 4.61% across 3 years, and 0.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jyoti Structures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jyoti Structures are 21.25 and 2.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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