Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.94
|0
|5.24
|34.90
|-45.97
|378.57
|179.17
|4.21
|0.16
|8.24
|15.21
|11.54
|86.40
|72.89
|-5.68
|2.61
|1.15
|22.21
|-78.74
|213.06
|278.48
|2.92
|7.13
|25.95
|44.71
|63.34
|112.75
|117.48
|5.17
|4.21
|21.75
|20.04
|62.99
|148.15
|79.21
|-9.99
|25.84
|75.08
|199.34
|133.89
|209.75
|14.05
|-1.77
|21.92
|37.67
|102.83
|102.82
|398.98
|518.94
|-0.85
|34.40
|39.86
|93.08
|204.02
|1,066.17
|477.34
|0.95
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|-2.87
|-7.99
|15.22
|142.39
|151.13
|370.96
|226.14
|13.25
|26.36
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|15.89
|3.55
|9.27
|106.73
|85.19
|85.19
|85.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Jyoti Structures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1974PLC017494 and registration number is 017494. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 126.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jyoti Structures Ltd. is ₹637.70 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jyoti Structures Ltd. is -448.66 and PB ratio of Jyoti Structures Ltd. is 22.37 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jyoti Structures Ltd. is ₹10.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jyoti Structures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jyoti Structures Ltd. is ₹20.45 and 52-week low of Jyoti Structures Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.