City Union Bank on Monday reported a 24.86% year-on-year rise in net profit for the fourth quarter at ₹359.56 crore. Interest income of the lender was up 21% to ₹1,856 crore while interest expenses grew by 15% to ₹1,069.78 crore. Consequently, net interest income came in at ₹786 crore, a 31% jump YoY. This is the highest net profit achieved by CUB in a single quarter, the bank said.

Total deposits of the lender increased by 23% to ₹78,308 Crore while advances grew at a faster pace of 26% to ₹66,699 crore. Net profit for the fiscal year 2026 (FY26) was ₹1326 crore, an 18 per cent jump compared to ₹1124 crore in FY25.

The bank recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each (200%) for FY26, the payment of which will be subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Board also approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1 equity share for every 3 fully paid up equity shares held as on record date, which will be subject to approval by the shareholders.