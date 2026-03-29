As we step into the new financial year, corporate India will see some major action unfold. Major firms like TVS Motors and Sundaram-Clayton have declared their interim dividends for the quarter ending March 31. PSUs like CPCL and IREDA will garner attraction over the same.

The stock of rating agency Crisil will attract attention, with the company announcing its final dividend.

Investors will also focus on the bonus issues of IRFB Infrastructure and Triton Valves.

So what is the dividend amount? And what record dates to keep in mind?

Here’s all you need to know

#1 TVS Motors announces first interim dividend of Rs 12

The two-wheeler giant has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share of Re 1 each, and the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the same has been fixed for March 31.

The auto major will pay an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share (1200%) on 47,50,87,114 equity shares of Re 1 each, fully paid up, amounting to Rs 570 crore.

#2 IRFB Infrastructure 1:1 bonus issue record date

The company’s board approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, which means that eligible shareholders will receive one new equity share of Re 1 each for every existing share they hold. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been set for Wednesday, April 1, while the deemed date for allotment is Thursday, April 2.

#3 Triton Valves 3:1 bonus issue record date April 1

The auto equipment supplier has fixed April 1 as the record date for its 3:1 bonus issue. The company will issue three bonus equity shares of face value Rs 10 each for every one fully paid-up share of Rs 10 held by shareholders.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the allotment for the same shall be made by April 2.

#4 Aster DM Healthcare announces Rs 3 interim dividend

The healthcare company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share of Rs 10 each for FY26. The record date for the same has been fixed for April 3, while eligible shareholders shall receive the dividend within 30 days from the date of declaration.

#5 Chennai Petroleum Corporation announces interim dividend for FY26

For FY26, IOC’s subsidiary has announced an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share of face value Rs 10 each. The record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility for payment has been fixed for April 2, and shareholders will receive their payout on or before April 25.

#6 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency interim dividend record date April 2

The Navratna PSU will pay out an interim dividend of Rs 0.6 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26. The record date for the same has been fixed for April 2, while the said interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days of declaration.

#7 CRISIL announces final dividend of Rs 28

The rating agency’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 28 per equity share of Rs 1 each for FY26. The record date for the same has been fixed for April 3, and the dividend payment is scheduled for April 23.

Prior to this, the company has paid three interim dividends: Rs 8 in Q1, Rs 9 in Q2, and Rs 16 per equity share in Q3.

#8 Sundaram-Clayton declares Rs 4.5 interim dividend

The auto manufacturer has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share of Rs 5 each, amounting to a total sum of Rs 9.92 crore. The record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend has been fixed for April 3.