Pharmaceutical stocks are under pressure today. The Nifty Pharma Index is down 3% and Index heavyweights like Sun Pharma plummeted 4% intra-day. This is after a Financial Times report indicated that the Trump administration could be potentially preparing tariffs of up to 100% on certain imported medicines, raising fresh concerns over costs and supply chains.

According to the FT report, the proposed duties would apply to companies that have not committed to manufacturing in the US, with details expected as early as this week. The move triggered a broad sell-off across healthcare names, as companies face the prospect of higher expenses or forced investment shifts.



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Deep cut across pharma sector stocks

Losses are visible across the sector. Wockhardt is down 2.17%, or Rs 27.45, trading around Rs 1240. Narayana Hrudayalaya has fallen 2.16%, or Rs 35.30, to about Rs 1600.50, while Laurus Labs is also down 2.16%, or Rs 29.65, at Rs 1343.20. Cipla is trading 2.14% lower, down Rs 25.60 at Rs 1170.30.

Entero Healthcare Solutions is down 2.14%, or Rs 26.65, at Rs 1221.25, and Concord Biotech has slipped 2.13%, or Rs 21.75, to Rs 998.85. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is off 2.02%, down Rs 147.65 at Rs 7157.35, while Dishman Carbogen has declined 1.99%, or Rs 2.90, to Rs 143. Ajanta Pharma is down 1.91%, or Rs 53.80, at Rs 2767.55.

Gufic BioSciences and FDC are both down 1.89%, falling Rs 5.50 and Rs 6.20 to Rs 284.90 and Rs 322.05 respectively. Shilpa Medicare has dropped 1.88%, or Rs 7.05, to Rs 367.15. Advanced Enzyme Technologies is lower by 1.85%, or Rs 4.95, at Rs 262.30, while Global Health has declined 1.83%, or Rs 18.15, to Rs 971.90. Gland Pharma is down 1.78%, or Rs 30.45, at Rs 1676.20, and Eris Lifesciences has slipped 1.77%, or Rs 23.20, to Rs 1288.45.

Natco Pharma is trading 1.76% lower, down Rs 17.65 at Rs 984.20. Procter & Gamble Health has declined 1.72%, or Rs 82.65, to Rs 4725.05, while Borosil Scientific is also down 1.72%, or Rs 1.90, at Rs 108.60.

Among other names, Aster DM Healthcare is down 1.70%, or Rs 11.70, at Rs 676.25, while Thyrocare Technologies has slipped 1.69%, or Rs 6.10, to Rs 355.25. Innova Captab is lower by 1.57%, or Rs 11.05, at Rs 692.55, and Pfizer is down 1.56%, or Rs 75.65, at Rs 4776.25. Windlas Biotech has declined 1.43%, or Rs 10.90, to Rs 753.75, while Healthcare Global Enterprises is down 1.28%, or Rs 6.85, at Rs 528.20.

Tarsons Products, Dr Agarwal’s Health Care and Jupiter Life Line Hospitals are also trading lower, down between 1.07% and 1.19%.

A few stocks are holding gains, including Unichem Laboratories, Indoco Remedies and Koval Medical Center, though they remain in the minority.

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Tariff threat worriess drugmakers

The planned tariffs target branded and patented drugs and are linked to whether companies set up or expand production in the US, according to the Financial Times. Some groups have already struck agreements with the administration to increase domestic investment and cut prices in exchange for relief, but those without deals could face the full impact.

The duties stem from a national security investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, giving the administration a separate legal path to impose levies after earlier tariff measures were struck down by the Supreme Court. That has added to uncertainty for drugmakers, particularly those reliant on exports to the US, as per the report.

Conclusion

The proposed tariff talks have introduced a new layer of risk for drugmakers already dealing with pricing pressure and regulatory demands. Until there is clarity on which companies secure exemptions and how the policy is enforced, pharma stocks are likely to see continued apprehension.