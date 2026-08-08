Here's the live share price of Sharp India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sharp India has gained 106.54% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharp India has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|119.32
|119.53
|10
|117.35
|116.65
|20
|110
|109.81
|50
|85.54
|91.14
|100
|63.92
|74.86
|200
|56.78
|64.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sharp India saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Sharp India - Un Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|Sharp India - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Un Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Sharp India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Sharp India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:33 PM IST IST
|Sharp India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Sharp India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36759MH1985PLC036759 and registration number is 036759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharp India is ₹121.65 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Sharp India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sharp India is ₹315.61 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharp India are ₹121.65 and ₹121.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharp India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharp India is ₹121.65 and 52-week low of Sharp India is ₹36.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Sharp India has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 3.93% for the past month, 37.49% over 3 months, 106.54% over 1 year, 29.51% across 3 years, and 31.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharp India are -13.04 and -2.23 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global