What is the share price of Sharp India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharp India is ₹121.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Sharp India? The Sharp India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharp India? The market cap of Sharp India is ₹315.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharp India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharp India are ₹121.65 and ₹121.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharp India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharp India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharp India is ₹121.65 and 52-week low of Sharp India is ₹36.00 as on .

How has the Sharp India performed historically in terms of returns? The Sharp India has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 3.93% for the past month, 37.49% over 3 months, 106.54% over 1 year, 29.51% across 3 years, and 31.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharp India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharp India are -13.04 and -2.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global