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Sharp India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHARP INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Sharp India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹121.65 Closed
1.00₹ 1.20
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sharp India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.65₹121.65
₹121.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹121.65
₹121.65
Open Price
₹121.65
Prev. Close
₹120.45
Volume
4,776

Source: Dion Global

Sharp India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sharp India has gained 106.54% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharp India has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Sharp India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sharp India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5119.32119.53
10117.35116.65
20110109.81
5085.5491.14
10063.9274.86
20056.7864.3

Source: Dion Global

Sharp India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sharp India saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sharp India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTSharp India - Un Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTSharp India - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Un Audited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2
Jul 16, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTSharp India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Open Offer - Updates
Jul 07, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTSharp India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 07:33 PM IST ISTSharp India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Sharp India

Sharp India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36759MH1985PLC036759 and registration number is 036759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Makarand Date
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nachiket Deo
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Archana Lakhe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhijeet Bhagwat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naoki Hatayama
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shoki Tano
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sharp India Share Price

What is the share price of Sharp India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharp India is ₹121.65 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sharp India?

The Sharp India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharp India?

The market cap of Sharp India is ₹315.61 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharp India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharp India are ₹121.65 and ₹121.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharp India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharp India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharp India is ₹121.65 and 52-week low of Sharp India is ₹36.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Sharp India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sharp India has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 3.93% for the past month, 37.49% over 3 months, 106.54% over 1 year, 29.51% across 3 years, and 31.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharp India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharp India are -13.04 and -2.23 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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