Sharp India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHARP INDIA LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Smallcap | BSE
₹54.00 Closed
-0.57-0.31
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sharp India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.10₹56.38
₹54.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.05₹106.90
₹54.00
Open Price
₹54.31
Prev. Close
₹54.31
Volume
5,385

Sharp India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.22
  • R258.44
  • R360.5
  • Pivot
    54.16
  • S151.94
  • S249.88
  • S347.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.9354.8
  • 1074.2854.85
  • 2078.8354.92
  • 5069.4955.86
  • 10061.7956.95
  • 20060.5358.01

Sharp India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.16-0.55-6.772.56-5.26122.689.42
4.1822.3329.4372.7224.15205.90778.30
5.349.035.27-3.39-11.3036.9544.35
-0.2511.8813.8024.98-10.26-22.35-7.62
6.6722.7338.4456.9632.1265.45205.86
0.691.784.12-24.61-4.832.32-17.66
-9.6321.4789.81102.8664.4864.4864.48
4.34-15.8713.1326.1826.1826.1826.18
4.758.9925.1645.50114.21114.21114.21
9.809.8670.0856.7223.86172.99-21.04
14.1416.1123.0523.139.05279.0337.22
-0.770.45-6.4014.3966.22463.64568.10
5.8143.2071.3152.7535.44266.60106.34
-5.63-2.26-6.982.62-14.92-31.5840.58

Sharp India Ltd. Share Holdings

Sharp India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Nov, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Sharp India Ltd.

Sharp India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36759MH1985PLC036759 and registration number is 036759. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Masahiko Nakagawasai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yoshihiro Hashimoto
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naoki Hatayama
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Asher
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhumika Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhijeet Bhagwat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharp India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sharp India Ltd.?

The market cap of Sharp India Ltd. is ₹140.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sharp India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sharp India Ltd. is -9.2 and PB ratio of Sharp India Ltd. is -2.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sharp India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharp India Ltd. is ₹54.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharp India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharp India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharp India Ltd. is ₹106.90 and 52-week low of Sharp India Ltd. is ₹46.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

