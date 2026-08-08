Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of electronics manufacturing (ems) companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on electronics manufacturing (ems) stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Avalon Technologies
|1963.95
|190.05
|10.71
|148.62
|Seshaasai Technologies
|408.70
|20.60
|5.31
|31.61
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|21.65
|3.56
|618.58
|Cyient DLM
|683.15
|20.40
|3.08
|95.81
|Kaynes Technology India
|3850.00
|28.00
|0.73
|57.57
|EPACK Durables
|229.05
|1.50
|0.66
|20.71
|Atlanta Electricals
|1602.05
|10.40
|0.65
|2.08
|LG Electronics India
|1589.00
|9.95
|0.63
|12.91
|Syrma SGS Technology
|1423.70
|6.25
|0.44
|37.46
|GNG Electronics
|525.90
|2.25
|0.43
|24.90
|Centum Electronics
|3795.85
|9.45
|0.25
|1.48
|Havells India
|1285.90
|3.25
|0.25
|52.68
|Premier Energies
|1046.00
|1.00
|0.10
|192.31
|Symphony
|650.05
|-1.60
|-0.25
|6.06
|Polycab India
|9268.00
|-25.55
|-0.27
|6.40
|Amber Enterprises India
|7415.00
|-29.85
|-0.40
|9.33
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14119.95
|-80.05
|-0.56
|21.49
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Saatvik Green Energy
|423.05
|-4.70
|-1.10
|2.00
|DCX Systems
|178.65
|-3.00
|-1.65
|26.15
|Eureka Forbes
|451.30
|-8.25
|-1.80
|6.88
|Whirlpool of India
|812.00
|-17.90
|-2.16
|509.26
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|1129.90
|-27.45
|-2.37
|6.73
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|390.20
|-10.90
|-2.72
|28.19
|Bajaj Electricals
|371.90
|-11.05
|-2.89
|150.08
|Vikram Solar
|163.95
|-10.05
|-5.78
|939.71
|Exicom Tele-Systems
|158.95
|-10.45
|-6.17
|113.27
The top gainers among the Electronics Manufacturing (EMS) sector stocks today are Avalon Technologies (up 10.71%) and Seshaasai Technologies (up 5.31%). On the other hand, the top losers include Exicom Tele-Systems (down 6.17%) and Vikram Solar (down 5.78%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Electronics Manufacturing (EMS) sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|12.06
|LG Electronics India
|21.70
|DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index
|9.09
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|3.77
|UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund
|9.09
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|3.56
|Taurus Ethical Fund
|9.04
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|7.71
|JM Focused Fund
|8.60
|Amber Enterprises India
|9.40