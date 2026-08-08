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List of Electronics Manufacturing (EMS) Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of electronics manufacturing (ems) companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on electronics manufacturing (ems) stocks here.

Electronics Manufacturing (EMS) Sector
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Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Avalon Technologies		1963.95190.0510.71148.62
Seshaasai Technologies		408.7020.605.3131.61
PG Electroplast		630.6521.653.56618.58
Cyient DLM		683.1520.403.0895.81
Kaynes Technology India		3850.0028.000.7357.57
EPACK Durables		229.051.500.6620.71
Atlanta Electricals		1602.0510.400.652.08
LG Electronics India		1589.009.950.6312.91
Syrma SGS Technology		1423.706.250.4437.46
GNG Electronics		525.902.250.4324.90
Centum Electronics		3795.859.450.251.48
Havells India		1285.903.250.2552.68
Premier Energies		1046.001.000.10192.31
Symphony		650.05-1.60-0.256.06
Polycab India		9268.00-25.55-0.276.40
Amber Enterprises India		7415.00-29.85-0.409.33
Dixon Technologies (India)		14119.95-80.05-0.5621.49
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Saatvik Green Energy		423.05-4.70-1.102.00
DCX Systems		178.65-3.00-1.6526.15
Eureka Forbes		451.30-8.25-1.806.88
Whirlpool of India		812.00-17.90-2.16509.26
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		1129.90-27.45-2.376.73
Fujiyama Power Systems		390.20-10.90-2.7228.19
Bajaj Electricals		371.90-11.05-2.89150.08
Vikram Solar		163.95-10.05-5.78939.71
Exicom Tele-Systems		158.95-10.45-6.17113.27
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Electronics Manufacturing (EMS) sector stocks today are Avalon Technologies (up 10.71%) and Seshaasai Technologies (up 5.31%). On the other hand, the top losers include Exicom Tele-Systems (down 6.17%) and Vikram Solar (down 5.78%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Electronics Manufacturing (EMS) sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Electronics Manufacturing (EMS) Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund12.06LG Electronics India21.70
DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index9.09Dixon Technologies (India)3.77
UTI Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund9.09Dixon Technologies (India)3.56
Taurus Ethical Fund9.04Dixon Technologies (India)7.71
JM Focused Fund8.60Amber Enterprises India9.40

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