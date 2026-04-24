The global markets indicate a mixed trend as investor sentiments continue to be cautious despite the ceasefire extension. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start, up 55 points or 0.23% to trade at 24,213.

Earlier on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 205 points or 0.84% lower at 24,173, while the BSE Sensex fell 852 points or 1.09% to close at 77,664.

Key global and domestic cues to know on April 24, 2026

US extends ceasefire for three weeks

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a three-week extension of their current ceasefire following high-level negotiations at the White House. Also, the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire will be extended by three weeks.

US announces anti-dumping duties

The US Commerce Department on Thursday announced preliminary antidumping duties on solar cells and panels imported from India, Indonesia and Laos, the latest in a string of tariffs imposed over a decade on solar imports from Asia.

Citing a fact sheet posted on the Commerce Department’s website, Reuters reported, that the agency calculated preliminary duty rates, known as dumping margins, of 123.04% for imports from India, 35.17% for imports from ⁠Indonesia, and 22.46% for imports from Laos. The three nations last year accounted for $4.5 billion in U.S. ‌solar imports, about two-thirds of the total, according to government trade data.

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Friday morning opened on a mixed note as investors remained cautious despite a three-week extension of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.71% while the Topix rose 0.30%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.23%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was trading flat. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,802, lower than the index’s last close of 25,915.2.

US markets

The US markets closed Thursday’s trade on a lower note as investor sentiment remained cautious. The S&P 500 traded down 0.41% to close at 7,108.40. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.89% to finish at 24,438.50. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 179.71 points, or 0.36%, to finish at 49,310.32.

Tech ADRs

Indian tech companies’ American Depository Receipts (ADRs) fell in Thursday’s trade on the NYSE after Infosys reported a weak set of earnings numbers for Q4. This led to a slip in ADRs, with Infosys falling 4% and Wipro declining 3.8%.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 1.34% to trade at $97.14 per barrel. Brent crude futures traded 1.36% higher at $106.58 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices increased 0.96% to trade at $96.77 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,52,220 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 0.41% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,51,950 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,14,165. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,720.80 an ounce, falling 0.07%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 2.6% at Rs 2.42 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices rose 0.37% on Friday to trade at $75.78 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,480.59 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,546.56 crore on April 22, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was flat at 98.82. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.33% to close at 94.10 to the dollar on April 23.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Ethanol sector’s stocks rose the most in Thursday’s trade, rising 1.46% in market capitalisation. Further, Pharma and Healthcare stocks were followed by the Electric Equipment sector stocks, which were further followed by the Sugar stocks. However, the Consumer Durables sector stocks fell the most, declining 2.6%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Essar Group’s market cap rose the most in Thursday’s session, rising 3.56%. It was followed by the Essel Group. In the list of Essel Group stocks, Zee Learn’s share surged 7.11%. Apart from that, Indiabulls Group’s market capitalisation fell the most, falling 3.5%.