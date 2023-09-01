Follow Us

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HPL ELECTRIC & POWER LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹232.80 Closed
4.9811.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.25₹232.80
₹232.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.10₹244.70
₹232.80
Open Price
₹229.00
Prev. Close
₹221.75
Volume
5,99,608

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1234.32
  • R2235.83
  • R3238.87
  • Pivot
    231.28
  • S1229.77
  • S2226.73
  • S3225.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 582.96220.48
  • 1077.67217.25
  • 2074.1211.62
  • 5071.98189.2
  • 10066.29159.87
  • 20066.93130.69

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. Share Holdings

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HPL Electric & Power Ltd.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC048945 and registration number is 048945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of measuring, testing, navigating and control equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1004.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Lalit Seth
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Rishi Seth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Seth
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Hargovind Sachdev
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rashmi Vij
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on HPL Electric & Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HPL Electric & Power Ltd.?

The market cap of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is ₹1,496.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HPL Electric & Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is 52.29 and PB ratio of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HPL Electric & Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is ₹232.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HPL Electric & Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HPL Electric & Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is ₹244.70 and 52-week low of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is ₹67.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

