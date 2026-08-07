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HPL Electric & Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

HPL ELECTRIC & POWER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of HPL Electric & Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹340.00 Closed
-1.39₹ -4.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HPL Electric & Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹340.00₹345.10
₹340.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹256.05₹599.00
₹340.00
Open Price
₹341.15
Prev. Close
₹344.80
Volume
7,412

Source: Dion Global

HPL Electric & Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HPL Electric & Power has declined 40.68% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, HPL Electric & Power has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

HPL Electric & Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HPL Electric & Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5334.02339.5
10337.25338.94
20341.48342.22
50354.81348.28
100342.79353.02
200366.12373.4

Source: Dion Global

HPL Electric & Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HPL Electric & Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HPL Electric & Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:45 PM IST ISTHPL Electric & Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 03, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTHPL Electric & Power - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 10, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTHPL Electric & Power - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTHPL Electric & Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 08, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTHPL Electric & Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About HPL Electric & Power

HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC048945 and registration number is 048945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of consumption meters for electricity, water or gas, flow meters and counting meters. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1858.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Lalit Seth
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Rishi Seth
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Seth
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Dr. Rashmi Vij
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Sood
    Independent Director

FAQs on HPL Electric & Power Share Price

What is the share price of HPL Electric & Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HPL Electric & Power is ₹340.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HPL Electric & Power?

The HPL Electric & Power is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HPL Electric & Power?

The market cap of HPL Electric & Power is ₹2,186.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HPL Electric & Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HPL Electric & Power are ₹345.10 and ₹340.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HPL Electric & Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HPL Electric & Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HPL Electric & Power is ₹599.00 and 52-week low of HPL Electric & Power is ₹256.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HPL Electric & Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The HPL Electric & Power has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -1.29% for the past month, -11.46% over 3 months, -40.68% over 1 year, 18.22% across 3 years, and 34.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HPL Electric & Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HPL Electric & Power are 24.02 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

HPL Electric & Power News

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