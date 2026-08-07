Here's the live share price of HPL Electric & Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HPL Electric & Power has declined 40.68% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, HPL Electric & Power has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|334.02
|339.5
|10
|337.25
|338.94
|20
|341.48
|342.22
|50
|354.81
|348.28
|100
|342.79
|353.02
|200
|366.12
|373.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HPL Electric & Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding rose to 0.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:45 PM IST IST
|HPL Electric & Power - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|HPL Electric & Power - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|HPL Electric & Power - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|HPL Electric & Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|HPL Electric & Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC048945 and registration number is 048945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of consumption meters for electricity, water or gas, flow meters and counting meters. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1858.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HPL Electric & Power is ₹340.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HPL Electric & Power is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HPL Electric & Power is ₹2,186.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HPL Electric & Power are ₹345.10 and ₹340.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HPL Electric & Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HPL Electric & Power is ₹599.00 and 52-week low of HPL Electric & Power is ₹256.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HPL Electric & Power has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -1.29% for the past month, -11.46% over 3 months, -40.68% over 1 year, 18.22% across 3 years, and 34.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HPL Electric & Power are 24.02 and 2.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.
Source: Dion Global