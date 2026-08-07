What is the share price of HPL Electric & Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HPL Electric & Power is ₹340.00 as on .

What kind of stock is HPL Electric & Power? The HPL Electric & Power is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HPL Electric & Power? The market cap of HPL Electric & Power is ₹2,186.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HPL Electric & Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of HPL Electric & Power are ₹345.10 and ₹340.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HPL Electric & Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HPL Electric & Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HPL Electric & Power is ₹599.00 and 52-week low of HPL Electric & Power is ₹256.05 as on .

How has the HPL Electric & Power performed historically in terms of returns? The HPL Electric & Power has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -1.29% for the past month, -11.46% over 3 months, -40.68% over 1 year, 18.22% across 3 years, and 34.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HPL Electric & Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HPL Electric & Power are 24.02 and 2.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.29 per annum.

Source: Dion Global