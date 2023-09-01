What is the Market Cap of HPL Electric & Power Ltd.? The market cap of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is ₹1,496.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HPL Electric & Power Ltd.? P/E ratio of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is 52.29 and PB ratio of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is 1.9 as on .

What is the share price of HPL Electric & Power Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is ₹232.80 as on .