Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1992PLC048945 and registration number is 048945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of measuring, testing, navigating and control equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1004.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is ₹1,496.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is 52.29 and PB ratio of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is 1.9 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is ₹232.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HPL Electric & Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is ₹244.70 and 52-week low of HPL Electric & Power Ltd. is ₹67.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.