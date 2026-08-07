Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Elin Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELIN ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Elin Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹96.60 Closed
-5.20₹ -5.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Elin Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.00₹101.10
₹96.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.00₹233.55
₹96.60
Open Price
₹100.00
Prev. Close
₹101.90
Volume
20,055

Source: Dion Global

Elin Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Elin Electronics has declined 43.80% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Elin Electronics has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Elin Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Elin Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100.59101.51
10101.18101.62
20102.45102.26
50105.42105.93
100111.78114.9
200140.3131.39

Source: Dion Global

Elin Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Elin Electronics saw a rise in promoter holding to 32.98%, while DII stake decreased to 2.89%, FII holding fell to 0.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Elin Electronics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,58,7240.047.56
92,7910.010.95

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Elin Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:24 AM IST ISTElin Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 06, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTElin Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTElin Electronics - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 06, 2026, 08:14 PM IST ISTElin Electronics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTElin Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Elin Electronics

Elin Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29304DL1982PLC428372 and registration number is 428372. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1016.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mangi Lall Sethia
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Kamal Sethia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Sethia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumit Sethia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashis Chandra Guha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Shanti Lal Sarnot
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Baid
    Independent Director

FAQs on Elin Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of Elin Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elin Electronics is ₹96.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Elin Electronics?

The Elin Electronics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elin Electronics?

The market cap of Elin Electronics is ₹480.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Elin Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Elin Electronics are ₹101.10 and ₹96.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elin Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elin Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elin Electronics is ₹233.55 and 52-week low of Elin Electronics is ₹94.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Elin Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Elin Electronics has shown returns of -5.2% over the past day, -3.78% for the past month, -25.95% over 3 months, -43.8% over 1 year, -13.13% across 3 years, and -15.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elin Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elin Electronics are -58.46 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Elin Electronics News

More Elin Electronics News
Market Pulse