What is the share price of Elin Electronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elin Electronics is ₹96.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Elin Electronics? The Elin Electronics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Elin Electronics? The market cap of Elin Electronics is ₹480.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Elin Electronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Elin Electronics are ₹101.10 and ₹96.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elin Electronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elin Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elin Electronics is ₹233.55 and 52-week low of Elin Electronics is ₹94.00 as on .

How has the Elin Electronics performed historically in terms of returns? The Elin Electronics has shown returns of -5.2% over the past day, -3.78% for the past month, -25.95% over 3 months, -43.8% over 1 year, -13.13% across 3 years, and -15.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Elin Electronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elin Electronics are -58.46 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global