Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.51
|16.45
|31.40
|20.81
|-21.96
|-21.96
|-21.96
|3.41
|5.75
|22.19
|42.14
|29.41
|283.37
|268.03
|6.19
|22.85
|47.72
|84.75
|125.00
|227.15
|227.15
|-0.47
|7.25
|39.16
|94.34
|72.34
|72.37
|72.37
|20.36
|27.98
|45.72
|57.85
|68.18
|151.45
|151.45
|13.20
|49.30
|197.53
|205.40
|216.80
|981.67
|584.74
|16.28
|31.17
|20.26
|41.70
|124.75
|4,018.56
|1,066.76
|3.87
|6.01
|13.77
|47.27
|11.86
|220.84
|308.92
|3.86
|15.73
|57.02
|66.08
|11.36
|59.41
|59.41
|-7.16
|9.68
|43.37
|190.33
|234.13
|367.21
|353.14
|-2.58
|-5.28
|60.65
|78.12
|265.28
|362.19
|241.98
|8.70
|26.02
|33.99
|102.99
|124.97
|203.97
|175.09
|-4.41
|4.06
|41.35
|119.46
|93.15
|5,027.27
|889.47
|24.11
|16.66
|30.82
|41.49
|38.10
|380.64
|-0.15
|-2.72
|25.00
|-1.51
|37.11
|260.14
|986.96
|1,011.11
|-9.98
|-32.10
|-39.22
|-41.53
|-48.24
|-46.82
|-46.82
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan
|11,70,000
|1.55
|17.37
|SBI Infrastructure Fund
|11,46,540
|1.46
|17.02
|Kotak Business Cycle Fund
|9,35,311
|0.55
|13.88
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund
|9,20,000
|0.16
|13.49
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)
|9,20,000
|0.16
|13.49
|SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)
|9,20,000
|0.16
|13.49
|SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|6,81,540
|0.72
|9.99
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|3,99,006
|0.14
|5.92
|Kotak Manufacture in India Fund
|3,60,000
|0.41
|5.34
|SBI Magnum Children Benefit Plan
|70,000
|1.05
|1.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Elin Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29304WB1982PLC034725 and registration number is 034725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 891.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Elin Electronics Ltd. is ₹878.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Elin Electronics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Elin Electronics Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elin Electronics Ltd. is ₹176.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elin Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elin Electronics Ltd. is ₹245.00 and 52-week low of Elin Electronics Ltd. is ₹116.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.