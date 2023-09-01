Follow Us

ELIN ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | NSE
₹176.85 Closed
12.3619.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Elin Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹159.00₹178.20
₹176.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹116.00₹245.00
₹176.85
Open Price
₹159.00
Prev. Close
₹157.40
Volume
27,06,383

Elin Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1183.67
  • R2190.03
  • R3202.37
  • Pivot
    171.33
  • S1164.97
  • S2152.63
  • S3146.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.53160.21
  • 1022.77158.13
  • 2011.38155.51
  • 504.55154.1
  • 1002.28157.13
  • 2001.140

Elin Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.5116.4531.4020.81-21.96-21.96-21.96
3.415.7522.1942.1429.41283.37268.03
6.1922.8547.7284.75125.00227.15227.15
-0.477.2539.1694.3472.3472.3772.37
20.3627.9845.7257.8568.18151.45151.45
13.2049.30197.53205.40216.80981.67584.74
16.2831.1720.2641.70124.754,018.561,066.76
3.876.0113.7747.2711.86220.84308.92
3.8615.7357.0266.0811.3659.4159.41
-7.169.6843.37190.33234.13367.21353.14
-2.58-5.2860.6578.12265.28362.19241.98
8.7026.0233.99102.99124.97203.97175.09
-4.414.0641.35119.4693.155,027.27889.47
24.1116.6630.8241.4938.10380.64-0.15
-2.7225.00-1.5137.11260.14986.961,011.11
-9.98-32.10-39.22-41.53-48.24-46.82-46.82

Elin Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

Elin Electronics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Magnum Childrens Benefit Fund - Investment Plan11,70,0001.5517.37
SBI Infrastructure Fund11,46,5401.4617.02
Kotak Business Cycle Fund9,35,3110.5513.88
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund9,20,0000.1613.49
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Annual)9,20,0000.1613.49
SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund - Div (Monthly)9,20,0000.1613.49
SBI Multi Asset Allocation Fund6,81,5400.729.99
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund3,99,0060.145.92
Kotak Manufacture in India Fund3,60,0000.415.34
SBI Magnum Children Benefit Plan70,0001.051.03

Elin Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Elin Electronics Ltd.

Elin Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29304WB1982PLC034725 and registration number is 034725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 891.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mangilal Sethia
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Kamal Sethia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Sethia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumit Sethia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashis Chandra Guha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shanti Lal Sarnot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Singh Baid
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Baid
    Independent Director

FAQs on Elin Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Elin Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of Elin Electronics Ltd. is ₹878.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Elin Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Elin Electronics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Elin Electronics Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Elin Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elin Electronics Ltd. is ₹176.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Elin Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elin Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elin Electronics Ltd. is ₹245.00 and 52-week low of Elin Electronics Ltd. is ₹116.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

