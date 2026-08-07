Here's the live share price of Elin Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Elin Electronics has declined 43.80% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Elin Electronics has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|100.59
|101.51
|10
|101.18
|101.62
|20
|102.45
|102.26
|50
|105.42
|105.93
|100
|111.78
|114.9
|200
|140.3
|131.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Elin Electronics saw a rise in promoter holding to 32.98%, while DII stake decreased to 2.89%, FII holding fell to 0.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,58,724
|0.04
|7.56
|92,791
|0.01
|0.95
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:24 AM IST IST
|Elin Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Elin Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Elin Electronics - Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:14 PM IST IST
|Elin Electronics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 06, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Elin Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Elin Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/03/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29304DL1982PLC428372 and registration number is 428372. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1016.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Elin Electronics is ₹96.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elin Electronics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Elin Electronics is ₹480.19 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Elin Electronics are ₹101.10 and ₹96.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Elin Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Elin Electronics is ₹233.55 and 52-week low of Elin Electronics is ₹94.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Elin Electronics has shown returns of -5.2% over the past day, -3.78% for the past month, -25.95% over 3 months, -43.8% over 1 year, -13.13% across 3 years, and -15.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Elin Electronics are -58.46 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global