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Calcom Vision Share Price

NSE
BSE

CALCOM VISION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Calcom Vision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹76.50 Closed
-1.92₹ -1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Calcom Vision Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.65₹78.95
₹76.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.01₹147.50
₹76.50
Open Price
₹78.95
Prev. Close
₹78.00
Volume
5,221

Source: Dion Global

Calcom Vision Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.8-29.2-27.83-21.6116.89
LG Electronics India		6.581.1334.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.426.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.587.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.2-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.213.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.7-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.1
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.7-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.8-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.3106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.8-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.4-9.04-30.53-8.377.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Calcom Vision has declined 27.83% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Calcom Vision has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Calcom Vision Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Calcom Vision Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
577.3578.24
1077.8177.98
2076.7877.82
5078.2978.65
10079.5682.07
20094.2388.93

Source: Dion Global

Calcom Vision Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Calcom Vision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.06%, FII holding unchanged at 7.28%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Calcom Vision Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTCalcom Vision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 05, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTCalcom Vision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 05, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTCalcom Vision - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 21, 2026, 03:43 PM IST ISTCalcom Vision - Calcom Vision Limited Wins Star Performer Quality Award.
Jul 15, 2026, 08:27 PM IST ISTCalcom Vision - Compliances- Certificate Under Reg. 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations , 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Calcom Vision

Calcom Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111DL1985PLC021095 and registration number is 021095. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Malik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Malik
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Lajpat Rai Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunder Hemrajani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Parvathy Venkatesh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Calcom Vision Share Price

What is the share price of Calcom Vision?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Calcom Vision is ₹76.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Calcom Vision?

The Calcom Vision is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Calcom Vision?

The market cap of Calcom Vision is ₹106.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Calcom Vision?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Calcom Vision are ₹78.95 and ₹75.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Calcom Vision?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Calcom Vision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Calcom Vision is ₹147.50 and 52-week low of Calcom Vision is ₹67.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Calcom Vision performed historically in terms of returns?

The Calcom Vision has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, 5.37% for the past month, -7.8% over 3 months, -27.83% over 1 year, -21.61% across 3 years, and 16.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Calcom Vision?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Calcom Vision are 75.59 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Calcom Vision News

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