Here's the live share price of Calcom Vision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.8
|-29.2
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.4
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.5
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.2
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.2
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.7
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.1
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.7
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.8
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.3
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.8
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.4
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Calcom Vision has declined 27.83% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Calcom Vision has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|77.35
|78.24
|10
|77.81
|77.98
|20
|76.78
|77.82
|50
|78.29
|78.65
|100
|79.56
|82.07
|200
|94.23
|88.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Calcom Vision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.06%, FII holding unchanged at 7.28%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Calcom Vision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Calcom Vision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|Calcom Vision - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 21, 2026, 03:43 PM IST IST
|Calcom Vision - Calcom Vision Limited Wins Star Performer Quality Award.
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:27 PM IST IST
|Calcom Vision - Compliances- Certificate Under Reg. 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations , 2018
Source: Dion Global
Calcom Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111DL1985PLC021095 and registration number is 021095. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 218.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Calcom Vision is ₹76.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Calcom Vision is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Calcom Vision is ₹106.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Calcom Vision are ₹78.95 and ₹75.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Calcom Vision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Calcom Vision is ₹147.50 and 52-week low of Calcom Vision is ₹67.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Calcom Vision has shown returns of -1.92% over the past day, 5.37% for the past month, -7.8% over 3 months, -27.83% over 1 year, -21.61% across 3 years, and 16.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Calcom Vision are 75.59 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global