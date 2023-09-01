Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.77
|0.45
|-6.40
|14.39
|66.22
|463.64
|568.10
|4.18
|22.33
|29.43
|72.72
|24.15
|205.90
|778.30
|5.34
|9.03
|5.27
|-3.39
|-11.30
|36.95
|44.35
|-0.25
|11.88
|13.80
|24.98
|-10.26
|-22.35
|-7.62
|6.67
|22.73
|38.44
|56.96
|32.12
|65.45
|205.86
|0.69
|1.78
|4.12
|-24.61
|-4.83
|2.32
|-17.66
|-9.63
|21.47
|89.81
|102.86
|64.48
|64.48
|64.48
|4.34
|-15.87
|13.13
|26.18
|26.18
|26.18
|26.18
|4.75
|8.99
|25.16
|45.50
|114.21
|114.21
|114.21
|9.80
|9.86
|70.08
|56.72
|23.86
|172.99
|-21.04
|14.14
|16.11
|23.05
|23.13
|9.05
|279.03
|37.22
|-5.16
|-0.55
|-6.77
|2.56
|-5.26
|122.68
|9.42
|5.81
|43.20
|71.31
|52.75
|35.44
|266.60
|106.34
|-5.63
|-2.26
|-6.98
|2.62
|-14.92
|-31.58
|40.58
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Calcom Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111DL1985PLC021095 and registration number is 021095. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Calcom Vision Ltd. is ₹207.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Calcom Vision Ltd. is 39.32 and PB ratio of Calcom Vision Ltd. is 3.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Calcom Vision Ltd. is ₹155.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Calcom Vision Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Calcom Vision Ltd. is ₹187.90 and 52-week low of Calcom Vision Ltd. is ₹89.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.