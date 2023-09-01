Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Calcom Vision Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

CALCOM VISION LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Smallcap | BSE
₹155.00 Closed
0.911.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Calcom Vision Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.45₹157.90
₹155.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.00₹187.90
₹155.00
Open Price
₹157.90
Prev. Close
₹153.60
Volume
6,214

Calcom Vision Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1157.78
  • R2160.57
  • R3163.23
  • Pivot
    155.12
  • S1152.33
  • S2149.67
  • S3146.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5150.31153.91
  • 10149.12153.93
  • 20140.15155.46
  • 50118.12159.13
  • 100112.92158.28
  • 200120.44150.45

Calcom Vision Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.770.45-6.4014.3966.22463.64568.10
4.1822.3329.4372.7224.15205.90778.30
5.349.035.27-3.39-11.3036.9544.35
-0.2511.8813.8024.98-10.26-22.35-7.62
6.6722.7338.4456.9632.1265.45205.86
0.691.784.12-24.61-4.832.32-17.66
-9.6321.4789.81102.8664.4864.4864.48
4.34-15.8713.1326.1826.1826.1826.18
4.758.9925.1645.50114.21114.21114.21
9.809.8670.0856.7223.86172.99-21.04
14.1416.1123.0523.139.05279.0337.22
-5.16-0.55-6.772.56-5.26122.689.42
5.8143.2071.3152.7535.44266.60106.34
-5.63-2.26-6.982.62-14.92-31.5840.58

Calcom Vision Ltd. Share Holdings

Calcom Vision Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Calcom Vision Ltd.

Calcom Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111DL1985PLC021095 and registration number is 021095. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Malik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Singhal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Malik
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunder Hemrajani
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Om Prakash Sood
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Parvathy Venkatesh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Calcom Vision Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Calcom Vision Ltd.?

The market cap of Calcom Vision Ltd. is ₹207.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Calcom Vision Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Calcom Vision Ltd. is 39.32 and PB ratio of Calcom Vision Ltd. is 3.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Calcom Vision Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Calcom Vision Ltd. is ₹155.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Calcom Vision Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Calcom Vision Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Calcom Vision Ltd. is ₹187.90 and 52-week low of Calcom Vision Ltd. is ₹89.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data