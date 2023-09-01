Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BPL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28997KL1963PLC002015 and registration number is 002015. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BPL Ltd. is ₹361.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BPL Ltd. is 51.25 and PB ratio of BPL Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BPL Ltd. is ₹73.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BPL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BPL Ltd. is ₹89.65 and 52-week low of BPL Ltd. is ₹46.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.