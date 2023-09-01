Follow Us

BPL LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Smallcap | NSE
₹73.90 Closed
5.724
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BPL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹70.10₹75.80
₹73.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.70₹89.65
₹73.90
Open Price
₹71.50
Prev. Close
₹69.90
Volume
12,23,226

BPL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R176.53
  • R279.02
  • R382.23
  • Pivot
    73.32
  • S170.83
  • S267.62
  • S365.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.5468.99
  • 1070.8367.86
  • 2070.2366.62
  • 5071.6164.34
  • 10068.3863.03
  • 20067.0463.18

BPL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.2615.8723.0924.968.97277.1037.48
3.9922.2129.2772.4924.12204.62779.74
5.419.045.34-3.30-11.2736.9344.51
0.2812.4414.3525.65-9.83-21.76-6.95
6.4722.5438.0856.8431.9965.63205.22
1.002.044.46-24.51-4.532.54-17.18
-9.8121.4889.82102.7064.3264.3264.32
3.834.8362.5549.1417.93159.88-24.52

BPL Ltd. Share Holdings

BPL Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BPL Ltd.

BPL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28997KL1963PLC002015 and registration number is 002015. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit G Nambiar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anju Chandrasekhar
    Director
  • Mr. Nowroz J Cama
    Director
  • Dr. Chandan Juneja
    Director
  • Mr. Pavithra P
    Director
  • Mr. Sabareeshan C K
    Director

FAQs on BPL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BPL Ltd.?

The market cap of BPL Ltd. is ₹361.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BPL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BPL Ltd. is 51.25 and PB ratio of BPL Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BPL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BPL Ltd. is ₹73.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BPL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BPL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BPL Ltd. is ₹89.65 and 52-week low of BPL Ltd. is ₹46.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

