Here's the live share price of BPL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BPL has declined 30.53% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, BPL has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.23
|53.65
|10
|53.63
|53.85
|20
|55.24
|54.41
|50
|54.81
|54.72
|100
|53.22
|55.4
|200
|58.03
|59.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BPL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|BPL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|BPL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|BPL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|May 29, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|BPL - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of BM
|May 20, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|BPL - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For Q4 ,2026
Source: Dion Global
BPL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28997KL1963PLC002015 and registration number is 002015. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BPL is ₹53.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BPL is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BPL is ₹262.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BPL are ₹53.95 and ₹53.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BPL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BPL is ₹91.10 and 52-week low of BPL is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BPL has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.48% for the past month, -9.4% over 3 months, -30.53% over 1 year, -8.37% across 3 years, and 7.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BPL are -31.14 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global