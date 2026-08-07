What is the share price of BPL? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BPL is ₹53.50 as on .

What kind of stock is BPL? The BPL is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BPL? The market cap of BPL is ₹262.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BPL? Today’s highest and lowest price of BPL are ₹53.95 and ₹53.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BPL? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BPL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BPL is ₹91.10 and 52-week low of BPL is ₹38.00 as on .

How has the BPL performed historically in terms of returns? The BPL has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.48% for the past month, -9.4% over 3 months, -30.53% over 1 year, -8.37% across 3 years, and 7.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BPL? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BPL are -31.14 and 1.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global