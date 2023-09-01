What is the Market Cap of BPL Ltd.? The market cap of BPL Ltd. is ₹361.93 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BPL Ltd.? P/E ratio of BPL Ltd. is 51.25 and PB ratio of BPL Ltd. is 1.53 as on .

What is the share price of BPL Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BPL Ltd. is ₹73.90 as on .