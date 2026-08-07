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BPL Share Price

NSE
BSE

BPL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of BPL along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BPL Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.50₹53.95
₹53.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹91.10
₹53.50
Open Price
₹53.73
Prev. Close
₹53.50
Volume
820

Source: Dion Global

BPL Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BPL has declined 30.53% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, BPL has underperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

BPL Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BPL Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.2353.65
1053.6353.85
2055.2454.41
5054.8154.72
10053.2255.4
20058.0359.88

Source: Dion Global

BPL Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BPL remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BPL Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTBPL - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTBPL - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 06, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTBPL - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
May 29, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTBPL - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of BM
May 20, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTBPL - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For Q4 ,2026

Source: Dion Global

About BPL

BPL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/04/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28997KL1963PLC002015 and registration number is 002015. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajit G Nambiar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anju Chandrasekhar
    Director
  • Mr. Nowroz J Cama
    Director
  • Dr. Chandan Juneja
    Director
  • Mr. Sukumar Rangachari
    Director
  • Mr. C K Sabareeshan
    Director

FAQs on BPL Share Price

What is the share price of BPL?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BPL is ₹53.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BPL?

The BPL is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BPL?

The market cap of BPL is ₹262.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BPL?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BPL are ₹53.95 and ₹53.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BPL?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BPL stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BPL is ₹91.10 and 52-week low of BPL is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BPL performed historically in terms of returns?

The BPL has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.48% for the past month, -9.4% over 3 months, -30.53% over 1 year, -8.37% across 3 years, and 7.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BPL?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BPL are -31.14 and 1.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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