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List of Consumer Durables Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of consumer durables companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on consumer durables stocks here.

Consumer Durables Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Avalon Technologies		1963.95190.0510.71148.62
Electronics Mart India		165.7015.7510.502086.36
Orient Electric		188.6510.005.60124.64
KDDL		3844.45147.003.981.42
PG Electroplast		630.6521.653.56618.58
Timex Group India		556.2012.152.2383.12
Bosch Home Comfort India		1676.1031.401.917.09
Harsha Engineers International		429.104.200.9912.28
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		685.654.750.701.42
EPACK Durables		229.051.500.6620.71
IKIO Technologies		203.301.300.6419.06
LG Electronics India		1589.009.950.6312.91
Voltas		1282.654.150.3242.05
Havells India		1285.903.250.2552.68
Ethos		2824.050.650.022.15
Symphony		650.05-1.60-0.256.06
Amber Enterprises India		7415.00-29.85-0.409.33
Dixon Technologies (India)		14119.95-80.05-0.5621.49
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Stove Kraft		795.00-7.00-0.8712.10
BSE Consumer Durables		64972.91-589.80-0.900.00
HPL Electric & Power		340.00-4.80-1.397.41
Hawkins Cookers		8308.00-125.25-1.490.27
Cello World		373.00-5.70-1.5188.43
Eureka Forbes		451.30-8.25-1.806.88
Eveready Industries India		350.70-6.75-1.894.22
Borosil		242.25-4.80-1.943.76
Whirlpool of India		812.00-17.90-2.16509.26
V-Guard Industries		315.15-7.15-2.22198.35
Bajaj Electricals		371.90-11.05-2.89150.08
TTK Prestige		615.50-19.40-3.065.00
IFB Industries		1391.55-50.85-3.5317.33
Blue Star		1515.00-60.00-3.81226.71
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		249.65-18.35-6.851764.10
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Consumer Durables sector stocks today are Avalon Technologies (up 10.71%) and Electronics Mart India (up 10.50%). On the other hand, the top losers include Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 6.85%) and Blue Star (down 3.81%).

Meanwhile, the BSE Consumer Durables Index is trading at 64972.91 (down 0.90%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 10.07%. The top gainers during this period are Titan Company (up 42.84%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (up 15.61%). On the other hand, the top losers include Whirlpool of India (down 35.75%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 21.84%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Consumer Durables sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Consumer Durables Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund9.59LG Electronics India3.36
Tata Housing Opportunities Fund9.58PG Electroplast3.26
Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund9.36Amber Enterprises India2.12
ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund8.61Havells India4.06
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund8.50Voltas-2.58

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