Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of consumer durables companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on consumer durables stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Avalon Technologies
|1963.95
|190.05
|10.71
|148.62
|Electronics Mart India
|165.70
|15.75
|10.50
|2086.36
|Orient Electric
|188.65
|10.00
|5.60
|124.64
|KDDL
|3844.45
|147.00
|3.98
|1.42
|PG Electroplast
|630.65
|21.65
|3.56
|618.58
|Timex Group India
|556.20
|12.15
|2.23
|83.12
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|1676.10
|31.40
|1.91
|7.09
|Harsha Engineers International
|429.10
|4.20
|0.99
|12.28
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|685.65
|4.75
|0.70
|1.42
|EPACK Durables
|229.05
|1.50
|0.66
|20.71
|IKIO Technologies
|203.30
|1.30
|0.64
|19.06
|LG Electronics India
|1589.00
|9.95
|0.63
|12.91
|Voltas
|1282.65
|4.15
|0.32
|42.05
|Havells India
|1285.90
|3.25
|0.25
|52.68
|Ethos
|2824.05
|0.65
|0.02
|2.15
|Symphony
|650.05
|-1.60
|-0.25
|6.06
|Amber Enterprises India
|7415.00
|-29.85
|-0.40
|9.33
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14119.95
|-80.05
|-0.56
|21.49
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Stove Kraft
|795.00
|-7.00
|-0.87
|12.10
|BSE Consumer Durables
|64972.91
|-589.80
|-0.90
|0.00
|HPL Electric & Power
|340.00
|-4.80
|-1.39
|7.41
|Hawkins Cookers
|8308.00
|-125.25
|-1.49
|0.27
|Cello World
|373.00
|-5.70
|-1.51
|88.43
|Eureka Forbes
|451.30
|-8.25
|-1.80
|6.88
|Eveready Industries India
|350.70
|-6.75
|-1.89
|4.22
|Borosil
|242.25
|-4.80
|-1.94
|3.76
|Whirlpool of India
|812.00
|-17.90
|-2.16
|509.26
|V-Guard Industries
|315.15
|-7.15
|-2.22
|198.35
|Bajaj Electricals
|371.90
|-11.05
|-2.89
|150.08
|TTK Prestige
|615.50
|-19.40
|-3.06
|5.00
|IFB Industries
|1391.55
|-50.85
|-3.53
|17.33
|Blue Star
|1515.00
|-60.00
|-3.81
|226.71
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|249.65
|-18.35
|-6.85
|1764.10
The top gainers among the Consumer Durables sector stocks today are Avalon Technologies (up 10.71%) and Electronics Mart India (up 10.50%). On the other hand, the top losers include Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 6.85%) and Blue Star (down 3.81%).
Meanwhile, the BSE Consumer Durables Index is trading at 64972.91 (down 0.90%). Over a 1-year period, the index has returned 10.07%. The top gainers during this period are Titan Company (up 42.84%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (up 15.61%). On the other hand, the top losers include Whirlpool of India (down 35.75%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 21.84%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Consumer Durables sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential Housing Opportunities Fund
|9.59
|LG Electronics India
|3.36
|Tata Housing Opportunities Fund
|9.58
|PG Electroplast
|3.26
|Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund
|9.36
|Amber Enterprises India
|2.12
|ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund
|8.61
|Havells India
|4.06
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|8.50
|Voltas
|-2.58