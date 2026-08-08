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Virtuoso Optoelectronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIRTUOSO OPTOELECTRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Virtuoso Optoelectronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹504.60 Closed
-0.28₹ -1.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Virtuoso Optoelectronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹501.65₹517.60
₹504.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹236.40₹556.00
₹504.60
Open Price
₹516.15
Prev. Close
₹506.00
Volume
3,469

Source: Dion Global

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Virtuoso Optoelectronics has declined 5.21% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Virtuoso Optoelectronics has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5483.86490.03
10491.63487.63
20477.04477.31
50422.49441.08
100377.54414.61
200402.02413.65

Source: Dion Global

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Virtuoso Optoelectronics saw a drop in promoter holding to 48.62%, while DII stake decreased to 0.77%, FII holding rose to 13.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Virtuoso Optoelectronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTVirtuoso Optoelec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ende
Jul 21, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTVirtuoso Optoelec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 14, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTVirtuoso Optoelec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 12, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTVirtuoso Optoelec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 09, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTVirtuoso Optoelec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Virtuoso Optoelectronics

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2015PLC268355 and registration number is 268355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 834.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sukrit Bharati
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Vishrut Bharati
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Mahajan
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Ziral Soni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Drashti Solanki
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ila S Bhat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Virtuoso Optoelectronics Share Price

What is the share price of Virtuoso Optoelectronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virtuoso Optoelectronics is ₹504.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Virtuoso Optoelectronics?

The Virtuoso Optoelectronics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Virtuoso Optoelectronics?

The market cap of Virtuoso Optoelectronics is ₹1,643.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Virtuoso Optoelectronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Virtuoso Optoelectronics are ₹517.60 and ₹501.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virtuoso Optoelectronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virtuoso Optoelectronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virtuoso Optoelectronics is ₹556.00 and 52-week low of Virtuoso Optoelectronics is ₹236.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Virtuoso Optoelectronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Virtuoso Optoelectronics has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 8.25% for the past month, 37.77% over 3 months, -5.21% over 1 year, 28.09% across 3 years, and 34.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Virtuoso Optoelectronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virtuoso Optoelectronics are 109.39 and 3.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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