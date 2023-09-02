Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.75
|8.99
|25.16
|45.50
|114.21
|114.21
|114.21
|4.18
|22.33
|29.43
|72.72
|24.15
|205.90
|778.30
|5.34
|9.03
|5.27
|-3.39
|-11.30
|36.95
|44.35
|-0.25
|11.88
|13.80
|24.98
|-10.26
|-22.35
|-7.62
|6.67
|22.73
|38.44
|56.96
|32.12
|65.45
|205.86
|0.69
|1.78
|4.12
|-24.61
|-4.83
|2.32
|-17.66
|-9.63
|21.47
|89.81
|102.86
|64.48
|64.48
|64.48
|4.34
|-15.87
|13.13
|26.18
|26.18
|26.18
|26.18
|9.80
|9.86
|70.08
|56.72
|23.86
|172.99
|-21.04
|14.14
|16.11
|23.05
|23.13
|9.05
|279.03
|37.22
|-0.77
|0.45
|-6.40
|14.39
|66.22
|463.64
|568.10
|-5.16
|-0.55
|-6.77
|2.56
|-5.26
|122.68
|9.42
|5.81
|43.20
|71.31
|52.75
|35.44
|266.60
|106.34
|-5.63
|-2.26
|-6.98
|2.62
|-14.92
|-31.58
|40.58
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|13 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2015PLC268355 and registration number is 268355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is ₹564.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is 6.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is ₹247.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is ₹258.00 and 52-week low of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is ₹110.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.