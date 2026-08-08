Here's the live share price of Virtuoso Optoelectronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Virtuoso Optoelectronics has declined 5.21% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Virtuoso Optoelectronics has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|483.86
|490.03
|10
|491.63
|487.63
|20
|477.04
|477.31
|50
|422.49
|441.08
|100
|377.54
|414.61
|200
|402.02
|413.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Virtuoso Optoelectronics saw a drop in promoter holding to 48.62%, while DII stake decreased to 0.77%, FII holding rose to 13.29%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Virtuoso Optoelec. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Virtuoso Optoelec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 14, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|Virtuoso Optoelec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 12, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Virtuoso Optoelec. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Virtuoso Optoelec. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2015PLC268355 and registration number is 268355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 834.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virtuoso Optoelectronics is ₹504.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virtuoso Optoelectronics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Virtuoso Optoelectronics is ₹1,643.26 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Virtuoso Optoelectronics are ₹517.60 and ₹501.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virtuoso Optoelectronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virtuoso Optoelectronics is ₹556.00 and 52-week low of Virtuoso Optoelectronics is ₹236.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Virtuoso Optoelectronics has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 8.25% for the past month, 37.77% over 3 months, -5.21% over 1 year, 28.09% across 3 years, and 34.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Virtuoso Optoelectronics are 109.39 and 3.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global