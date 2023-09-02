Follow Us

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VIRTUOSO OPTOELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Consumer Electronics | Smallcap | BSE
₹247.20 Closed
4.510.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹234.50₹247.90
₹247.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹110.20₹258.00
₹247.20
Open Price
₹236.55
Prev. Close
₹236.55
Volume
59,000

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1251.9
  • R2256.6
  • R3265.3
  • Pivot
    243.2
  • S1238.5
  • S2229.8
  • S3225.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5162.18236.26
  • 10158.47236.95
  • 20149.31233.54
  • 5077.41220.29
  • 10038.71207
  • 20019.35183.62

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.758.9925.1645.50114.21114.21114.21
4.1822.3329.4372.7224.15205.90778.30
5.349.035.27-3.39-11.3036.9544.35
-0.2511.8813.8024.98-10.26-22.35-7.62
6.6722.7338.4456.9632.1265.45205.86
0.691.784.12-24.61-4.832.32-17.66
-9.6321.4789.81102.8664.4864.4864.48
4.34-15.8713.1326.1826.1826.1826.18
9.809.8670.0856.7223.86172.99-21.04
14.1416.1123.0523.139.05279.0337.22
-0.770.45-6.4014.3966.22463.64568.10
-5.16-0.55-6.772.56-5.26122.689.42
5.8143.2071.3152.7535.44266.60106.34
-5.63-2.26-6.982.62-14.92-31.5840.58

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
13 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd.

Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2015PLC268355 and registration number is 268355. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 115.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Sukrit Bharati
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Vishrut Bharati Arvind
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Komal Kotecha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhinav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ziral Soni
    Director

FAQs on Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd.?

The market cap of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is ₹564.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is 6.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is ₹247.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is ₹258.00 and 52-week low of Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd. is ₹110.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

