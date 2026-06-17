Here's the live share price of Onida Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MIRC Electronics
|-0.05
|-5.87
|61.94
|60.36
|180.62
|37.59
|18.39
|LG Electronics India
|1.91
|2.91
|1.92
|1.10
|-7.07
|-2.41
|-1.46
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|5.29
|13.43
|19.17
|-10.31
|-14.63
|39.04
|23.88
|Havells India
|2.49
|-1.18
|-9.01
|-16.42
|-24.03
|-4.47
|3.21
|Voltas
|1.60
|5.85
|-5.67
|-4.88
|0.94
|18.52
|5.20
|PG Electroplast
|9.97
|15.19
|4.16
|-7.49
|-30.68
|47.69
|65.63
|Avalon Technologies
|5.95
|31.53
|96.33
|102.62
|109.74
|50.95
|34.34
|Whirlpool of India
|1.37
|-8.20
|-4.41
|-16.97
|-40.92
|-18.79
|-19.16
|Symphony
|-0.13
|-7.45
|-14.19
|-22.18
|-41.13
|-9.75
|-9.54
|Electronics Mart India
|5.02
|-4.84
|23.14
|2.38
|-14.63
|11.93
|5.81
|HPL Electric & Power
|4.83
|10.43
|38.99
|-2.43
|-30.38
|53.06
|45.31
|EPACK Durables
|1.88
|-3.81
|-3.77
|-23.44
|-32.99
|3.59
|2.14
|Shree Refrigerations
|22.07
|60.18
|110.84
|94.22
|110.78
|28.22
|16.08
|IKIO Technologies
|5.27
|5.99
|34.10
|-8.95
|-24.77
|-26.12
|-16.61
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|7.89
|14.83
|15.11
|-9.03
|-13.62
|24.61
|26.93
|CWD
|-1.69
|11.78
|8.25
|-22.70
|26.99
|4.91
|52.71
|Elin Electronics
|-0.51
|-7.53
|-8.47
|-34.15
|-40.74
|-13.92
|-13.95
|Sharp India
|0
|20.61
|168.19
|198.37
|98.88
|25.71
|32.12
|BPL
|3.74
|-0.06
|13.55
|-3.95
|-42.67
|-4.50
|8.79
|Calcom Vision
|1.06
|0.68
|0.38
|-40.34
|-24.60
|-21.93
|24.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MIRC Electronics has gained 180.62% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-7.07%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-14.63%), Havells India (-24.03%). From a 5 year perspective, MIRC Electronics has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.46%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (23.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.13
|37.5
|10
|38.83
|38.22
|20
|39.66
|38.66
|50
|36.13
|36.6
|100
|32.61
|33.63
|200
|29.78
|29.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Onida Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 09, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Mirc Electronics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 08, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Mirc Electronics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|May 22, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Mirc Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|May 22, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Mirc Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|May 21, 2026, 04:03 AM IST IST
|Mirc Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
MIRC Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32300MH1981PLC023637 and registration number is 023637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of consumer electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 660.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onida Electronics is ₹37.99 as on Jun 16, 2026.
The Onida Electronics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Onida Electronics is ₹877.39 Cr as on Jun 16, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Onida Electronics are ₹38.40 and ₹37.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onida Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onida Electronics is ₹49.12 and 52-week low of Onida Electronics is ₹13.21 as on Jun 16, 2026.
The Onida Electronics has shown returns of 0.93% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, 61.94% over 3 months, 180.62% over 1 year, 37.59% across 3 years, and 18.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onida Electronics are 0.00 and 6.48 on Jun 16, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global