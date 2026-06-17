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Onida Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

ONIDA ELECTRONICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Onida Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.99 Closed
0.93₹ 0.35
As on Jun 16, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Onida Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.00₹38.40
₹37.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.21₹49.12
₹37.99
Open Price
₹37.80
Prev. Close
₹37.64
Volume
28,247

Source: Dion Global

Onida Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MIRC Electronics		-0.05-5.8761.9460.36180.6237.5918.39
LG Electronics India		1.912.911.921.10-7.07-2.41-1.46
Dixon Technologies (India)		5.2913.4319.17-10.31-14.6339.0423.88
Havells India		2.49-1.18-9.01-16.42-24.03-4.473.21
Voltas		1.605.85-5.67-4.880.9418.525.20
PG Electroplast		9.9715.194.16-7.49-30.6847.6965.63
Avalon Technologies		5.9531.5396.33102.62109.7450.9534.34
Whirlpool of India		1.37-8.20-4.41-16.97-40.92-18.79-19.16
Symphony		-0.13-7.45-14.19-22.18-41.13-9.75-9.54
Electronics Mart India		5.02-4.8423.142.38-14.6311.935.81
HPL Electric & Power		4.8310.4338.99-2.43-30.3853.0645.31
EPACK Durables		1.88-3.81-3.77-23.44-32.993.592.14
Shree Refrigerations		22.0760.18110.8494.22110.7828.2216.08
IKIO Technologies		5.275.9934.10-8.95-24.77-26.12-16.61
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		7.8914.8315.11-9.03-13.6224.6126.93
CWD		-1.6911.788.25-22.7026.994.9152.71
Elin Electronics		-0.51-7.53-8.47-34.15-40.74-13.92-13.95
Sharp India		020.61168.19198.3798.8825.7132.12
BPL		3.74-0.0613.55-3.95-42.67-4.508.79
Calcom Vision		1.060.680.38-40.34-24.60-21.9324.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MIRC Electronics has gained 180.62% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-7.07%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-14.63%), Havells India (-24.03%). From a 5 year perspective, MIRC Electronics has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.46%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (23.88%).

Onida Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Onida Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.1337.5
1038.8338.22
2039.6638.66
5036.1336.6
10032.6133.63
20029.7829.9

Source: Dion Global

Onida Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Onida Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 59.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Onida Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 09, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTMirc Electronics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 08, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTMirc Electronics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
May 22, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTMirc Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
May 22, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTMirc Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
May 21, 2026, 04:03 AM IST ISTMirc Electronics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About Onida Electronics

MIRC Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32300MH1981PLC023637 and registration number is 023637. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of consumer electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 660.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay J Mansukhani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaval Mirchandani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shirish Suvagia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Nandini Mansinghka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Mohita Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Milind Pokle
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sasha Mirchandani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Onida Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of Onida Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onida Electronics is ₹37.99 as on Jun 16, 2026.

What kind of stock is Onida Electronics?

The Onida Electronics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Onida Electronics?

The market cap of Onida Electronics is ₹877.39 Cr as on Jun 16, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Onida Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Onida Electronics are ₹38.40 and ₹37.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Onida Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onida Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onida Electronics is ₹49.12 and 52-week low of Onida Electronics is ₹13.21 as on Jun 16, 2026.

How has the Onida Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Onida Electronics has shown returns of 0.93% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, 61.94% over 3 months, 180.62% over 1 year, 37.59% across 3 years, and 18.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Onida Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onida Electronics are 0.00 and 6.48 on Jun 16, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Onida Electronics News

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