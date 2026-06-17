What is the share price of Onida Electronics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Onida Electronics is ₹37.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Onida Electronics? The Onida Electronics is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Onida Electronics? The market cap of Onida Electronics is ₹877.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Onida Electronics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Onida Electronics are ₹38.40 and ₹37.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Onida Electronics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Onida Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Onida Electronics is ₹49.12 and 52-week low of Onida Electronics is ₹13.21 as on .

How has the Onida Electronics performed historically in terms of returns? The Onida Electronics has shown returns of 0.93% over the past day, -5.87% for the past month, 61.94% over 3 months, 180.62% over 1 year, 37.59% across 3 years, and 18.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Onida Electronics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Onida Electronics are 0.00 and 6.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global