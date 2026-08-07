Here's the live share price of CWD along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
|Calcom Vision
|-1.03
|5.37
|-7.80
|-29.20
|-27.83
|-21.61
|16.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, CWD has gained 14.85% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, CWD has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|312.98
|308.33
|10
|309.86
|309.38
|20
|311.63
|309.98
|50
|306.55
|307.09
|100
|297.78
|305.73
|200
|319.78
|300.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, CWD saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.34%, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|CWD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|CWD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|CWD - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday July 22, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|CWD - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 15, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|CWD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
CWD Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31900MH2016PLC281796 and registration number is 281796. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CWD is ₹317.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CWD is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of CWD is ₹723.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of CWD are ₹320.00 and ₹303.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CWD stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CWD is ₹425.00 and 52-week low of CWD is ₹254.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The CWD has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, -2.26% for the past month, 4.23% over 3 months, 14.85% over 1 year, 20.92% across 3 years, and 54.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CWD are 68.81 and 7.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global