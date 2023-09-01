Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.11
|-3.03
|-42.58
|-50.16
|-57.21
|342.97
|342.97
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
CWD Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31900MH2016PLC281796 and registration number is 281796. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of CWD Ltd. is ₹288.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of CWD Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of CWD Ltd. is 13.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CWD Ltd. is ₹800.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CWD Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CWD Ltd. is ₹2,425.00 and 52-week low of CWD Ltd. is ₹630.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.