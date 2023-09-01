Follow Us

CWD LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹800.00 Closed
6.5249
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
CWD Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹752.00₹800.00
₹800.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹630.55₹2,425.00
₹800.00
Open Price
₹752.00
Prev. Close
₹751.00
Volume
1,800

CWD Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1816
  • R2832
  • R3864
  • Pivot
    784
  • S1768
  • S2736
  • S3720

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,076769.2
  • 102,029.69787.19
  • 201,943.7808.55
  • 501,710.47933.02
  • 1001,443.391,131.44
  • 200916.181,223.11

CWD Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.11-3.03-42.58-50.16-57.21342.97342.97
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

CWD Ltd. Share Holdings

CWD Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About CWD Ltd.

CWD Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31900MH2016PLC281796 and registration number is 281796. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Siddhartha Xavier
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Tejas Kothari
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. S Aditya Xavier
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Amishi Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Dayama
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kharwa
    Independent Director

FAQs on CWD Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of CWD Ltd.?

The market cap of CWD Ltd. is ₹288.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of CWD Ltd.?

P/E ratio of CWD Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of CWD Ltd. is 13.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of CWD Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CWD Ltd. is ₹800.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CWD Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CWD Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CWD Ltd. is ₹2,425.00 and 52-week low of CWD Ltd. is ₹630.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

