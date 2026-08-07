What is the share price of CWD? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CWD is ₹317.90 as on .

What kind of stock is CWD? The CWD is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CWD? The market cap of CWD is ₹723.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of CWD? Today’s highest and lowest price of CWD are ₹320.00 and ₹303.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CWD? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CWD stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CWD is ₹425.00 and 52-week low of CWD is ₹254.00 as on .

How has the CWD performed historically in terms of returns? The CWD has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, -2.26% for the past month, 4.23% over 3 months, 14.85% over 1 year, 20.92% across 3 years, and 54.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CWD? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CWD are 68.81 and 7.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global