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CWD Share Price

NSE
BSE

CWD

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of CWD along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹317.90 Closed
2.12₹ 6.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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CWD Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹303.00₹320.00
₹317.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹254.00₹425.00
₹317.90
Open Price
₹317.00
Prev. Close
₹311.30
Volume
41,000

Source: Dion Global

CWD Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34
Calcom Vision		-1.035.37-7.80-29.20-27.83-21.6116.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, CWD has gained 14.85% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, CWD has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

CWD Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

CWD Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5312.98308.33
10309.86309.38
20311.63309.98
50306.55307.09
100297.78305.73
200319.78300.85

Source: Dion Global

CWD Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, CWD saw a drop in promoter holding to 57.34%, while DII stake decreased to 0.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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CWD Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTCWD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 22, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTCWD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 22, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTCWD - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Wednesday July 22, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTCWD - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTCWD - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About CWD

CWD Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31900MH2016PLC281796 and registration number is 281796. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Consumer Electronics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Siddhartha Xavier
    Joint Managing Director & CTO
  • Mr. Tejas Kothari
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Aditya Xavier
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Amishi Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Himani Bhootra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kharwa
    Independent Director

FAQs on CWD Share Price

What is the share price of CWD?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for CWD is ₹317.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is CWD?

The CWD is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of CWD?

The market cap of CWD is ₹723.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of CWD?

Today’s highest and lowest price of CWD are ₹320.00 and ₹303.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of CWD?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which CWD stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of CWD is ₹425.00 and 52-week low of CWD is ₹254.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the CWD performed historically in terms of returns?

The CWD has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, -2.26% for the past month, 4.23% over 3 months, 14.85% over 1 year, 20.92% across 3 years, and 54.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of CWD?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of CWD are 68.81 and 7.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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