The global markets are trading on a higher note as tech stocks recovered. The GIFT Nifty surged 247 points or 0.96% to trade at 25,945. Here are domestic as well as other key global cues to watch before the market opens that include Gold, Silver, crude oil prices, FII and DII data, business groups that most affect, sectoral performance, etc.

Earlier on Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 51 points or 0.20% higher at 25,694, while the BSE Sensex rose 266 points or 0.32% to close at 83,580.

Key global and domestic cues to know on February 09, 2025

India-US trade deal

On Saturday, India and the US finally signed the trade deal agreement. Indian exporters will enjoy a “competitive advantage” in the US market under the interim trade framework, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. He said that an 18% tariff on Indian goods compares favourably with higher duties imposed on others.

Asian Markets

The Asian markets on Monday morning opened on a higher note after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi won a landmark election victory and a recovery in US stocks. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 5.6% to cross 57,000 for the first time, while the Topix advanced over 3%, also notching a record high. South Korea’s Kospi jumping 4.15%, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 2.97%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were at 27,053 compared with the index’s last close of 26,559.95.

US markets

The US benchmarks closed Friday’s trade on a higher note, as tech stocks recovered after several days of sell-off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1,206.95 points, or 2.47%, closing at 50,115.67. The S&P 500 jumped 1.97% and ended at 6,932.30, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.18% to 23,031.21.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,55,000 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 1.85% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,54,720 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,16,250. On the MCX, the precious metal for the April delivery was trading at a price of Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams, down 0.26%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 0.16% to Rs 2.49 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices surged as much as 3.5% on Monday. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence, with heavy speculative buying—especially from China—pushing prices higher.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,950.77 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,265.06 crore on February 06, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Crude oil

The crude oil prices traded on a lower note on Monday morning. WTI crude prices were trading at $63.20, down 0.55%, while Brent crude prices were trading at $67.65, a fall of 0.60%.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.06% lower at 97.57. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.34% to close at 90.66 to the dollar on February 06.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

The Restaurant sector’s stocks rose the most in Friday’s trade, rising 6% in the market capitalisation. Further, Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) stocks were followed by the Retail sector stocks, which were further followed by the Retail sector stocks. However, the Space sector stocks fell the most.

Live Updates