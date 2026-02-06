Markets at close: Indian equity benchmarks finished Friday’s trade on a higher note, paring losses. The Nifty 50 settled 51 points or 0.20% higher at 25,694, while the Sensex closed 266 points or 0.32% higher at 83,580.

The Nifty Bank was also able to end the session in the green. The Nifty Midcap finished flat at 59,502.

The week has been a ride for benchmarks. They closed the last five trading sessions over 3% each.

Markets at 3 PM: The domestic markets pared losses to trade in green. The Nifty 50 is up 45 points or 0.18% to trade at 25,688, while the Sensex is up 235 points or 0.28% to trade at 83,548.

Markets at 1 PM: The domestic indices were trading in the red, paring some losses from the day’s lows. The Nifty 50 was down 88 points or 0.35% at 25,553, while the BSE Sensex was down 180 or 0.21% to trade at 83,128.

Markets at open: Indian equity markets opened Friday’s trade on a lower note. The Nifty 50 opened 75 points or 0.29% lower at 25,568, while the BSE Sensex dropped 173 points or 0.21% to open at 83,141.

The tech stocks extended their fall for the third straight session. The Nifty IT dropped 2%, the highest among the sectoral indices. Coforge, Oracle Financial Software Solutions, Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, and many other IT stocks cracked. Coforge dipped the highest, falling roughly 4%.

Markets ahead of opening: The global markets are trading on a negative note as tech stocks rattle across the world. The GIFT Nifty dropped 99 points or 0.39% to trade at 25,602. Here are domestic as well as other key global cues to watch before the market opens that include Gold, Silver, crude oil prices, FII and DII data, business groups that most affect, sectoral performance, etc.

Earlier on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 133 points or 0.52% lower at 25,643, while the BSE Sensex fell 504 points or 0.60% to close at 83,314.

Key global and domestic cues to know on February 06, 2025

US markets

The US benchmarks closed Thursday’s trade on a lower note, falling for the second straight session as the rout in tech and software stocks continued. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 592.58 points, or 1.20%, ending at 48,908.72. The S&P 500 lost 1.23%, closing at 6,798.40 and landing in negative territory for the year. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.59% and settled at 22,540.59.

Asian Markets

The Asian markets on Friday morning opened on a lower note after the tech stocks in the US fell overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened down 1.22%, on pace for a third straight day of losses. The broad-based Topix was 0.74% lower. South Korea’s Kospi plunged as much as 5%, but pared losses and was last down 3.86%, while the small-cap Kosdaq saw a larger loss of 5.26%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were at 26,510, below the last close of 26,885.24.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,52,180 per 10 grams, falling for the third day in a row. The price of gold has declined by 0.72% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,51,910 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,14,135. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On the MCX, the precious metal for the April delivery was trading at a price of Rs 1,52,260 per 10 grams, up 0.12%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell by roughly 9% to Rs 2,46,870 per 10 kilograms. On COMEX, Silver prices tumbled as much as 8.86% toward $69.50 an ounce, ending a short-lived recovery as selling pressure returned to precious metals. Expectations that bargain hunters might stabilise prices faded after the rebound failed to gain traction. The decline was driven largely by a firmer US dollar, supported by signals from the Federal Reserve that interest rate cuts may come more slowly than markets once hoped.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 2,150.51 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,129.82 crore on February 05, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

Crude oil

The crude oil prices traded on a lower note on Friday morning. WTI crude prices were trading at $62.94, up 0.55%, while Brent crude prices were trading at $67.21, a fall of 0.50%

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.04% lower at 97.90. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.10% to close at 90.34 to the dollar on February 05.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Restaurant sector’s stocks rose the most in Thursday’s trade, rising 6% in the market capitalisation. Further, Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) stocks were followed by the Retail sector stocks, which were further followed by the Retail sector stocks. However, the Space sector stocks fell the most.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Emami Group’s market cap rose the most in Thursday’s session, rising 3%. It was followed by the Bhartia Group. In the list of Bhartia Group stocks, Jubilant Foodworks’ share dropped 5.2%. Apart from that, Jaypee Group’s market capitalisation fell the most, falling 6.4%.