Here's the live share price of Future Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.52
|-17.42
|-43.19
|Trent
|-0.15
|2.46
|4.82
|7.85
|-15.13
|38.60
|37.13
|Vedant Fashions
|24.80
|31.04
|16.19
|5.51
|-29.32
|-25.75
|-11.13
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-20.33
|-17.97
|-30.34
|-16.07
|-9.98
|V2 Retail
|0.23
|-4.05
|2.18
|11.22
|29.84
|157.56
|80.05
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.08
|6.22
|-6.59
|-14.80
|-16.81
|-31.77
|-21.31
|Raymond Lifestyle
|3.41
|-2.27
|-9.71
|-29.25
|-34.95
|-36.38
|-23.77
|Vaibhav Global
|-9.39
|1.75
|3.50
|-6.82
|10.31
|-13.96
|-20.86
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3.65
|3.45
|3.52
|4.55
|-9.47
|-10.16
|24.15
|Baazar Style Retail
|18.38
|4.42
|-23.26
|-9.60
|3.56
|-7.13
|-4.34
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.96
|-13.29
|-4.62
|-23.54
|-9.74
|4.00
|23.89
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.06
|-8.01
|12.61
|-12.59
|-54.68
|-36.48
|-23.82
|Credo Brands Marketing
|5.66
|-0.69
|4.60
|-19.34
|-29.72
|-34.86
|-22.68
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|1.67
|-11.85
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Kiaasa Retail
|-1.44
|-9.56
|-37.72
|-71.33
|-71.33
|-34.06
|-22.11
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|3.67
|-13.78
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-16.43
|-10.21
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-5.47
|-12.32
|-29.24
|-6.20
|-26.67
|-38.92
|-53.33
|Marc Loire Fashions
|-8.23
|-16.05
|-22.73
|-10.53
|-42.13
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Davin Sons Retail
|0
|-15.13
|-16.54
|-20.00
|12.00
|-15.37
|-9.53
|7NR Retail
|7.23
|10.96
|13.93
|61.11
|29.67
|-1.12
|-1.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Future Enterprises has declined 15.52% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Future Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.49
|0.49
|10
|0.49
|0.49
|20
|0.49
|0.49
|50
|0.49
|0.49
|100
|0.49
|0.49
|200
|0.49
|0.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Future Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.58%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Future Enterprises - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Future Enterprises - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Apr 11, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Future Enterprises - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Apr 11, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Future Enterprises - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Feb 09, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Future Enterprises - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Future Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52399MH1987PLC044954 and registration number is 044954. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1513.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Enterprises is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Future Enterprises is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Future Enterprises is ₹22.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Enterprises are ₹0.49 and ₹0.49.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Enterprises is ₹0.66 and 52-week low of Future Enterprises is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Future Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -15.52% over 1 year, -17.42% across 3 years, and -43.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Enterprises are -0.02 and 0.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global