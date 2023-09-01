Follow Us

FUTURE ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Retail - Apparel/Accessories | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.85 Closed
6.250.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Future Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.80₹0.85
₹0.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.45₹2.20
₹0.85
Open Price
₹0.85
Prev. Close
₹0.80
Volume
7,81,953

Future Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.87
  • R20.88
  • R30.92
  • Pivot
    0.83
  • S10.82
  • S20.78
  • S30.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.710.85
  • 101.740.86
  • 201.760.85
  • 501.880.85
  • 1002.361.01
  • 2004.851.72

Future Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.25021.43-22.73-51.43-95.76-98.16
2.4420.8232.0559.7445.91223.09472.77
3.27-2.98-0.536.11-1.8734.8034.80
2.25-1.477.40-7.24-28.6162.529.63
14.2528.0649.5137.0631.5634.42222.02
-4.66-0.9136.3364.5959.05323.45124.71
-5.673.1438.1654.8526.83157.66-66.55
-4.35-17.76-9.28-22.12-64.23-97.03-98.97

Future Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Future Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Future Enterprises Ltd.

Future Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52399MH1987PLC044954 and registration number is 044954. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1513.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Biyani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishore Biyani
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Ms. Bala Deshpande
    Director
  • Mr. Anand Chandrasekaran
    Director
  • Ms. Malini Chopra
    Director

FAQs on Future Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Future Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Future Enterprises Ltd. is ₹38.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Future Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Future Enterprises Ltd. is -0.02 and PB ratio of Future Enterprises Ltd. is 0.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Future Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Enterprises Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.20 and 52-week low of Future Enterprises Ltd. is ₹.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

