What is the share price of Future Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Enterprises is ₹0.49 as on .

What kind of stock is Future Enterprises? The Future Enterprises is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Future Enterprises? The market cap of Future Enterprises is ₹22.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Future Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Enterprises are ₹0.49 and ₹0.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Enterprises is ₹0.66 and 52-week low of Future Enterprises is ₹0.49 as on .

How has the Future Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Future Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -15.52% over 1 year, -17.42% across 3 years, and -43.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Future Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Enterprises are -0.02 and 0.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global