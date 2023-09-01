Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Feb, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Future Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52399MH1987PLC044954 and registration number is 044954. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1513.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Future Enterprises Ltd. is ₹38.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Future Enterprises Ltd. is -0.02 and PB ratio of Future Enterprises Ltd. is 0.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Enterprises Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Enterprises Ltd. is ₹2.20 and 52-week low of Future Enterprises Ltd. is ₹.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.