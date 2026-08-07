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Future Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

FUTURE ENTERPRISES

Future Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Future Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.49 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Future Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.49₹0.49
₹0.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.49₹0.66
₹0.49
Open Price
₹0.49
Prev. Close
₹0.49
Volume
840

Source: Dion Global

Future Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Future Enterprises		0000-15.52-17.42-43.19
Trent		-0.152.464.827.85-15.1338.6037.13
Vedant Fashions		24.8031.0416.195.51-29.32-25.75-11.13
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.34-0.78-20.33-17.97-30.34-16.07-9.98
V2 Retail		0.23-4.052.1811.2229.84157.5680.05
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.086.22-6.59-14.80-16.81-31.77-21.31
Raymond Lifestyle		3.41-2.27-9.71-29.25-34.95-36.38-23.77
Vaibhav Global		-9.391.753.50-6.8210.31-13.96-20.86
Kewal Kiran Clothing		3.653.453.524.55-9.47-10.1624.15
Baazar Style Retail		18.384.42-23.26-9.603.56-7.13-4.34
Cantabil Retail India		-6.96-13.29-4.62-23.54-9.744.0023.89
Go Fashion (India)		-2.06-8.0112.61-12.59-54.68-36.48-23.82
Credo Brands Marketing		5.66-0.694.60-19.34-29.72-34.86-22.68
Riyaasat Lifestyle		1.67-11.85-24.32-24.32-24.32-8.87-5.42
Kiaasa Retail		-1.44-9.56-37.72-71.33-71.33-34.06-22.11
Rajnandini Fashion India		3.67-13.78-41.64-41.64-41.64-16.43-10.21
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-5.47-12.32-29.24-6.20-26.67-38.92-53.33
Marc Loire Fashions		-8.23-16.05-22.73-10.53-42.13-23.52-14.86
Davin Sons Retail		0-15.13-16.54-20.0012.00-15.37-9.53
7NR Retail		7.2310.9613.9361.1129.67-1.12-1.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Future Enterprises has declined 15.52% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Future Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).

Future Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Future Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.490.49
100.490.49
200.490.49
500.490.49
1000.490.49
2000.490.51

Source: Dion Global

Future Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Future Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.58%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Future Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTFuture Enterprises - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Aug 05, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTFuture Enterprises - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Apr 11, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTFuture Enterprises - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Apr 11, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTFuture Enterprises - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Feb 09, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTFuture Enterprises - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Future Enterprises

Future Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52399MH1987PLC044954 and registration number is 044954. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of wearing apparel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1513.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Biyani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishore Biyani
    Vice Chairman & Director
  • Ms. Bala Deshpande
    Director
  • Mr. Anand Chandrasekaran
    Director
  • Ms. Malini Chopra
    Director

FAQs on Future Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Future Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Enterprises is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Future Enterprises?

The Future Enterprises is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Future Enterprises?

The market cap of Future Enterprises is ₹22.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Future Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Enterprises are ₹0.49 and ₹0.49.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Enterprises is ₹0.66 and 52-week low of Future Enterprises is ₹0.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Future Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Future Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -15.52% over 1 year, -17.42% across 3 years, and -43.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Future Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Enterprises are -0.02 and 0.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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