Here's the live share price of Future Lifestyle Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|-5.47
|-12.32
|-29.24
|-6.20
|-26.67
|-38.92
|-53.33
|Trent
|-0.15
|2.46
|4.82
|7.85
|-15.13
|38.60
|37.13
|Vedant Fashions
|24.80
|31.04
|16.19
|5.51
|-29.32
|-25.75
|-11.13
|Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands
|-0.34
|-0.78
|-20.33
|-17.97
|-30.34
|-16.07
|-9.98
|V2 Retail
|0.23
|-4.05
|2.18
|11.22
|29.84
|157.56
|80.05
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|5.08
|6.22
|-6.59
|-14.80
|-16.81
|-31.77
|-21.31
|Raymond Lifestyle
|3.41
|-2.27
|-9.71
|-29.25
|-34.95
|-36.38
|-23.77
|Vaibhav Global
|-9.39
|1.75
|3.50
|-6.82
|10.31
|-13.96
|-20.86
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|3.65
|3.45
|3.52
|4.55
|-9.47
|-10.16
|24.15
|Baazar Style Retail
|18.38
|4.42
|-23.26
|-9.60
|3.56
|-7.13
|-4.34
|Cantabil Retail India
|-6.96
|-13.29
|-4.62
|-23.54
|-9.74
|4.00
|23.89
|Go Fashion (India)
|-2.06
|-8.01
|12.61
|-12.59
|-54.68
|-36.48
|-23.82
|Credo Brands Marketing
|5.66
|-0.69
|4.60
|-19.34
|-29.72
|-34.86
|-22.68
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|1.67
|-11.85
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-24.32
|-8.87
|-5.42
|Kiaasa Retail
|-1.44
|-9.56
|-37.72
|-71.33
|-71.33
|-34.06
|-22.11
|Rajnandini Fashion India
|3.67
|-13.78
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-41.64
|-16.43
|-10.21
|Marc Loire Fashions
|-8.23
|-16.05
|-22.73
|-10.53
|-42.13
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Future Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-15.52
|-17.42
|-43.19
|Davin Sons Retail
|0
|-15.13
|-16.54
|-20.00
|12.00
|-15.37
|-9.53
|7NR Retail
|7.23
|10.96
|13.93
|61.11
|29.67
|-1.12
|-1.01
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Future Lifestyle Fashions has declined 26.67% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Future Lifestyle Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.3
|1.25
|10
|1.34
|1.28
|20
|1.33
|1.31
|50
|1.37
|1.36
|100
|1.4
|1.39
|200
|1.42
|1.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Future Lifestyle Fashions saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.31%, while DII stake decreased to 7.02%, FII holding rose to 19.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Future Lifestyle - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jun 08, 2026, 05:16 PM IST IST
|Future Lifestyle - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jun 01, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Future Lifestyle - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Apr 30, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Future Lifestyle - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Apr 17, 2026, 02:29 PM IST IST
|Future Lifestyle - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH2012PLC231654 and registration number is 231654. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2838.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Lifestyle Fashions is ₹1.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Future Lifestyle Fashions is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions is ₹24.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Lifestyle Fashions are ₹1.21 and ₹1.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Lifestyle Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Lifestyle Fashions is ₹1.99 and 52-week low of Future Lifestyle Fashions is ₹1.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Future Lifestyle Fashions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.32% for the past month, -29.24% over 3 months, -26.67% over 1 year, -38.92% across 3 years, and -53.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions are -0.01 and -0.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global