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Future Lifestyle Fashions Share Price

NSE
BSE

FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS

Future Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Retail

Here's the live share price of Future Lifestyle Fashions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.21 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Future Lifestyle Fashions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.15₹1.21
₹1.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.13₹1.99
₹1.21
Open Price
₹1.15
Prev. Close
₹1.21
Volume
9,158

Source: Dion Global

Future Lifestyle Fashions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Future Lifestyle Fashions		-5.47-12.32-29.24-6.20-26.67-38.92-53.33
Trent		-0.152.464.827.85-15.1338.6037.13
Vedant Fashions		24.8031.0416.195.51-29.32-25.75-11.13
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands		-0.34-0.78-20.33-17.97-30.34-16.07-9.98
V2 Retail		0.23-4.052.1811.2229.84157.5680.05
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		5.086.22-6.59-14.80-16.81-31.77-21.31
Raymond Lifestyle		3.41-2.27-9.71-29.25-34.95-36.38-23.77
Vaibhav Global		-9.391.753.50-6.8210.31-13.96-20.86
Kewal Kiran Clothing		3.653.453.524.55-9.47-10.1624.15
Baazar Style Retail		18.384.42-23.26-9.603.56-7.13-4.34
Cantabil Retail India		-6.96-13.29-4.62-23.54-9.744.0023.89
Go Fashion (India)		-2.06-8.0112.61-12.59-54.68-36.48-23.82
Credo Brands Marketing		5.66-0.694.60-19.34-29.72-34.86-22.68
Riyaasat Lifestyle		1.67-11.85-24.32-24.32-24.32-8.87-5.42
Kiaasa Retail		-1.44-9.56-37.72-71.33-71.33-34.06-22.11
Rajnandini Fashion India		3.67-13.78-41.64-41.64-41.64-16.43-10.21
Marc Loire Fashions		-8.23-16.05-22.73-10.53-42.13-23.52-14.86
Future Enterprises		0000-15.52-17.42-43.19
Davin Sons Retail		0-15.13-16.54-20.0012.00-15.37-9.53
7NR Retail		7.2310.9613.9361.1129.67-1.12-1.01

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Future Lifestyle Fashions has declined 26.67% compared to peers like Trent (-15.13%), Vedant Fashions (-29.32%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-30.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Future Lifestyle Fashions has underperformed peers relative to Trent (37.13%) and Vedant Fashions (-11.13%).

Future Lifestyle Fashions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Future Lifestyle Fashions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.31.25
101.341.28
201.331.31
501.371.36
1001.41.39
2001.421.47

Source: Dion Global

Future Lifestyle Fashions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Future Lifestyle Fashions saw a drop in promoter holding to 20.31%, while DII stake decreased to 7.02%, FII holding rose to 19.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Future Lifestyle Fashions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTFuture Lifestyle - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jun 08, 2026, 05:16 PM IST ISTFuture Lifestyle - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jun 01, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTFuture Lifestyle - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Apr 30, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTFuture Lifestyle - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Apr 17, 2026, 02:29 PM IST ISTFuture Lifestyle - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Future Lifestyle Fashions

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH2012PLC231654 and registration number is 231654. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2838.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Mehta
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishore Biyani
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. M Vishnuprasad
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Neelam Chhiber
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Ram
    Independent Director

FAQs on Future Lifestyle Fashions Share Price

What is the share price of Future Lifestyle Fashions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Lifestyle Fashions is ₹1.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Future Lifestyle Fashions?

The Future Lifestyle Fashions is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions?

The market cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions is ₹24.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Future Lifestyle Fashions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Lifestyle Fashions are ₹1.21 and ₹1.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Lifestyle Fashions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Lifestyle Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Lifestyle Fashions is ₹1.99 and 52-week low of Future Lifestyle Fashions is ₹1.13 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Future Lifestyle Fashions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Future Lifestyle Fashions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.32% for the past month, -29.24% over 3 months, -26.67% over 1 year, -38.92% across 3 years, and -53.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions are -0.01 and -0.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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