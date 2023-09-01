Follow Us

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. Share Price

FUTURE LIFESTYLE FASHIONS LTD.

Sector : Retail - Apparel/Accessories | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.40 Closed
-4.35-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.40₹4.80
₹4.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.60₹13.80
₹4.40
Open Price
₹4.80
Prev. Close
₹4.60
Volume
4,17,632

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.7
  • R24.95
  • R35.1
  • Pivot
    4.55
  • S14.3
  • S24.15
  • S33.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.715.02
  • 106.915.16
  • 207.545.14
  • 5010.295.15
  • 10014.125.6
  • 20026.678.67

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.26-16.82-8.25-21.24-63.82-96.99-98.96
2.5320.9332.1759.8946.04223.39473.29
3.39-2.87-0.416.24-1.7534.9634.96
2.22-1.497.38-7.26-28.6362.499.61
13.7027.4448.7936.4030.9333.78220.48
-5.54-1.8335.0663.0657.57319.52122.62
-5.673.1438.1654.8526.83157.66-66.55
6.25021.43-22.73-51.43-95.76-98.16

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. Share Holdings

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 Dec, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH2012PLC231654 and registration number is 231654. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2838.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rahul Mehta
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishore Biyani
    Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. M Vishnuprasad
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Neelam Chhiber
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Ram
    Independent Director

FAQs on Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.?

The market cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is ₹88.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is -0.04 and PB ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is -0.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is ₹13.80 and 52-week low of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is ₹4.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

