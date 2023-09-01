Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52100MH2012PLC231654 and registration number is 231654. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of other goods in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2838.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is ₹88.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is -0.04 and PB ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is -0.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is ₹13.80 and 52-week low of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is ₹4.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.