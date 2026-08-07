What is the share price of Future Lifestyle Fashions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Lifestyle Fashions is ₹1.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Future Lifestyle Fashions? The Future Lifestyle Fashions is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions? The market cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions is ₹24.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Future Lifestyle Fashions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Future Lifestyle Fashions are ₹1.21 and ₹1.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Future Lifestyle Fashions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Future Lifestyle Fashions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Future Lifestyle Fashions is ₹1.99 and 52-week low of Future Lifestyle Fashions is ₹1.13 as on .

How has the Future Lifestyle Fashions performed historically in terms of returns? The Future Lifestyle Fashions has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -12.32% for the past month, -29.24% over 3 months, -26.67% over 1 year, -38.92% across 3 years, and -53.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions are -0.01 and -0.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global