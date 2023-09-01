What is the Market Cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.? The market cap of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is ₹88.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is -0.04 and PB ratio of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is -0.05 as on .

What is the share price of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on .