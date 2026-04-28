Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta is in the spotlight. This is because the metals and mining major company has entered into the final stage of a long-awaited demerger. After months of anticipation, Vedanta has set May 1, 2026, as both the record date and the effective date for splitting its businesses into separate listed entities.

But with this key date falling on a market holiday, investors are watching closely as the stock turns ex-demerger a day earlier on April 30.

Vedanta demerger: What it entails

At its core, the move is about simplifying a complex business structure and allowing each vertical to operate independently. In this demerger process, the company will spin off its aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel businesses into separate companies, while the parent entity will continue to exist.

This means that the shareholders will receive shares in all four new entities in a 1:1 ratio.

The big question now is – whether investors should stay invested through this transition or take a more cautious approach. Let’s take a look –

Vedanta Demerger: Should investors stay invested?

Market experts believe the demerger could offer opportunities, especially for long-term investors.

#Sunny Agrawal, SBI Securities: Long-term investors may benefit

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, believes investors can consider staying invested through the transition.

“Investors looking at Vedanta can consider participating in the demerger. Over the past six months, the stock has delivered strong returns, and based on our sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation, the fair value of the combined businesses is around Rs 880–Rs 900, implying an upside of roughly 19% from the current market price.”

He added that the demerger offers more flexibility to investors.

“For long-term investors, the demerger provides the opportunity to hold shares in individual businesses and make targeted investment decisions based on their risk-reward preferences,” Agrawal added.

On whether the move will actually create value, he added, “The demerger is expected to lead to meaningful value unlocking. By separating the businesses, shareholders gain clarity and direct exposure to each entity, which allows the market to price each business more accurately. While some short-term volatility is possible, especially if certain active funds choose not to continue investing in specific businesses, the medium- to long-term perspective offers potentially higher returns due to this transparency and value realization.”

For existing investors, he added, “For current shareholders, staying invested through the demerger is a reasonable approach. The recent decline post-record date largely reflects profit booking after a strong rally over the past six months rather than a fundamental deterioration.”

He also highlighted the importance of debt allocation in the new structure adding, “Debt allocation will be an important factor in determining valuations post-listing, as it directly impacts the financial health and risk profile of each business. However, even after accounting for debt, the SOTP-based fair value suggests that the upside potential remains significant.”

#Amarjeet Maurya, Kotak Securities: Transparency and earnings momentum key

Amarjeet Maurya, DVP – Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities, also sees the restructuring as a step toward clearer valuation and better capital allocation.

He said, “The demerger of Vedanta effective 1 May 2026 record date same will result in a 1:1 share allotment across four entities Vedanta Aluminium Metal Aluminium Talwandi Sabo Power Power Malco Energy Oil and Gas and Vedanta Iron and Steel Iron and Steel while Vedanta will continue as the parent holding company. This restructuring is expected to improve transparency enable focused capital allocation and unlock value by allowing each business to be independently valued.”

He also pointed to strong business momentum supporting the investment case. “We expect a strong Q4FY26 performance with EBITDA likely to grow around 27 percent quarter on quarter and 59 percent year on year driven by higher aluminum zinc and silver prices along with softer alumina costs,” he noted.

Maurya further added that Vedanta’s exposure to commodity cycles works in its favour, adding, “Vedanta is well positioned to benefit from the ongoing rally in base and precious metals with around 85 percent of FY27 estimated EBITDA expected from aluminum around 50 percent zinc around 20 percent and silver around 15 percent providing strong earnings visibility and commodity leverage.”

He also noted, “Based on a SoTP approach, we value the company at Rs 915 per share (Parent/Zinc: Rs 282, Aluminium: Rs 493, Power: Rs 62, Iron & Steel: Rs 39, Oil & Gas: Rs37). With strong earnings momentum, high exposure to favorable commodity cycles, and a clear demerger-led value unlocking trigger, Vedanta offers an attractive investment opportunity. Maintain ‘Buy’.”

#Nuvama Institutional Equities: How pricing and index flows will work

Beyond valuations, the mechanics of price discovery and index inclusion are also important. According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, the pricing of demerged entities will follow a specific method.

“The price of all four demerged entities will be calculated based on the difference between the closing prices of Vedanta Limited on April 29 2026 and the open price of Vedanta Limited discovered during the special pre open session on April 30 2026,” added the brokerage house in its report.

Nuvama also in its report noted how these entities will be treated in indices. The brokerage noted “…demerged entities will be additional constituent in Nifty Next 50 and other broader indices. The static market cap will be considered in daily weight calculations of the index. However demerged entities are not traded live so its market cap and price will remain constant until it lists.”

It also highlighted the importance of listing timelines.

“If all the demerged entities are listed by June the index treatment and passive flow dynamics will follow the defined path. However if listings are delayed beyond June the new demerged entities will miss the cut off for the September Nifty indices rebalance and will not be considered for inclusion in that cycle resulting in a deferment of passive flows,” added the brokerage house report.

Vedanta demerger: A structural shift years in the making

The demerger was first announced in September 2023.

By separating these verticals, the company aims to make each business more transparent and easier to value.

What happens to shareholders?

For investors, the mechanics are relatively straightforward. For every investor, it is important to understand that anyone holding Vedanta shares as of the record date will receive shares in all four demerged entities.

But the timing also plays a crucial role here. Since May 1 is a trading holiday due to Maharashtra Day, April 30 becomes the effective ex-date. This means that investors needed to buy shares by April 29 to be eligible for the demerger benefits.

From April 30 onwards, the stock begins trading without the value of the demerged businesses, and a special pre-open session is used to discover the adjusted share price.

Disclaimer: The demerger of Vedanta Limited involves complex corporate restructuring and specific price discovery mechanics. While this report includes analysis from SEBI-registered entities, investors are advised that market-linked investments carry inherent risks. The valuations and price targets mentioned are based on fundamental research and are not guaranteed. Given the structural shift and the involvement of multiple new entities, please consult a qualified financial advisor to understand the tax implications and portfolio impact before making any investment decisions.

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