The market turned weak again by midday on April 30, 2026, and this time the pressure was not mild or contained. The Nifty 50 hovered around 23,813, down about 1.50%, while Sensex stayed near 76,318, lower by roughly 1.52%.

The decline cut across sectors. Financials and consumption stocks slipped after earnings reactions, metals saw sharp adjustments tied to corporate actions, and a few midcaps moved sharply in either direction based on results.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Ltd. share price gained about 4.2% by midday after the company reported its March quarter results. The company posted a 22% rise in net profit to Rs 5,553 crore compared to Rs 4,546 crore a year ago. Total income increased 21% to Rs 14,209 crore, while net interest income grew 20% to Rs 11,781 crore. Assets under management rose 22% to Rs 5.09 lakh crore. Gross NPAs increased slightly to 1.01% from 0.96%, while net NPAs declined to 0.41% from 0.44%. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share. For the full year, net profit stood at Rs 19,332 crore with total income at Rs 53,324 crore.

Vedanta



Vedanta Ltd. demerger has become effective. The share price adjusted and is showing about 64% decline to account for trh 1:5 split. The price adjustment was a result of the demerger of the business verticals rather than operational weakness. Under the restructuring, the company is being split into multiple entities including aluminium, oil and gas, power, and steel businesses. Shareholders will receive shares in the new entities in a 1:1 ratio. The residual listed entity now reflects only part of the earlier business value.

Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies Ltd. share price declined about 10% by midday despite reporting strong March quarter results. Net profit increased 71.44% to Rs 1,061.1 crore compared to Rs 618.91 crore a year ago. Revenue rose 111.79% to Rs 8,480.25 crore. EBITDA increased 70.91% to Rs 1,576.76 crore, although margin declined to 18.59% from 23.04%. The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share and approved raising Rs 10,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement. Annual production reached 12.6 GW, with 4.2 GW produced in the quarter.

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. share price declined about 4% by midday after reporting its Q4FY26 results. Net profit rose 21% to Rs 2,994 crore compared to Rs 2,475 crore a year ago. Revenue from core operations increased 8.1% to Rs 16,172 crore. Earnings per share improved to Rs 12.73 from Rs 10.48. Despite the growth in earnings, the stock moved lower during the session.

Syngene International

Syngene International Ltd. share price surged about 10% by midday after reporting its Q4FY26 results. Revenue increased 1.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,037 crore from Rs 1,018 crore. Net profit declined 19.3% to Rs 147.9 crore. The stock reacted positively despite the decline in profitability.

Biocon

Biocon Ltd. share price declined down 1.3% and remained under pressure by midday after the company received a Form 483 from the US Food and Drug Administration following an inspection of its biosimilars facility in Bengaluru. The regulator issued five observations related to the site, which affected sentiment around the stock.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price moved about 2% higher by midday after recovering from early losses. The company reported a net loss of Rs 219 crore in Q4FY26 due to a mark-to-market loss of Rs 716 crore compared to a gain of Rs 197 crore in the previous quarter. The core business remained stable, but the loss impacted the overall result.

HEG

HEG Ltd. share price declined about 11% by midday following its Q4FY26 earnings. Revenue declined 8% sequentially, while it increased 12% year-on-year to Rs 603 crore. The company reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 149 crore compared to a loss of Rs 51 crore a year ago. The loss was driven by a mark-to-market impact of Rs 190 crore on investments. Excluding this, margins declined to 7.5% from 19.8%.