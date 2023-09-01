Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.23
|12.96
|31.65
|31.18
|7.33
|120.48
|-48.16
|-3.81
|1.92
|41.65
|34.61
|66.37
|194.81
|266.65
|-3.11
|-9.92
|36.25
|65.15
|172.50
|395.45
|19.78
|0
|-15.33
|-17.14
|-29.27
|-59.58
|61.52
|-65.79
|0.25
|16.42
|30.97
|21.65
|22.94
|34.55
|81.05
|24.73
|-7.94
|-12.12
|-38.62
|-88.18
|-79.72
|-86.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
HCL Infosystems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1986PLC023955 and registration number is 023955. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of HCL Infosystems Ltd. is ₹602.45 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of HCL Infosystems Ltd. is -17.48 and PB ratio of HCL Infosystems Ltd. is -2.36 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCL Infosystems Ltd. is ₹18.30 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCL Infosystems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCL Infosystems Ltd. is ₹20.80 and 52-week low of HCL Infosystems Ltd. is ₹11.15 as on Aug 14, 2023.