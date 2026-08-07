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HCL Infosystems Share Price

NSE
BSE

HCL INFOSYSTEMS

HCL Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of HCL Infosystems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.43 Closed
-1.55₹ -0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HCL Infosystems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.16₹11.66
₹11.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.05₹16.60
₹11.43
Open Price
₹11.31
Prev. Close
₹11.61
Volume
52,123

Source: Dion Global

HCL Infosystems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HCL Infosystems has declined 21.93% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, HCL Infosystems has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

HCL Infosystems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HCL Infosystems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.4611.55
1011.4811.55
2011.6911.66
5012.111.91
10012.0312.2
20012.9412.87

Source: Dion Global

HCL Infosystems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HCL Infosystems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HCL Infosystems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTHCL Infosystem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTHCL Infosystem - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTHCL Infosystem - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTHCL Infosystem - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
Jul 16, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTHCL Infosystem - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Para B Of Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And D

Source: Dion Global

About HCL Infosystems

HCL Infosystems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1986PLC023955 and registration number is 023955. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Nikhil Sinha
    Chairman
  • Ms. Rita Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Raghu Venkat Chivukula
    Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Danwar
    Director
  • Mr. Neelesh Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Kirti Kumar Dawar
    Director

FAQs on HCL Infosystems Share Price

What is the share price of HCL Infosystems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCL Infosystems is ₹11.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HCL Infosystems?

The HCL Infosystems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HCL Infosystems?

The market cap of HCL Infosystems is ₹376.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HCL Infosystems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HCL Infosystems are ₹11.66 and ₹11.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HCL Infosystems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCL Infosystems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCL Infosystems is ₹16.60 and 52-week low of HCL Infosystems is ₹9.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HCL Infosystems performed historically in terms of returns?

The HCL Infosystems has shown returns of -1.64% over the past day, -5.31% for the past month, -6.55% over 3 months, -21.99% over 1 year, -16.06% across 3 years, and -4.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HCL Infosystems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HCL Infosystems are -8.34 and -1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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