What is the share price of HCL Infosystems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCL Infosystems is ₹11.43 as on .

What kind of stock is HCL Infosystems? The HCL Infosystems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HCL Infosystems? The market cap of HCL Infosystems is ₹376.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HCL Infosystems? Today’s highest and lowest price of HCL Infosystems are ₹11.66 and ₹11.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HCL Infosystems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCL Infosystems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCL Infosystems is ₹16.60 and 52-week low of HCL Infosystems is ₹9.05 as on .

How has the HCL Infosystems performed historically in terms of returns? The HCL Infosystems has shown returns of -1.64% over the past day, -5.31% for the past month, -6.55% over 3 months, -21.99% over 1 year, -16.06% across 3 years, and -4.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HCL Infosystems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HCL Infosystems are -8.34 and -1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global