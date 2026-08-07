Here's the live share price of HCL Infosystems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HCL Infosystems has declined 21.93% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, HCL Infosystems has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.46
|11.55
|10
|11.48
|11.55
|20
|11.69
|11.66
|50
|12.1
|11.91
|100
|12.03
|12.2
|200
|12.94
|12.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HCL Infosystems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|HCL Infosystem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|HCL Infosystem - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|HCL Infosystem - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|HCL Infosystem - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
|Jul 16, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|HCL Infosystem - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Read With Para B Of Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And D
Source: Dion Global
HCL Infosystems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1986PLC023955 and registration number is 023955. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Equipments & Peripherals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCL Infosystems is ₹11.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HCL Infosystems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HCL Infosystems is ₹376.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HCL Infosystems are ₹11.66 and ₹11.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCL Infosystems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCL Infosystems is ₹16.60 and 52-week low of HCL Infosystems is ₹9.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HCL Infosystems has shown returns of -1.64% over the past day, -5.31% for the past month, -6.55% over 3 months, -21.99% over 1 year, -16.06% across 3 years, and -4.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HCL Infosystems are -8.34 and -1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global