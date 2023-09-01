Follow Us

HCL INFOSYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : IT Networking Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.30 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
HCL Infosystems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.80₹18.70
₹18.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.15₹20.80
₹18.30
Open Price
₹18.15
Prev. Close
₹18.30
Volume
0

HCL Infosystems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.73
  • R219.17
  • R319.63
  • Pivot
    18.27
  • S117.83
  • S217.37
  • S316.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.9718.02
  • 1015.9917.98
  • 2016.1117.74
  • 5016.7516.61
  • 10016.6915.67
  • 20018.5315.42

HCL Infosystems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.2312.9631.6531.187.33120.48-48.16
-3.811.9241.6534.6166.37194.81266.65
-3.11-9.9236.2565.15172.50395.4519.78
0-15.33-17.14-29.27-59.5861.52-65.79
0.2516.4230.9721.6522.9434.5581.05
24.73-7.94-12.12-38.62-88.18-79.72-86.02

HCL Infosystems Ltd. Share Holdings

HCL Infosystems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HCL Infosystems Ltd.

HCL Infosystems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1986PLC023955 and registration number is 023955. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Nikhil Sinha
    Chairman
  • Ms. Ritu Arora
    Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Talwar
    Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Danwar
    Director
  • Mr. Neelesh Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Dutta
    Director

FAQs on HCL Infosystems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HCL Infosystems Ltd.?

The market cap of HCL Infosystems Ltd. is ₹602.45 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HCL Infosystems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HCL Infosystems Ltd. is -17.48 and PB ratio of HCL Infosystems Ltd. is -2.36 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of HCL Infosystems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HCL Infosystems Ltd. is ₹18.30 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HCL Infosystems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HCL Infosystems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HCL Infosystems Ltd. is ₹20.80 and 52-week low of HCL Infosystems Ltd. is ₹11.15 as on Aug 14, 2023.

