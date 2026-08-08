Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

International Data Management Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTERNATIONAL DATA MANAGEMENT

HCL Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of International Data Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.61 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

International Data Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.61₹37.61
₹37.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.33₹40.67
₹37.61
Open Price
₹37.61
Prev. Close
₹37.61
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

International Data Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
International Data Management		0013.1134.3253.5744.9545.34
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, International Data Management has gained 53.57% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, International Data Management has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

International Data Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

International Data Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.5335.89
1033.7534.29
2031.6232.92
5031.4831.63
10030.5530.51
20028.5629.01

Source: Dion Global

International Data Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, International Data Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 76.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

International Data Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTIntl. Data Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter End
Jul 03, 2026, 09:11 PM IST ISTIntl. Data Mgt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTIntl. Data Mgt. - Audited Financial Results For Year Ended 31 March 2026.
May 28, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTIntl. Data Mgt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Year Ended
May 21, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTIntl. Data Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About International Data Management

International Data Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300DL1977PLC008782 and registration number is 008782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Rita Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Shrivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Shastry
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pamela Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sashi Sekhar Mishra
    Director & Manager

FAQs on International Data Management Share Price

What is the share price of International Data Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Data Management is ₹37.61 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is International Data Management?

The International Data Management is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of International Data Management?

The market cap of International Data Management is ₹8.27 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of International Data Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of International Data Management are ₹37.61 and ₹37.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Data Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Data Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Data Management is ₹40.67 and 52-week low of International Data Management is ₹23.33 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the International Data Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The International Data Management has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 13.11% over 3 months, 53.57% over 1 year, 44.95% across 3 years, and 45.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of International Data Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Data Management are -59.70 and -1.89 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

International Data Management News

More International Data Management News
Market Pulse