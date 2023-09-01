Follow Us

International Data Management Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTERNATIONAL DATA MANAGEMENT LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.50 Closed
-3.2-0.38
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

International Data Management Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.50₹12.47
₹11.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.45₹23.00
₹11.50
Open Price
₹11.50
Prev. Close
₹11.88
Volume
130

International Data Management Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.15
  • R212.79
  • R313.12
  • Pivot
    11.82
  • S111.18
  • S210.85
  • S310.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.0112.23
  • 1021.0412.29
  • 2019.6712.49
  • 5014.0913.48
  • 10011.5314.49
  • 2001414.79

International Data Management Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.17-13.08-31.38-35.2121.6982.54-16.36
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.327.479.639.0516.6568.7764.64
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

International Data Management Ltd. Share Holdings

International Data Management Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About International Data Management Ltd.

International Data Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300DL1977PLC008782 and registration number is 008782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Rita Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. P S Ravishankar
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chand Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Shrivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Sashi Sekhar Mishra
    Director & Manager

FAQs on International Data Management Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of International Data Management Ltd.?

The market cap of International Data Management Ltd. is ₹2.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of International Data Management Ltd.?

P/E ratio of International Data Management Ltd. is -1.52 and PB ratio of International Data Management Ltd. is -0.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of International Data Management Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Data Management Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Data Management Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Data Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Data Management Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of International Data Management Ltd. is ₹9.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

