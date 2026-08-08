What is the share price of International Data Management? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Data Management is ₹37.61 as on .

What kind of stock is International Data Management? The International Data Management is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of International Data Management? The market cap of International Data Management is ₹8.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of International Data Management? Today’s highest and lowest price of International Data Management are ₹37.61 and ₹37.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of International Data Management? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Data Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Data Management is ₹40.67 and 52-week low of International Data Management is ₹23.33 as on .

How has the International Data Management performed historically in terms of returns? The International Data Management has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 13.11% over 3 months, 53.57% over 1 year, 44.95% across 3 years, and 45.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of International Data Management? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Data Management are -59.70 and -1.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global