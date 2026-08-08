Here's the live share price of International Data Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|International Data Management
|0
|0
|13.11
|34.32
|53.57
|44.95
|45.34
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, International Data Management has gained 53.57% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, International Data Management has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.53
|35.89
|10
|33.75
|34.29
|20
|31.62
|32.92
|50
|31.48
|31.63
|100
|30.55
|30.51
|200
|28.56
|29.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, International Data Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 76.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Intl. Data Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter End
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:11 PM IST IST
|Intl. Data Mgt. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Intl. Data Mgt. - Audited Financial Results For Year Ended 31 March 2026.
|May 28, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Intl. Data Mgt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Year Ended
|May 21, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Intl. Data Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2026
Source: Dion Global
International Data Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300DL1977PLC008782 and registration number is 008782. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for International Data Management is ₹37.61 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The International Data Management is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of International Data Management is ₹8.27 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of International Data Management are ₹37.61 and ₹37.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which International Data Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of International Data Management is ₹40.67 and 52-week low of International Data Management is ₹23.33 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The International Data Management has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 13.11% over 3 months, 53.57% over 1 year, 44.95% across 3 years, and 45.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of International Data Management are -59.70 and -1.89 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global