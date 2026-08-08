What is the share price of Jash Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jash Engineering is ₹496.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Jash Engineering? The Jash Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jash Engineering? The market cap of Jash Engineering is ₹3,134.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Jash Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Jash Engineering are ₹502.20 and ₹492.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jash Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jash Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jash Engineering is ₹573.40 and 52-week low of Jash Engineering is ₹321.00 as on .

How has the Jash Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Jash Engineering has shown returns of 0.66% over the past day, 1.72% for the past month, 18.12% over 3 months, -3.87% over 1 year, -2.61% across 3 years, and -1.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jash Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jash Engineering are 41.14 and 6.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global