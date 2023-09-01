Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|4,12,817
|0.76
|51.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Jash Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MP1973PLC001226 and registration number is 001226. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other structural metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Jash Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,792.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Jash Engineering Ltd. is 43.76 and PB ratio of Jash Engineering Ltd. is 9.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jash Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,489.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jash Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jash Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,502.85 and 52-week low of Jash Engineering Ltd. is ₹721.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.