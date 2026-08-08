Here's the live share price of Jash Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Jash Engineering has declined 3.87% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Jash Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|499.3
|497.23
|10
|505.61
|501.53
|20
|512.9
|504.58
|50
|487.5
|487.97
|100
|438.28
|464.51
|200
|436.03
|467.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Jash Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.32%, FII holding fell to 1.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|3,06,487
|0.59
|15.55
|3,06,488
|0.6
|15.55
|1,61,309
|0.98
|8.18
|5,645
|0.88
|0.29
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Jash Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Jash Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Jash Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 11-Aug-2026 To Consider And Approve The Quarterly
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Jash Engineering - JASH : Jash Engineering Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding ''Corporate Announcement''.
|Jul 03, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Jash Engineering - Submission Of Jash Engineering Limited Quarterly Newsletter
Source: Dion Global
Jash Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MP1973PLC001226 and registration number is 001226. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 494.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jash Engineering is ₹496.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jash Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Jash Engineering is ₹3,134.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Jash Engineering are ₹502.20 and ₹492.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jash Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jash Engineering is ₹573.40 and 52-week low of Jash Engineering is ₹321.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Jash Engineering has shown returns of 0.66% over the past day, 1.72% for the past month, 18.12% over 3 months, -3.87% over 1 year, -2.61% across 3 years, and -1.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jash Engineering are 41.14 and 6.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global