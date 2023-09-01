Follow Us

Jash Engineering Ltd. Share Price

JASH ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,489.95 Closed
0.9914.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Jash Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,476.50₹1,503.85
₹1,489.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹721.40₹1,502.85
₹1,489.95
Open Price
₹1,489.85
Prev. Close
₹1,475.35
Volume
6,369

Jash Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,505.9
  • R21,518.55
  • R31,533.25
  • Pivot
    1,491.2
  • S11,478.55
  • S21,463.85
  • S31,451.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5805.311,467.42
  • 10809.181,450.89
  • 20808.511,406.65
  • 50775.971,299.86
  • 100714.341,181.79
  • 200631.371,040.35

Jash Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

Jash Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

Jash Engineering Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund4,12,8170.7651.59

Jash Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Jash Engineering Ltd.

Jash Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MP1973PLC001226 and registration number is 001226. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other structural metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 256.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pratik Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Axel Schutte
    Director
  • Mr. Durgalal Tuljaram Manwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sunita Kishnani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishwapati Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Jash Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Jash Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Jash Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,792.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Jash Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Jash Engineering Ltd. is 43.76 and PB ratio of Jash Engineering Ltd. is 9.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Jash Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jash Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,489.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jash Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jash Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jash Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,502.85 and 52-week low of Jash Engineering Ltd. is ₹721.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

