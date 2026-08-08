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Jash Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

JASH ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Theme
Water Management

Here's the live share price of Jash Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹496.00 Closed
0.66₹ 3.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Jash Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹492.00₹502.20
₹496.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹321.00₹573.40
₹496.00
Open Price
₹501.65
Prev. Close
₹492.75
Volume
3,893

Source: Dion Global

Jash Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Jash Engineering has declined 3.87% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Jash Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Jash Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Jash Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5499.3497.23
10505.61501.53
20512.9504.58
50487.5487.97
100438.28464.51
200436.03467.04

Source: Dion Global

Jash Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Jash Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.32%, FII holding fell to 1.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Jash Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
3,06,4870.5915.55
3,06,4880.615.55
1,61,3090.988.18
5,6450.880.29

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Jash Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTJash Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTJash Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 27, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTJash Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 11-Aug-2026 To Consider And Approve The Quarterly
Jul 09, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTJash Engineering - JASH : Jash Engineering Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding ''Corporate Announcement''.
Jul 03, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTJash Engineering - Submission Of Jash Engineering Limited Quarterly Newsletter

Source: Dion Global

About Jash Engineering

Jash Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MP1973PLC001226 and registration number is 001226. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other iron and steel casting and products thereof. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 494.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pratik Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishwapati Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Durgalal Tuljaram Manwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Mohan Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sunita Kishnani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Axel Schutte
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Patel
    Director

FAQs on Jash Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Jash Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Jash Engineering is ₹496.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Jash Engineering?

The Jash Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Jash Engineering?

The market cap of Jash Engineering is ₹3,134.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Jash Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Jash Engineering are ₹502.20 and ₹492.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Jash Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Jash Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Jash Engineering is ₹573.40 and 52-week low of Jash Engineering is ₹321.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Jash Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Jash Engineering has shown returns of 0.66% over the past day, 1.72% for the past month, 18.12% over 3 months, -3.87% over 1 year, -2.61% across 3 years, and -1.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Jash Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Jash Engineering are 41.14 and 6.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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