What is the share price of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is ₹2,515.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works? The Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works? The market cap of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is ₹6,379.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works? Today’s highest and lowest price of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works are ₹2,544.90 and ₹2,492.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is ₹2,735.50 and 52-week low of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is ₹798.95 as on .

How has the Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works performed historically in terms of returns? The Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, 10.09% for the past month, 16.23% over 3 months, 201.27% over 1 year, 56.13% across 3 years, and 153.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works are 80.65 and 11.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global