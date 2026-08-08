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Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Share Price

NSE
BSE

KNOWLEDGE MARINE & ENGINEERING WORKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE Services

Here's the live share price of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,515.00 Closed
-0.13₹ -3.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,492.10₹2,544.90
₹2,515.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹798.95₹2,735.50
₹2,515.00
Open Price
₹2,538.95
Prev. Close
₹2,518.15
Volume
2,565

Source: Dion Global

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has gained 201.27% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,539.482,522.84
102,477.142,499.92
202,423.82,441.32
502,203.352,275.24
1001,984.652,082.58
2001,773.461,817.83

Source: Dion Global

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.56%, while DII stake decreased to 1.54%, FII holding rose to 12.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,50,0001.0957.3
1,06,0981.5524.32

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTKnowledge Marine - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Fina
Aug 05, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTKnowledge Marine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 21, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTKnowledge Marine - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 19, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTKnowledge Marine - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 13, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTKnowledge Marine - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2015PLC269596 and registration number is 269596. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh Daswani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kanak Kewalramani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jagat Jiban Biswas
    Non Exe.Additional Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Bhambhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Mohandas
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sneha Devckar
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Share Price

What is the share price of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is ₹2,515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works?

The Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works?

The market cap of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is ₹6,379.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works are ₹2,544.90 and ₹2,492.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is ₹2,735.50 and 52-week low of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is ₹798.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works performed historically in terms of returns?

The Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, 10.09% for the past month, 16.23% over 3 months, 201.27% over 1 year, 56.13% across 3 years, and 153.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works are 80.65 and 11.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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