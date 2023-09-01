Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
|0.13
|2.88
|19.92
|154.36
|2,204.43
|2,897.49
|4,457.93
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results & Preferential issue
|06 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|06 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2015PLC269596 and registration number is 269596. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹1,855.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is 14.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹1,718.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹1,809.00 and 52-week low of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹510.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.