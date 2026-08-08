Here's the live share price of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has gained 201.27% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,539.48
|2,522.84
|10
|2,477.14
|2,499.92
|20
|2,423.8
|2,441.32
|50
|2,203.35
|2,275.24
|100
|1,984.65
|2,082.58
|200
|1,773.46
|1,817.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.56%, while DII stake decreased to 1.54%, FII holding rose to 12.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,50,000
|1.09
|57.3
|1,06,098
|1.55
|24.32
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Knowledge Marine - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Fina
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Knowledge Marine - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|Knowledge Marine - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 19, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Knowledge Marine - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 13, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Knowledge Marine - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2015PLC269596 and registration number is 269596. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is ₹2,515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is ₹6,379.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works are ₹2,544.90 and ₹2,492.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is ₹2,735.50 and 52-week low of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works is ₹798.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, 10.09% for the past month, 16.23% over 3 months, 201.27% over 1 year, 56.13% across 3 years, and 153.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works are 80.65 and 11.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global