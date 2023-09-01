Follow Us

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. Share Price

KNOWLEDGE MARINE & ENGINEERING WORKS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,718.00 Closed
-0.33-5.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,700.00₹1,815.00
₹1,718.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹510.65₹1,809.00
₹1,718.00
Open Price
₹1,741.95
Prev. Close
₹1,723.65
Volume
20,750

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,788.67
  • R21,859.33
  • R31,903.67
  • Pivot
    1,744.33
  • S11,673.67
  • S21,629.33
  • S31,558.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5629.571,703.5
  • 10657.71,638.36
  • 20656.491,513.36
  • 50587.371,330.4
  • 100448.661,214.56
  • 200315.061,060.2

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88
0.132.8819.92154.362,204.432,897.494,457.93

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. Share Holdings

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results & Preferential issue
06 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
06 Sep, 2021Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74120MH2015PLC269596 and registration number is 269596. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saurabh M Daswani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kanak S Kewalramani
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jagat Jiban Biswas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Mohandas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Satishbhai Zaveri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd.?

The market cap of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹1,855.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is 14.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹1,718.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹1,809.00 and 52-week low of Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. is ₹510.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

