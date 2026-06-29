Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWREL) has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order worth around $560 million for the West Minya Solar Power Project in Egypt.

The order has been awarded to a 50:50 joint venture between Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy and Hassan Allam Construction, one of Egypt’s leading construction companies.

Among Egypt’s biggest renewable energy projects

The project will be developed in Egypt’s Minya Governorate. Once completed, it will have a solar power generation capacity of 1,000 MWac along with a 600 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), making it one of the country’s largest utility-scale renewable energy projects.

Under the contract, the joint venture will handle the complete engineering, procurement and construction of the project. This includes installing solar photovoltaic facilities, battery energy storage infrastructure, grid interconnection works, transmission facilities and other balance-of-plant systems.

Sterling and Wilson sees growing opportunities in large solar projects

Commenting on the order, Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, “We are proud to support Egypt’s decarbonisation journey and contribute to strengthening energy security across the wider MENA region through this landmark project. As one of the world’s leading solar EPC companies, we bring deep expertise and proven execution capabilities that will help unlock the region’s vast renewable energy potential.”

Thakur said this is the company’s third gigawatt-scale order in the last nine months. “This third GW scale order received in a span of 9 months reflects the increasing size of PV projects, and continued trust and confidence that customers place in the company’s capabilities to deliver large-scale solar projects, including those involving complex technologies such as Battery Energy Storage Systems,” he said.

About Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar, hybrid & energy storage and wind solutions and has a total portfolio of over 27.3 GWp (including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction). SWREL also manages an operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio of 13.5 GWp solar power projects, including for projects constructed by third parties.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has its presence in 28 countries including India, South-east Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy share price

The share price of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy closed at Rs 244.25 on Monday. The stock has increased 54.44% in past three month. In last six months, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy shares gained 13.21%.