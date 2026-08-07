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List of Shapoorji Pallonji group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Shapoorji Pallonji group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Shapoorji Pallonji group stocks here.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts		135.006.054.6987.59
Gokak Textiles		60.00000.54
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		205.00-1.85-0.8928.85
Eureka Forbes		451.30-8.25-1.806.88
Forbes & Company		278.90-17.10-5.784.84
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Shapoorji Pallonji group stocks today are Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts (up 4.69%). On the other hand, the top losers include Forbes & Company (down 5.78%) and Eureka Forbes (down 1.80%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Shapoorji Pallonji Group has a strong presence across industries, including consumer durables, and engineering.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Shapoorji Pallonji group here.

Aside of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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