Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Shapoorji Pallonji group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Shapoorji Pallonji group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts
|135.00
|6.05
|4.69
|87.59
|Gokak Textiles
|60.00
|0
|0
|0.54
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|205.00
|-1.85
|-0.89
|28.85
|Eureka Forbes
|451.30
|-8.25
|-1.80
|6.88
|Forbes & Company
|278.90
|-17.10
|-5.78
|4.84
The top gainers among the Shapoorji Pallonji group stocks today are Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts (up 4.69%). On the other hand, the top losers include Forbes & Company (down 5.78%) and Eureka Forbes (down 1.80%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Shapoorji Pallonji Group has a strong presence across industries, including consumer durables, and engineering.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Shapoorji Pallonji group here.
Aside of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.