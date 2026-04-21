The global markets are trading on a higher note as investors hope for a resolution to the US-Iran war. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start in early trade, up 80 points or 0.33% to trade at 24,447.

Earlier on Monday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 11 points or 0.03% higher at 24,365, while the BSE Sensex rose 27 points or 0.03% to close at 78,520.

Key global and domestic cues to know on April 21, 2026

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Tuesday morning opened on a higher note amid hopes for a resolution to the West Asia conflict, even as tensions between Iran and the US continue to simmer. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.52%, while the Topix was marginally higher. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.58% while the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.90%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 26,494, higher than the index’s last close of 26,361,07.

US markets

The US markets declined in Monday’s trade after tension escalated between the US and Iran on Sunday. The S&P 500 shed 0.24% to close at 7,109.14, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.26% to finish at 24,404.39. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 4.87 points, or 0.01%, settling at 49,442.56

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 0.98% to trade at $86.57 per barrel. Brent crude futures traded 0.59% lower at $94.92 today morning. On COMEX, crude prices declined 1.72% to trade at $88.07 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,53,940 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by 0.45% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,53,700 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,15,455. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,838.90 an ounce, rising 0.21%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 2.12% at Rs 2.53 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices dropped 0.45% on Monday to trade at $79.67 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 937.75 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,742.88 crore on April 20, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was up 0.04% at 98.09. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.20% to close at 93.12 to the dollar on April 20.

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Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Paints and Pigments sector’s stocks rose the most in Monday’s trade, rising 1.9% in market capitalisation. Further, Electric Equipment stocks were followed by the Beverages – Alcoholic sector stocks, which were further followed by the PSU Bank stocks. However, the Aquaculture sector stocks fell the most, declining 2.32%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The Essel Group’s market cap rose the most in Monday’s session, rising 6.5%. It was followed by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. In the list of S&P Group stocks, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy’s share surged 9%. Apart from that, Pennar Group’s market capitalisation fell the most, falling 3.92%.