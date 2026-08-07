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Bondada Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

BONDADA ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Bondada Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹297.50 Closed
1.10₹ 3.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bondada Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹292.55₹298.30
₹297.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹215.00₹503.00
₹297.50
Open Price
₹292.55
Prev. Close
₹294.25
Volume
76,400

Source: Dion Global

Bondada Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bondada Engineering has declined 30.33% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Bondada Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Bondada Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bondada Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5299.18300.05
10303.52300.84
20301.93304.1
50318.96313.04
100316.81321.46
200342.04340.82

Source: Dion Global

Bondada Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bondada Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.53%, while DII stake decreased to 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bondada Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTBondada Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTBondada Engineering - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 5Th August 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTBondada Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 5Th August 2026.
Aug 05, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTBondada Engineering - Record Date For The Determining The Eligibility Of Shareholders For The Dividend Payment.
Aug 02, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTBondada Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Bondada Engineering

Bondada Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28910TG2012PLC080018 and registration number is 080018. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction/erection and maintenance of power, telecommunication and transmission lines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2634.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Bondada Raghavendra Rao
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Baratam Satyanarayana
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bondada Neelima
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K N Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pasupuleti Subba Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Dinakara Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bondada Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Bondada Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bondada Engineering is ₹297.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bondada Engineering?

The Bondada Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bondada Engineering?

The market cap of Bondada Engineering is ₹3,322.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bondada Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bondada Engineering are ₹298.30 and ₹292.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bondada Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bondada Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bondada Engineering is ₹503.00 and 52-week low of Bondada Engineering is ₹215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bondada Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bondada Engineering has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, -5.44% for the past month, -14.44% over 3 months, -30.33% over 1 year, 115.03% across 3 years, and 58.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bondada Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bondada Engineering are 0.00 and 4.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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