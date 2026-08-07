What is the share price of Bondada Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bondada Engineering is ₹297.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Bondada Engineering? The Bondada Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bondada Engineering? The market cap of Bondada Engineering is ₹3,322.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bondada Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bondada Engineering are ₹298.30 and ₹292.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bondada Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bondada Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bondada Engineering is ₹503.00 and 52-week low of Bondada Engineering is ₹215.00 as on .

How has the Bondada Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Bondada Engineering has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, -5.44% for the past month, -14.44% over 3 months, -30.33% over 1 year, 115.03% across 3 years, and 58.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bondada Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bondada Engineering are 0.00 and 4.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global