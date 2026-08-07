Here's the live share price of Bondada Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bondada Engineering has declined 30.33% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Bondada Engineering has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|299.18
|300.05
|10
|303.52
|300.84
|20
|301.93
|304.1
|50
|318.96
|313.04
|100
|316.81
|321.46
|200
|342.04
|340.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bondada Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 61.53%, while DII stake decreased to 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Bondada Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Bondada Engineering - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 5Th August 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Bondada Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 5Th August 2026.
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Bondada Engineering - Record Date For The Determining The Eligibility Of Shareholders For The Dividend Payment.
|Aug 02, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Bondada Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Bondada Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28910TG2012PLC080018 and registration number is 080018. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction/erection and maintenance of power, telecommunication and transmission lines. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2634.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bondada Engineering is ₹297.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bondada Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bondada Engineering is ₹3,322.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bondada Engineering are ₹298.30 and ₹292.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bondada Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bondada Engineering is ₹503.00 and 52-week low of Bondada Engineering is ₹215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bondada Engineering has shown returns of 1.1% over the past day, -5.44% for the past month, -14.44% over 3 months, -30.33% over 1 year, 115.03% across 3 years, and 58.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bondada Engineering are 0.00 and 4.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global