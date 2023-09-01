Follow Us

Bondada Engineering Ltd. Share Price

BONDADA ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹163.95 Closed
57.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Bondada Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹148.35₹163.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.50₹157.10
Open Price
₹154.70
Prev. Close
₹156.15
Volume
11,92,000

Bondada Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1169.15
  • R2174.35
  • R3184.75
  • Pivot
    158.75
  • S1153.55
  • S2143.15
  • S3137.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.920
  • 1014.960
  • 207.480
  • 502.990
  • 1001.50
  • 2000.750

Bondada Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.589.589.589.589.589.589.58
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Bondada Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

About Bondada Engineering Ltd.

Engineering - General

Management

  • Mr. Satyanarayana Baratam
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Neelima Bondada
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarveswar Reddy Sanivarapu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pasupuleti Venkata Subba Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bondada Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bondada Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of Bondada Engineering Ltd. is ₹354.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bondada Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bondada Engineering Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bondada Engineering Ltd. is 4.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bondada Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bondada Engineering Ltd. is ₹163.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bondada Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bondada Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bondada Engineering Ltd. is ₹157.10 and 52-week low of Bondada Engineering Ltd. is ₹142.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

