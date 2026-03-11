The big cue at this hour is crude oil. Prices have seen wild swings from $117/bbl to below $85/bbl. Though crude is in green now, it is below $90/bbl. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a muted start to trade, even as Asian markets are relatively upbeat.

Earlier on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 234 points or 0.97% higher at 24,262, while the BSE Sensex surged 640 points or 0.82% to close at 78,206.

Key global and domestic cues to know on March 11, 2025

Crude oil

The crude oil prices traded higher on Wednesday morning, rebounding from lows, as the US flip-flopped on the Strait of Hormuz. WTI crude prices were trading at $83.43, falling 0.03%, while Brent crude prices were trading at $87.88, rising 0.05%. On COMEX, crude prices surged 1.12% to $84.420 a barrel.

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Wednesday morning opened on a higher note as crude oil prices dropped from their heights. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.36%, while the Topix added 1.22%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 2.52%, while the small-cap Kosdaq rose 1.39%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 25,936 compared with the index’s last close of 25,959.9.

US markets

The US equity markets closed in the red on Tuesday as oil prices pulled back and traders kept an eye on the Iran war. The S&P 500 dropped 0.21% to end at 6,781.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 34.29 points, or 0.07%, and closed at 47,706.51. The Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.01% to settle at 22,697.10.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,63,540 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by almost 1.76% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,63,260 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,22,655. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 5,220.90 an ounce, falling 0.40%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate surged 3.52% at Rs 2.76 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices dropped 0.5% on Wednesday to trade at $89.150 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January as well amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and concerns over the Federal Reserve’s independence, with heavy speculative buying—especially from China—pushing prices higher.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 4,672.64 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 6,333.26 crore on March 10, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was down 0.11% at 98.83. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.58% to close at 91.81 to the dollar on March 10.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The PSU Bank sector’s stocks fell the most in Tuesday’s trade, delining 4.2% in the market capitalisation. Further, cement stocks were followed by the automobile sector stocks, which were further followed by the plastic stocks. However, the sugar sector stocks rose the most, rising 0.51%.