The markets across the globe are likely to rattle after Iran accused the US of breaching the ceasefire terms. Domestically, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start in early trade, down 200 points or 0.83% to trade at 23,913.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 873 points or 3.78% higher at 23,997, while the BSE Sensex surged 2,946 points or 3.95% to close at 77,562.

Key global and domestic cues to know on April 09, 2025

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Thursday morning opened on a mixed note as Iran’s parliamentary speaker charged the US with breaching the terms of the two-week ceasefire agreement. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was marginally higher at 0.12%, while the Topix gained 0.26%. South Korea’s Kospi were lower at 0.6% while the small-cap Kosdaq was flat.

US markets

The US markets surged in Wednesday’s trade after President Donald Trump suspended attacks on Iran for two weeks, pausing a five-week conflict that closed a crucial waterway for global energy supplies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ripped 1,325.46 points higher, or 2.85%, to 47,909.92. The S&P 500 popped 2.51% to 6,782.81, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.80% to 22,635.00.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate crude futures surged 2.78% to trade at $97.04 per barrel, below the psychologically important level of $100. Brent crude futures surged 2.53% to $97.14 today morning. On COMEX, crude prices rose 2.38% to trade at $96.66 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,51,510 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 0.78% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,51,250 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,13,632.5. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,733.50 an ounce, declining 0.91%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate increased 4% at Rs 2.41 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices rise 2.13% on Thursday to trade at $73.78 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January as well amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 2,053.92 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,578.37 crore on April 08, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was down 0.06% at 99.08. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.44% to close at 92.58 to the dollar on April 08.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The Transport sector’s stocks rose the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 7.9% in market capitalisation. Further, Small Finance stocks were followed by the Water Management sector stocks, which were further followed by the Construction stocks. However, the Sugar sector stocks fell the most, declining 0.73%.