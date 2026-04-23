The global markets are trading lower. Asian markets fell after crude oil prices once again touched the $100 a barrel mark. However, the extension of the ceasefire lifted sentiment across equity markets for sometime. The GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start for our markets. It is down 220 points or 0.91% to trade at 24,143.

Earlier on Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 199 points or 0.81% lower at 24,378, while the BSE Sensex fell 757 points or 0.95% to close at 78,516.

Key global and domestic cues to know on April 23, 2026

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Thursday morning opened on a higher note following the overnight gains on Wall Street. US President Trump extending ceasefire eased some apprehension. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.40%, while the Topix slipped 0.16%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.33% while the small-cap Kosdaq was 0.58% higher. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 26,169, compared with the index’s last close of 26,163.24.

US markets

The US markets closed Wednesday’s trade on a higher note after Trump announced to continue the ceasefire. The S&P 500 added 1.05% to finish at 7,137.90, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64% to settle at 24,657.57. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 340.65 points, or 0.69%, to end the day at 49,490.03.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures surged 0.40% to trade at $93.33 per barrel. Brent crude futures traded 0.49% higher at $102.41 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices increased 0.27% to trade at $93.21 a barrel. Brent Crude is trading above the crucial $100/bbl mark.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,52,850 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 0.72% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,52,590 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,14,637.5. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,760.50 an ounce, rising 0.16%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate rose 1.55% at Rs 2.49 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices dropped 0.15% on Thursday to trade at $77.84 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,480.59 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 1,546.56 crore on April 22, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was down 0.06% at 98.56. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.31% to close at 93.79 to the dollar on April 22.

Top sectors in Wednesday’s trade

The Electronics sector’s stocks rose the most in Wednesday’s trade, rising 3.9% in market capitalisation. Further, Sugar stocks were followed by the Ethanol sector stocks, which were further followed by the Tea and Coffee stocks. However, the Information Technology sector stocks fell the most, declining 3.42%.

Best and worst performing business groups

The ICICI Group’s market cap rose the most in Wednesday’s session, rising 2.4%. It was followed by the Adventz Group. In the list of Muthoot Group stocks, Muthoot Finance’s share surged 2.2%. Apart from that, Indiabulls Group’s market capitalisation fell the most, falling 3.7%.