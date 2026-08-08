Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of tyres companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on tyres stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Balkrishna Industries
|2460.05
|26.75
|1.10
|12.01
|TVS Srichakra
|3982.85
|12.85
|0.32
|0.03
|MRF
|133515.00
|-374.90
|-0.28
|0.19
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Ceat
|3723.25
|-25.35
|-0.68
|3.48
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|754.40
|-6.25
|-0.82
|126.65
|Apollo Tyres
|445.35
|-4.50
|-1.00
|154.18
|PCBL Chemical
|321.60
|-3.30
|-1.02
|85.93
|Goodyear India
|802.00
|-10.30
|-1.27
|2.00
|JK Tyre & Industries
|395.00
|-18.25
|-4.42
|204.89
The top gainers among the Tyres sector stocks today are Balkrishna Industries (up 1.10%) and TVS Srichakra (up 0.32%). On the other hand, the top losers include JK Tyre & Industries (down 4.42%) and Goodyear India (down 1.27%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Tyres sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|HDFC Mid Cap Fund
|4.89
|Balkrishna Industries
|12.83
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|4.14
|MRF
|21.47
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|2.75
|Apollo Tyres
|16.90
|Sundaram Value Fund
|2.54
|Ceat
|-1.04
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|2.54
|MRF
|7.77