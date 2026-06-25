TVS iQube crosses 1 million production milestone at Hosur facility 

TVS Motor Company has achieved a major milestone by rolling out its one millionth TVS iQube e-scooter from its Hosur facility, securing its dominance in India’s electric two-wheeler market.

TVS iQube, the flagship electric scooter brand of TVS Motor Company, on Thursday announced the rollout of its one millionth e-scooter from the company’s manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

“The rollout of one million TVS iQubes reflects the scale at which electric mobility is becoming part of everyday life in India,” Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said in a release. He added that the milestone is built on years of investment in engineering, innovation and manufacturing capabilities that have enabled the company to build world-class electric mobility solutions designed and manufactured in India for the world.

Launched in 2020, the TVS iQube has emerged as one of India’s leading electric scooter brands, particularly among family-oriented consumers. The model has also played a key role in cementing TVS Motor’s position as the market leader in the crowded electric two-wheeler space for more than two years. The company sold more than 3.5 lakh electric scooters in FY26, accounting for around 24% of industry sales.

TVS Motor said the iQube portfolio has expanded across multiple battery capacities, range options and connected features. The scooter is supported by a sales and service network of over 3,300 touchpoints across more than 3,000 cities, backed by continued investments in manufacturing and capacity expansion.

On the sustainability front, the company claimed that TVS iQube riders have collectively covered over 14.94 billion kilometres, helping avoid an estimated 522,969 tonnes of CO2 emissions. According to the company, the carbon savings are equivalent to planting nearly 20.9 million trees.