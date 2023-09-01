Name
TVS Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TN1995PLC032941 and registration number is 032941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 307.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TVS Electronics Ltd. is ₹719.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TVS Electronics Ltd. is 119.32 and PB ratio of TVS Electronics Ltd. is 7.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Electronics Ltd. is ₹385.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Electronics Ltd. is ₹448.00 and 52-week low of TVS Electronics Ltd. is ₹240.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.