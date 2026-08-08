Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

TVS Electronics Share Price

NSE
BSE

TVS ELECTRONICS

TVS Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE Information Technology

Here's the live share price of TVS Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹506.95 Closed
-0.10₹ -0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

TVS Electronics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹505.10₹515.00
₹506.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹332.70₹740.85
₹506.95
Open Price
₹510.00
Prev. Close
₹507.45
Volume
2,367

Source: Dion Global

TVS Electronics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TVS Electronics		3.532.99-0.5627.3621.9411.2721.77
Aditya Infotech		8.763.9549.50142.02226.4950.3927.74
E2E Networks		11.2155.2349.2549.2549.2514.288.34
Rashi Peripherals		7.0018.4074.18128.20211.5840.6622.72
MosChip Technologies		-0.55-8.56-9.581.7528.8430.9837.13
D-Link (India)		-1.09-16.28-4.199.86-14.7910.2825.64
Control Print		1.18-13.25-13.96-9.71-22.75-6.0011.08
Bharat Global Developers		-1.51-12.01-26.49-20.0510.7080.3243.02
DC Infotech and Communication		7.7621.6926.7050.7845.8332.9040.27
HCL Infosystems		-0.09-5.22-6.46-14.57-21.93-16.04-4.45
Aztec Fluids & Machinery		-7.97-6.85-4.27-11.8119.053.672.18
Ducon Infratechnologies		7.460.32-5.37-14.56-42.99-20.32-22.24
Reganto Enterprises		-1.60-9.02-39.23-50.08-55.0113.4749.27
Silicon Rental Solutions		-10.97-12.63-9.18-14.19-52.39-20.77-1.70
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-4.67-6.23-31.74-47.81-63.66-21.22-45.26
Takyon Networks		0.25-1.33-47.20-47.24-62.44-28.93-18.53
Benchmark Computer Solutions		10.21-16.7161.6243.8626.60-21.03-13.21
Vama Industries		8.1818.50-1.440.24-31.67-3.97-16.87
Labelkraft Technologies		-1.591.64-3.0519.230.81-6.562.13
ACI Infocom		26.1229.0133.0759.43-10.1112.094.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TVS Electronics has gained 21.94% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, TVS Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).

TVS Electronics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TVS Electronics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5488.98497.63
10491.92496.45
20499.88496.63
50490.29488.13
100458.19473.78
200471.37461.21

Source: Dion Global

TVS Electronics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TVS Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

TVS Electronics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 02:36 AM IST ISTTVS Electronics - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Details Of Material Pending Litigation
Jul 25, 2026, 02:35 AM IST ISTTVS Electronics - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Details Of Material Pending Litigation
Jul 23, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTTVS Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Qu
Jul 18, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTTVS Electronics - Copy Of Letter To Shareholders Pursuant To Reg. 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Jul 18, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTTVS Electronics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About TVS Electronics

TVS Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TN1995PLC032941 and registration number is 032941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 455.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Srinivasan
    Chairman
  • Ms. Srilalitha Gopal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R S Raghavan
    Director
  • Mrs. Subhasri Sriram
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V Sumantran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Balakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Pant
    Independent Director

FAQs on TVS Electronics Share Price

What is the share price of TVS Electronics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Electronics is ₹506.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TVS Electronics?

The TVS Electronics is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Electronics?

The market cap of TVS Electronics is ₹945.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TVS Electronics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TVS Electronics are ₹515.00 and ₹505.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TVS Electronics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Electronics is ₹740.85 and 52-week low of TVS Electronics is ₹332.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TVS Electronics performed historically in terms of returns?

The TVS Electronics has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 2.99% for the past month, -0.56% over 3 months, 21.94% over 1 year, 11.27% across 3 years, and 21.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TVS Electronics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TVS Electronics are 0.00 and 10.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TVS Electronics News

More TVS Electronics News
Market Pulse