Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

TVS Electronics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TVS ELECTRONICS LTD.

Sector : Computers - Accessories/Peripherals | Smallcap | NSE
₹385.75 Closed
4.2715.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TVS Electronics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹369.75₹392.60
₹385.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹240.05₹448.00
₹385.75
Open Price
₹371.70
Prev. Close
₹369.95
Volume
5,96,342

TVS Electronics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1395.15
  • R2405.3
  • R3418
  • Pivot
    382.45
  • S1372.3
  • S2359.6
  • S3349.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5292.07364.91
  • 10277.45362.87
  • 20267.35365.04
  • 50273.01372.13
  • 100237.6368.82
  • 200230.78347.33

TVS Electronics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.041.938.5218.4420.51285.1717.52
5.8614.5821.8258.8566.96252.76106.42
-0.333.3348.9929.7118.33380.95902.07
-2.21-4.26-3.7729.98203.33625.06565.71
1.529.886.37-17.08-44.2212.70-58.35

TVS Electronics Ltd. Share Holdings

TVS Electronics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    TVS Electronics Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    24-Aug, 2023 | 11:28 AM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Submission of Copy of Newspaper Publication - Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2023
    07-Aug, 2023 | 12:56 PM

About TVS Electronics Ltd.

TVS Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TN1995PLC032941 and registration number is 032941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 307.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gopal Srinivasan
    Chairman
  • Ms. Srilalitha Gopal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R S Raghavan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Subhasri Sriram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M F Farooqui
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Lakshminarayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Balakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. V Sumantran
    Independent Director

FAQs on TVS Electronics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Electronics Ltd.?

The market cap of TVS Electronics Ltd. is ₹719.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TVS Electronics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TVS Electronics Ltd. is 119.32 and PB ratio of TVS Electronics Ltd. is 7.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TVS Electronics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Electronics Ltd. is ₹385.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TVS Electronics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Electronics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Electronics Ltd. is ₹448.00 and 52-week low of TVS Electronics Ltd. is ₹240.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data