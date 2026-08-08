Here's the live share price of TVS Electronics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TVS Electronics
|3.53
|2.99
|-0.56
|27.36
|21.94
|11.27
|21.77
|Aditya Infotech
|8.76
|3.95
|49.50
|142.02
|226.49
|50.39
|27.74
|E2E Networks
|11.21
|55.23
|49.25
|49.25
|49.25
|14.28
|8.34
|Rashi Peripherals
|7.00
|18.40
|74.18
|128.20
|211.58
|40.66
|22.72
|MosChip Technologies
|-0.55
|-8.56
|-9.58
|1.75
|28.84
|30.98
|37.13
|D-Link (India)
|-1.09
|-16.28
|-4.19
|9.86
|-14.79
|10.28
|25.64
|Control Print
|1.18
|-13.25
|-13.96
|-9.71
|-22.75
|-6.00
|11.08
|Bharat Global Developers
|-1.51
|-12.01
|-26.49
|-20.05
|10.70
|80.32
|43.02
|DC Infotech and Communication
|7.76
|21.69
|26.70
|50.78
|45.83
|32.90
|40.27
|HCL Infosystems
|-0.09
|-5.22
|-6.46
|-14.57
|-21.93
|-16.04
|-4.45
|Aztec Fluids & Machinery
|-7.97
|-6.85
|-4.27
|-11.81
|19.05
|3.67
|2.18
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|7.46
|0.32
|-5.37
|-14.56
|-42.99
|-20.32
|-22.24
|Reganto Enterprises
|-1.60
|-9.02
|-39.23
|-50.08
|-55.01
|13.47
|49.27
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|-10.97
|-12.63
|-9.18
|-14.19
|-52.39
|-20.77
|-1.70
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-4.67
|-6.23
|-31.74
|-47.81
|-63.66
|-21.22
|-45.26
|Takyon Networks
|0.25
|-1.33
|-47.20
|-47.24
|-62.44
|-28.93
|-18.53
|Benchmark Computer Solutions
|10.21
|-16.71
|61.62
|43.86
|26.60
|-21.03
|-13.21
|Vama Industries
|8.18
|18.50
|-1.44
|0.24
|-31.67
|-3.97
|-16.87
|Labelkraft Technologies
|-1.59
|1.64
|-3.05
|19.23
|0.81
|-6.56
|2.13
|ACI Infocom
|26.12
|29.01
|33.07
|59.43
|-10.11
|12.09
|4.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TVS Electronics has gained 21.94% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (226.49%), E2E Networks (49.25%), Rashi Peripherals (211.58%). From a 5 year perspective, TVS Electronics has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (27.74%) and E2E Networks (8.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|488.98
|497.63
|10
|491.92
|496.45
|20
|499.88
|496.63
|50
|490.29
|488.13
|100
|458.19
|473.78
|200
|471.37
|461.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TVS Electronics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.34%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 02:36 AM IST IST
|TVS Electronics - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Details Of Material Pending Litigation
|Jul 25, 2026, 02:35 AM IST IST
|TVS Electronics - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Details Of Material Pending Litigation
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|TVS Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for Inter-Alia To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Qu
|Jul 18, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|TVS Electronics - Copy Of Letter To Shareholders Pursuant To Reg. 36(1)(B) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|TVS Electronics - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
TVS Electronics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007TN1995PLC032941 and registration number is 032941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 455.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Electronics is ₹506.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TVS Electronics is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TVS Electronics is ₹945.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TVS Electronics are ₹515.00 and ₹505.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Electronics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Electronics is ₹740.85 and 52-week low of TVS Electronics is ₹332.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TVS Electronics has shown returns of -0.1% over the past day, 2.99% for the past month, -0.56% over 3 months, 21.94% over 1 year, 11.27% across 3 years, and 21.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TVS Electronics are 0.00 and 10.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global