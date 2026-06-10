TVS Capital-backed Vivriti Asset Management is looking to scale its assets under management (AUM) to ₹15,000-₹20,000 crore over the next three to five years, betting on growing demand for private credit among mid-market companies and increasing investor appetite for fixed-income alternatives amid ongoing market volatility.

“Our focus will continue to be the mid-market, or what is known as performing credit, across the entire risk-return spectrum of private credit, ranging from 11-12% on the lower side to 16-17% on the higher side,” Soumendra Ghosh, chief investment officer of Vivriti Asset Management, told FE.

As part of its growth plans, the mid-market focussed alternative asset manager is currently raising its fourth vintage private credit fund, Diversified Bond Fund Series III, with a target corpus of ₹2,500 crore and an additional ₹2,500 crore green-shoe option. The six-year Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) is targeting gross returns of 16-17%.

The asset manager focuses on lending to mid-sized companies with revenues between ₹500 crore and ₹5,000 crore, primarily to support growth, consolidation and turnaround opportunities.

Since inception in 2019, Vivriti Asset Management has invested more than ₹11,000 crore across about 125 companies and has returned ₹3,850 crore, including capital and income, to investors. The firm currently has over 1,760 limited partners (LPs), with investments spread across sectors such as logistics, infrastructure, commercial real estate, steel manufacturing, warehousing, regional transportation and financial services.

The firm’s first vintage fund, launched in FY21, has fully returned investor capital. Its second fund, which raised ₹1,700 crore, is fully deployed and has already distributed over ₹1,595 crore to investors. The third vintage fund, a ₹2,200-crore closed-ended AIF launched in 2024, has deployed around ₹1,500 crore across 16 entities and has made eight quarterly distributions so far.

Beyond traditional private credit, Vivriti is also looking to expand its presence in securitisation strategies. Ghosh said securitisation exposure in India continues to be concentrated among banks, leaving significant room for participation from domestic private investors, family offices, institutional investors and offshore capital. The firm is currently running an inbound retail securitisation strategy out of GIFT City and aims to scale the vehicle to $250 million over the next 12 months. It is also exploring opportunities in corporate securitisation.

In addition, Vivriti operates a semi-liquid private credit strategy focused on providing growth capital and long-term working capital to mid-market operating companies. “Our target internal rates of return at the fund level is 13-14%, and we see the potential for this vehicle to grow to about ₹3,000 crore over the next couple of years,” he said.

Ghosh said investor interest in private credit remains resilient despite concerns of ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Gulf region. “We are secured lenders. The nature of our investing allows us to choose investments carefully and ensure we have sufficient downside protection,” he said, adding that the firm stress-tests investments for revenue declines, margin compression, working-capital pressures and fundraising delays before committing capital.

“Investors are beginning to see the value of having downside protection in their portfolios. The conversations have actually been encouraging, and more investors are appreciating the role private credit can play,” he said.

On competition from banks on M&A financing, Ghosh said he does not expect lenders to emerge as direct competitors in the mid-market private credit space immediately. While banks may initially target large acquisition financing opportunities traditionally served by foreign banks, many transactions in the mid-market segment require complex structuring, multi-year cash-flow projections and customised collateral arrangements that remain outside the comfort zone of most lenders, he said. “We do not see banks actively moving into M&A transactions where the acquiring sponsor is in the ₹2,000-3,000 crore bracket. At least not yet,” Ghosh said.