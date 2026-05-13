TVS Motor posted a 17.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 819.55 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 697.51 crore reported in Q4FY25.

The auto major’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 15,052.73 crore in Q4FY26 as against Rs 11,542 crore reported in Q4FY25. Here are the key highlights from Q4FY26.

Two-wheeler sales jump 28%

During the quarter, overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including international business, grew by 28% to 15.60 lakh units as against 12.16 lakh units in Q4FY25.

TVS Motor sold more scooters than motorcycles.

Motorcycle sales in Q4FY26 grew by 23% to 6.93 lakh units as against 5.64 lakh units in the same period of the preceding financial year.

Scooter sales for the quarter ended March 2026 grew by 32% to 6.60 lakh units from 5.02 lakh units in Q4FY25.

Metric Q4FY26 Q4FY25 Growth Consolidated net profit Rs 819.55 crore Rs 697.51 crore 17.5% Revenue Rs 15,052.73 crore Rs 11,542 crore 30.4% Total expenses Rs 13,746.18 crore Rs 10,464.9 crore 31.3% Total two- & three-wheeler sales 15.60 lakh units 12.16 lakh units 28% Motorcycle sales 6.93 lakh units 5.64 lakh units 23% Scooter sales 6.60 lakh units 5.02 lakh units 32% EV sales 1.15 lakh units 76,000 units 51% Three-wheeler sales 60,000 units 37,000 units 65%

Electric vehicle sales grew by 51% to 1.15 lakh units, up from 76,000 units sold during Q4FY25.

Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 65%, reaching 60,000 units as against 37,000 units in the fourth quarter of FY25, TVS Motor said.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 13,746.18 crore, compared to Rs 10,464.9 crore in the same period a year ago.

TVS Motor FY26: Net profit rises 34%

In FY26, consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,186.43 crore, up 33.89% from Rs 2,379.81 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations for the full fiscal increased to Rs 56,069.52 crore from Rs 44,089 crore in the preceding financial year.

During the year ended March 2026, overall two- and three-wheeler sales grew by 24% to 58.89 lakh units, up from 47.44 lakh units in FY25.

TVS Motor recorded its highest-ever annual sales at 58.89 lakh units in FY26, up 24% from 47.44 lakh units in the previous financial year.

The company had earlier declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for FY26, involving a payout of Rs 570 crore.

TVS Motor share price

The share price of TVS motor has declined 7.04% so far this year