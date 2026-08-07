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Aastamangalam Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

AASTAMANGALAM FINANCE

TVS Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Aastamangalam Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.38 Closed
-1.46₹ -0.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aastamangalam Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.63₹34.88
₹34.38
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.80₹51.00
₹34.38
Open Price
₹34.88
Prev. Close
₹34.89
Volume
1,460

Source: Dion Global

Aastamangalam Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aastamangalam Finance		-0.920.91-14.05-2.22-18.08-1.6920.75
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aastamangalam Finance has declined 18.08% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Aastamangalam Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Aastamangalam Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aastamangalam Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.1433.89
1034.1634.14
2035.0934.42
5034.0534.63
10035.0535.28
20037.9636.62

Source: Dion Global

Aastamangalam Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aastamangalam Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aastamangalam Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTAastamangalam Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026 Along With Other B
Jul 22, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTAastamangalam Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
May 30, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTAastamangalam Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 26, 2026, 04:28 AM IST ISTAastamangalam Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Results For The Quarter / Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 16, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTAastamangalam Fin. - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2

Source: Dion Global

About Aastamangalam Finance

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1985PLC011503 and registration number is 011503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Rekha M Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhavika M Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kushbu M Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. J Akash Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Kumar Dughar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aastamangalam Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Aastamangalam Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aastamangalam Finance is ₹34.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aastamangalam Finance?

The Aastamangalam Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aastamangalam Finance?

The market cap of Aastamangalam Finance is ₹53.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aastamangalam Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aastamangalam Finance are ₹34.88 and ₹33.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aastamangalam Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aastamangalam Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aastamangalam Finance is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Aastamangalam Finance is ₹27.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aastamangalam Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aastamangalam Finance has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, 0.91% for the past month, -14.05% over 3 months, -18.08% over 1 year, -1.69% across 3 years, and 20.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aastamangalam Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aastamangalam Finance are 5.66 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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