Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. Share Price

AASTAMANGALAM FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.77 Closed
1.980.87
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.77₹44.77
₹44.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.24₹48.55
₹44.77
Open Price
₹44.77
Prev. Close
₹43.90
Volume
6,539

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.77
  • R244.77
  • R344.77
  • Pivot
    44.77
  • S144.77
  • S244.77
  • S344.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.3544.65
  • 1013.6344.42
  • 2013.7143.09
  • 5012.6439.78
  • 10012.9335.87
  • 20014.330.49

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.9917.8549.2357.14311.49181.570.72
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Aastamangalam Finance Ltd.

Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1985PLC011503 and registration number is 011503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Rekha M Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhavika M Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kushbu M Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. J Akash Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Kumar Dughar
    Director

FAQs on Aastamangalam Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. is ₹28.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. is 14.82 and PB ratio of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. is 1.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. is ₹44.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. is ₹48.55 and 52-week low of Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. is ₹10.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

