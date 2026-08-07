What is the share price of Aastamangalam Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aastamangalam Finance is ₹34.38 as on .

What kind of stock is Aastamangalam Finance? The Aastamangalam Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aastamangalam Finance? The market cap of Aastamangalam Finance is ₹53.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aastamangalam Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aastamangalam Finance are ₹34.88 and ₹33.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aastamangalam Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aastamangalam Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aastamangalam Finance is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Aastamangalam Finance is ₹27.80 as on .

How has the Aastamangalam Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Aastamangalam Finance has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, 0.91% for the past month, -14.05% over 3 months, -18.08% over 1 year, -1.69% across 3 years, and 20.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aastamangalam Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aastamangalam Finance are 5.66 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global