Here's the live share price of Aastamangalam Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aastamangalam Finance
|-0.92
|0.91
|-14.05
|-2.22
|-18.08
|-1.69
|20.75
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aastamangalam Finance has declined 18.08% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Aastamangalam Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.14
|33.89
|10
|34.16
|34.14
|20
|35.09
|34.42
|50
|34.05
|34.63
|100
|35.05
|35.28
|200
|37.96
|36.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aastamangalam Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 71.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Aastamangalam Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026 Along With Other B
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Aastamangalam Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|May 30, 2026, 01:37 AM IST IST
|Aastamangalam Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 26, 2026, 04:28 AM IST IST
|Aastamangalam Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider The Results For The Quarter / Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 16, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Aastamangalam Fin. - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Source: Dion Global
Aastamangalam Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1985PLC011503 and registration number is 011503. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aastamangalam Finance is ₹34.38 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aastamangalam Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aastamangalam Finance is ₹53.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aastamangalam Finance are ₹34.88 and ₹33.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aastamangalam Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aastamangalam Finance is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Aastamangalam Finance is ₹27.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aastamangalam Finance has shown returns of -1.46% over the past day, 0.91% for the past month, -14.05% over 3 months, -18.08% over 1 year, -1.69% across 3 years, and 20.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aastamangalam Finance are 5.66 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global