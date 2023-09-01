India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901TN1984PLC011021 and registration number is 011021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 566.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.