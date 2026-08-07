Here's the live share price of India Nippon Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Nippon Electricals
|1.30
|15.38
|46.37
|52.89
|49.51
|35.22
|25.78
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|11.68
|17.66
|28.93
|35.36
|78.67
|36.74
|10.39
|UNO Minda
|8.04
|13.07
|11.29
|5.77
|15.15
|30.12
|28.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Nippon Electricals has gained 49.51% compared to peers like Samvardhana Motherson International (78.67%), UNO Minda (15.15%). From a 5 year perspective, India Nippon Electricals has outperformed peers relative to Samvardhana Motherson International (10.39%) and UNO Minda (28.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,168.87
|1,166.87
|10
|1,191.19
|1,172.18
|20
|1,174.26
|1,151.83
|50
|1,016.81
|1,055.16
|100
|893.03
|964.82
|200
|869.62
|893.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Nippon Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.22%, FII holding fell to 0.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:41 AM IST IST
|India Nippon Electri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:40 AM IST IST
|India Nippon Electri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:28 AM IST IST
|India Nippon Electri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|India Nippon Electri - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations A
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|India Nippon Electri - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Source: Dion Global
India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901TN1984PLC011021 and registration number is 011021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1068.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Nippon Electricals is ₹1,188.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Nippon Electricals is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Nippon Electricals is ₹2,687.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Nippon Electricals are ₹1,189.00 and ₹1,155.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Nippon Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Nippon Electricals is ₹1,278.65 and 52-week low of India Nippon Electricals is ₹653.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Nippon Electricals has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, 15.38% for the past month, 46.37% over 3 months, 49.51% over 1 year, 35.22% across 3 years, and 25.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Nippon Electricals are 24.17 and 3.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.30 per annum.
Source: Dion Global