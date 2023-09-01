Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.61
|-4.60
|25.26
|31.25
|15.60
|40.08
|-8.01
|2.03
|-1.06
|24.02
|20.21
|16.81
|29.37
|-27.73
|2.89
|4.96
|9.87
|22.18
|7.76
|271.27
|183.80
|6.98
|15.00
|6.21
|-7.07
|166.12
|308.46
|190.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|24 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901TN1984PLC011021 and registration number is 011021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 566.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is ₹1,73.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is 23.51 and PB ratio of India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is 1.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is ₹474.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Nippon Electricals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is ₹509.45 and 52-week low of India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is ₹325.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.