What is the share price of India Nippon Electricals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Nippon Electricals is ₹1,188.00 as on .

What kind of stock is India Nippon Electricals? The India Nippon Electricals is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Nippon Electricals? The market cap of India Nippon Electricals is ₹2,687.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of India Nippon Electricals? Today’s highest and lowest price of India Nippon Electricals are ₹1,189.00 and ₹1,155.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Nippon Electricals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Nippon Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Nippon Electricals is ₹1,278.65 and 52-week low of India Nippon Electricals is ₹653.25 as on .

How has the India Nippon Electricals performed historically in terms of returns? The India Nippon Electricals has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, 15.38% for the past month, 46.37% over 3 months, 49.51% over 1 year, 35.22% across 3 years, and 25.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Nippon Electricals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Nippon Electricals are 24.17 and 3.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global