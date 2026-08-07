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India Nippon Electricals Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA NIPPON ELECTRICALS

TVS Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of India Nippon Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,188.00 Closed
3.08₹ 35.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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India Nippon Electricals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,155.00₹1,189.00
₹1,188.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹653.25₹1,278.65
₹1,188.00
Open Price
₹1,160.00
Prev. Close
₹1,152.55
Volume
2,243

Source: Dion Global

India Nippon Electricals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Nippon Electricals		1.3015.3846.3752.8949.5135.2225.78
Samvardhana Motherson International		11.6817.6628.9335.3678.6736.7410.39
UNO Minda		8.0413.0711.295.7715.1530.1228.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Nippon Electricals has gained 49.51% compared to peers like Samvardhana Motherson International (78.67%), UNO Minda (15.15%). From a 5 year perspective, India Nippon Electricals has outperformed peers relative to Samvardhana Motherson International (10.39%) and UNO Minda (28.48%).

India Nippon Electricals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Nippon Electricals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,168.871,166.87
101,191.191,172.18
201,174.261,151.83
501,016.811,055.16
100893.03964.82
200869.62893.52

Source: Dion Global

India Nippon Electricals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Nippon Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.22%, FII holding fell to 0.33%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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India Nippon Electricals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:41 AM IST ISTIndia Nippon Electri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 02:40 AM IST ISTIndia Nippon Electri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 08, 2026, 02:28 AM IST ISTIndia Nippon Electri - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Aug 08, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTIndia Nippon Electri - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations A
Aug 08, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTIndia Nippon Electri - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026

Source: Dion Global

About India Nippon Electricals

India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901TN1984PLC011021 and registration number is 011021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1068.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T K Balaji
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arvind Balaji
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anant Jaivant Talaulicar
    Director
  • Mr. Heramb Ravindra Hajarnavis
    Director
  • Ms. Gangapriya Chakraverti
    Director
  • Ms. Priyamvada Balaji
    Director

FAQs on India Nippon Electricals Share Price

What is the share price of India Nippon Electricals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Nippon Electricals is ₹1,188.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Nippon Electricals?

The India Nippon Electricals is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Nippon Electricals?

The market cap of India Nippon Electricals is ₹2,687.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Nippon Electricals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Nippon Electricals are ₹1,189.00 and ₹1,155.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Nippon Electricals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Nippon Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Nippon Electricals is ₹1,278.65 and 52-week low of India Nippon Electricals is ₹653.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the India Nippon Electricals performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Nippon Electricals has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, 15.38% for the past month, 46.37% over 3 months, 49.51% over 1 year, 35.22% across 3 years, and 25.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Nippon Electricals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Nippon Electricals are 24.17 and 3.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.30 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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