Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

India Nippon Electricals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIA NIPPON ELECTRICALS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Electrical | Smallcap | NSE
₹474.60 Closed
-1.06-5.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

India Nippon Electricals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹469.80₹483.95
₹474.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹325.05₹509.45
₹474.60
Open Price
₹480.70
Prev. Close
₹479.70
Volume
19,395

India Nippon Electricals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1482.7
  • R2490.4
  • R3496.85
  • Pivot
    476.25
  • S1468.55
  • S2462.1
  • S3454.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5444.97469.65
  • 10443.68463.49
  • 20441.63460.67
  • 50435.56449.44
  • 100415.54429.49
  • 200435.69414.62

India Nippon Electricals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.61-4.6025.2631.2515.6040.08-8.01
2.03-1.0624.0220.2116.8129.37-27.73
2.894.969.8722.187.76271.27183.80
6.9815.006.21-7.07166.12308.46190.96

India Nippon Electricals Ltd. Share Holdings

India Nippon Electricals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
24 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About India Nippon Electricals Ltd.

India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31901TN1984PLC011021 and registration number is 011021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicle electrical equipment, such as generators, alternators, spark plugs, ignition wiring harnesses, power window and door systems, assembly of purchased gauges into instrument panels, voltage regulators, etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 566.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T K Balaji
    Chairman
  • Mr. Arvind Balaji
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anant Jaivant Talaulicar
    Director
  • Mr. V Balaraman
    Director
  • Ms. Gangapriya Chakraverti
    Director
  • Ms. Priyamvada Balaji
    Director
  • Mr. K G Raghavan
    Director
  • Mr. R Vijayaraghavan
    Director
  • Mr. Jakob Ruemmler
    Director
  • Mr. Kiyoyasu Kawakami
    Director
  • Dr. Jayshree Suresh
    Director
  • Mr. Heramb Ravindra Hajarnavis
    Director

FAQs on India Nippon Electricals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of India Nippon Electricals Ltd.?

The market cap of India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is ₹1,73.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Nippon Electricals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is 23.51 and PB ratio of India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is 1.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Nippon Electricals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is ₹474.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Nippon Electricals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Nippon Electricals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is ₹509.45 and 52-week low of India Nippon Electricals Ltd. is ₹325.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data