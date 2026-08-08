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Sundaram Brake Lining Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNDARAM BRAKE LINING

TVS Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Sundaram Brake Lining along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹767.10 Closed
-1.02₹ -7.90
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sundaram Brake Lining Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹767.10₹789.00
₹767.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹458.30₹869.40
₹767.10
Open Price
₹789.00
Prev. Close
₹775.00
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Sundaram Brake Lining Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sundaram Brake Lining		-1.02-5.3016.0533.89-1.3913.4711.89
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		8.6110.428.393.9817.805.9016.67
Rane Brake Lining		-0.653.21-9.59-26.55-10.266.2412.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sundaram Brake Lining has declined 1.39% compared to peers like ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (17.80%), Rane Brake Lining (-10.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Sundaram Brake Lining has underperformed peers relative to ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (16.67%) and Rane Brake Lining (12.60%).

Sundaram Brake Lining Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sundaram Brake Lining Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5783.23781.05
10790.6788.33
20802.15791.17
50762.08758.68
100675.35720.8
200692.43716.61

Source: Dion Global

Sundaram Brake Lining Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sundaram Brake Lining remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sundaram Brake Lining Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTSundaramBrakeLining - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
Jul 25, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTSundaramBrakeLining - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTSundaramBrakeLining - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 03, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTSundaramBrakeLining - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 10:20 PM IST ISTSundaramBrakeLining - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Sundaram Brake Lining

Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300TN1974PLC006703 and registration number is 006703. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 344.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Mahesh
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shrikirti Mahesh
    Director
  • Ms. Shripriya Mahesh Ramanan
    Director
  • Mr. M CT P Chidambaram
    Director
  • Mr. S Venkataraman
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul Rakesh Agrawal
    Director

FAQs on Sundaram Brake Lining Share Price

What is the share price of Sundaram Brake Lining?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Brake Lining is ₹767.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sundaram Brake Lining?

The Sundaram Brake Lining is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Brake Lining?

The market cap of Sundaram Brake Lining is ₹301.82 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sundaram Brake Lining?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundaram Brake Lining are ₹789.00 and ₹767.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundaram Brake Lining?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Brake Lining stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Brake Lining is ₹869.40 and 52-week low of Sundaram Brake Lining is ₹458.30 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Sundaram Brake Lining performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sundaram Brake Lining has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -5.3% for the past month, 16.05% over 3 months, -1.39% over 1 year, 13.47% across 3 years, and 11.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sundaram Brake Lining?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundaram Brake Lining are 117.58 and 2.96 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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