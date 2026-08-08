Here's the live share price of Sundaram Brake Lining along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sundaram Brake Lining
|-1.02
|-5.30
|16.05
|33.89
|-1.39
|13.47
|11.89
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|8.61
|10.42
|8.39
|3.98
|17.80
|5.90
|16.67
|Rane Brake Lining
|-0.65
|3.21
|-9.59
|-26.55
|-10.26
|6.24
|12.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sundaram Brake Lining has declined 1.39% compared to peers like ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (17.80%), Rane Brake Lining (-10.26%). From a 5 year perspective, Sundaram Brake Lining has underperformed peers relative to ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (16.67%) and Rane Brake Lining (12.60%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|783.23
|781.05
|10
|790.6
|788.33
|20
|802.15
|791.17
|50
|762.08
|758.68
|100
|675.35
|720.8
|200
|692.43
|716.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sundaram Brake Lining remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|SundaramBrakeLining - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|SundaramBrakeLining - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|SundaramBrakeLining - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|SundaramBrakeLining - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 10:20 PM IST IST
|SundaramBrakeLining - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300TN1974PLC006703 and registration number is 006703. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 344.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Brake Lining is ₹767.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sundaram Brake Lining is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sundaram Brake Lining is ₹301.82 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundaram Brake Lining are ₹789.00 and ₹767.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Brake Lining stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Brake Lining is ₹869.40 and 52-week low of Sundaram Brake Lining is ₹458.30 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sundaram Brake Lining has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -5.3% for the past month, 16.05% over 3 months, -1.39% over 1 year, 13.47% across 3 years, and 11.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundaram Brake Lining are 117.58 and 2.96 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global