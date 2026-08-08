What is the share price of Sundaram Brake Lining? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Brake Lining is ₹767.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Sundaram Brake Lining? The Sundaram Brake Lining is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Brake Lining? The market cap of Sundaram Brake Lining is ₹301.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sundaram Brake Lining? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundaram Brake Lining are ₹789.00 and ₹767.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundaram Brake Lining? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Brake Lining stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Brake Lining is ₹869.40 and 52-week low of Sundaram Brake Lining is ₹458.30 as on .

How has the Sundaram Brake Lining performed historically in terms of returns? The Sundaram Brake Lining has shown returns of -1.02% over the past day, -5.3% for the past month, 16.05% over 3 months, -1.39% over 1 year, 13.47% across 3 years, and 11.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sundaram Brake Lining? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundaram Brake Lining are 117.58 and 2.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global