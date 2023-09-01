Follow Us

Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. Share Price

SUNDARAM BRAKE LINING LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Susp. & Braking - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹513.00 Closed
-0.24-1.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹506.00₹520.00
₹513.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹270.95₹570.10
₹513.00
Open Price
₹520.00
Prev. Close
₹514.25
Volume
1,705

Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1522.67
  • R2528.33
  • R3536.67
  • Pivot
    514.33
  • S1508.67
  • S2500.33
  • S3494.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5343.83510.32
  • 10343.32507.82
  • 20344.29494.86
  • 50354.09450.28
  • 100346.89407.93
  • 200359.36376.25

Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.5010.1160.6873.7238.55116.7712.05
13.087.4040.4741.5456.41118.39110.05
2.832.3821.569.8810.81209.0231.35
-0.535.437.0915.276.7735.17-2.27

Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. Share Holdings

Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd.

Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/09/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300TN1974PLC006703 and registration number is 006703. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 295.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Mahesh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. P S Raman
    Director
  • Mr. G R Chandramouli
    Director
  • Mr. K S D Sambasivam
    Director
  • Ms. Sandhya Subramanyam
    Director
  • Ms. Shobhana Ramachandran
    Director
  • Ms. Shripriya Mahesh Ramanan
    Director
  • Mr. S Venkataraman
    Director

FAQs on Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd.?

The market cap of Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. is ₹201.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. is -239.16 and PB ratio of Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. is 2.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. is ₹513.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. is ₹570.10 and 52-week low of Sundaram Brake Lining Ltd. is ₹270.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

