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Sundaram Multi Pap Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNDARAM MULTI PAP

TVS Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Sundaram Multi Pap along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.24 Closed
0.81₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sundaram Multi Pap Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.23₹1.25
₹1.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.06₹2.22
₹1.24
Open Price
₹1.25
Prev. Close
₹1.23
Volume
59,652

Source: Dion Global

Sundaram Multi Pap Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89
Inland Printers		-9.5829.1722.0849.55-40.4017.2614.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sundaram Multi Pap has declined 37.37% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Sundaram Multi Pap has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Sundaram Multi Pap Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sundaram Multi Pap Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.261.25
101.271.26
201.271.27
501.321.31
1001.341.38
2001.551.53

Source: Dion Global

Sundaram Multi Pap Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sundaram Multi Pap remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sundaram Multi Pap Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 04:18 PM IST ISTSundaram Multi P - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 13, 2026.
Jul 28, 2026, 04:43 PM IST ISTSundaram Multi P - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 10, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTSundaram Multi P - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 10:36 PM IST ISTSundaram Multi P - Appointment Of An Internal Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-2027
May 25, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTSundaram Multi P - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 25, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Sundaram Multi Pap

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098MH1995PLC086337 and registration number is 086337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amrut P Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shantilal P Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krunal S Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh B Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Devji Bhanushali
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jyoti C Gala
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Sundaram Multi Pap Share Price

What is the share price of Sundaram Multi Pap?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Multi Pap is ₹1.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sundaram Multi Pap?

The Sundaram Multi Pap is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Multi Pap?

The market cap of Sundaram Multi Pap is ₹58.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sundaram Multi Pap?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundaram Multi Pap are ₹1.25 and ₹1.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundaram Multi Pap?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Multi Pap stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Multi Pap is ₹2.22 and 52-week low of Sundaram Multi Pap is ₹1.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sundaram Multi Pap performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sundaram Multi Pap has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -3.88% for the past month, -10.79% over 3 months, -37.37% over 1 year, -16.63% across 3 years, and -11.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sundaram Multi Pap?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundaram Multi Pap are 27.99 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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