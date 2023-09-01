Follow Us

SUNDARAM MULTI PAP LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.55 Closed
-1.92-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.50₹2.65
₹2.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.95₹3.50
₹2.55
Open Price
₹2.60
Prev. Close
₹2.60
Volume
9,24,363

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.63
  • R22.72
  • R32.78
  • Pivot
    2.57
  • S12.48
  • S22.42
  • S32.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.942.5
  • 102.922.4
  • 202.942.3
  • 503.082.25
  • 1002.992.29
  • 2003.52.44

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.8718.6015.914.08-20.3196.15-10.53
-2.59-0.6373.45135.18111.67192.23-1.64
3.293.1527.2663.8713.48110.0220.79
0.2328.7538.3343.69111.34291.06189.93
0.942.7656.9553.5971.13167.74-12.67
2.4910.9233.5644.7533.06376.36333.47
2.10-0.5036.14111.5297.51162.881.69
0.8410.2434.85116.0577.53111.9534.25
5.98-3.79-17.6321.68135.49281.1671.64
7.077.4417.1723.7841.20103.6118.25
5.259.5723.9729.6515.6254.17-57.17
-11.960.88-4.1122.953.6218.11-60.96
6.10019.6522.3419.6223.657.12
9.483.4722.5142.9350.53131.974.24
23.2433.7252.8865.1245.119.18-65.72
3.17018.188.33-7.1454.76-47.15
7.02-11.59-10.297.02-66.48205.00205.00
8.4211.9614.447.29-1.9039.198.42
050.0028.5738.46-10.0063.6450.00

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. Share Holdings

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd.

Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098MH1995PLC086337 and registration number is 086337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other paper products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amrut P Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shantilal P Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krunal S Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh B Parekh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd.?

The market cap of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. is ₹120.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. is -82.52 and PB ratio of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. is 1.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. is ₹2.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. is ₹3.50 and 52-week low of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. is ₹1.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

