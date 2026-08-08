Here's the live share price of Sundaram Multi Pap along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
|Inland Printers
|-9.58
|29.17
|22.08
|49.55
|-40.40
|17.26
|14.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sundaram Multi Pap has declined 37.37% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Sundaram Multi Pap has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.26
|1.25
|10
|1.27
|1.26
|20
|1.27
|1.27
|50
|1.32
|1.31
|100
|1.34
|1.38
|200
|1.55
|1.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sundaram Multi Pap remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:18 PM IST IST
|Sundaram Multi P - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 13, 2026.
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:43 PM IST IST
|Sundaram Multi P - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Sundaram Multi P - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 10:36 PM IST IST
|Sundaram Multi P - Appointment Of An Internal Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-2027
|May 25, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Sundaram Multi P - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 25, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21098MH1995PLC086337 and registration number is 086337. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Multi Pap is ₹1.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sundaram Multi Pap is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sundaram Multi Pap is ₹58.76 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundaram Multi Pap are ₹1.25 and ₹1.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Multi Pap stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Multi Pap is ₹2.22 and 52-week low of Sundaram Multi Pap is ₹1.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sundaram Multi Pap has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -3.88% for the past month, -10.79% over 3 months, -37.37% over 1 year, -16.63% across 3 years, and -11.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundaram Multi Pap are 27.99 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global