What is the share price of Sundaram Multi Pap? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Multi Pap is ₹1.24 as on .

What kind of stock is Sundaram Multi Pap? The Sundaram Multi Pap is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Multi Pap? The market cap of Sundaram Multi Pap is ₹58.76 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sundaram Multi Pap? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundaram Multi Pap are ₹1.25 and ₹1.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundaram Multi Pap? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Multi Pap stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Multi Pap is ₹2.22 and 52-week low of Sundaram Multi Pap is ₹1.06 as on .

How has the Sundaram Multi Pap performed historically in terms of returns? The Sundaram Multi Pap has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -3.88% for the past month, -10.79% over 3 months, -37.37% over 1 year, -16.63% across 3 years, and -11.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sundaram Multi Pap? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundaram Multi Pap are 27.99 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global