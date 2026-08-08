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List of Recycling Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of recycling companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on recycling stocks here.

Recycling Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Eco Recycling		499.909.301.9011.10
Gravita India		1734.7517.501.028.04
Indag Rubber		97.00-0.15-0.152.30
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279.10
EMS		404.60-1.20-0.308.25
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		484.00-2.65-0.5435.60
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
GEM Enviro Management		36.50-0.40-1.083.20
Ganesha Ecosphere		1061.10-13.60-1.272.80
GRP		2000.05-44.05-2.153.23
Antony Waste Handling Cell		417.00-9.50-2.238.31
Jain Resource Recycling		308.55-7.10-2.25186.61
MSTC		591.70-14.35-2.378.75
Nile		1551.80-48.05-3.002.18
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Recycling sector stocks today are Eco Recycling (up 1.90%) and Gravita India (up 1.02%). On the other hand, the top losers include Nile (down 3.00%) and MSTC (down 2.37%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Recycling sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Recycling Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund18.53Hindustan Unilever-11.02
ICICI Prudential MNC Fund7.75Hindustan Unilever15.77
SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund7.50Hindustan Unilever5.20

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