Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of recycling companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on recycling stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Eco Recycling
|499.90
|9.30
|1.90
|11.10
|Gravita India
|1734.75
|17.50
|1.02
|8.04
|Indag Rubber
|97.00
|-0.15
|-0.15
|2.30
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79.10
|EMS
|404.60
|-1.20
|-0.30
|8.25
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|484.00
|-2.65
|-0.54
|35.60
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|GEM Enviro Management
|36.50
|-0.40
|-1.08
|3.20
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|1061.10
|-13.60
|-1.27
|2.80
|GRP
|2000.05
|-44.05
|-2.15
|3.23
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|417.00
|-9.50
|-2.23
|8.31
|Jain Resource Recycling
|308.55
|-7.10
|-2.25
|186.61
|MSTC
|591.70
|-14.35
|-2.37
|8.75
|Nile
|1551.80
|-48.05
|-3.00
|2.18
The top gainers among the Recycling sector stocks today are Eco Recycling (up 1.90%) and Gravita India (up 1.02%). On the other hand, the top losers include Nile (down 3.00%) and MSTC (down 2.37%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Recycling sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|18.53
|Hindustan Unilever
|-11.02
|ICICI Prudential MNC Fund
|7.75
|Hindustan Unilever
|15.77
|SBI Equity Minimum Variance Fund
|7.50
|Hindustan Unilever
|5.20