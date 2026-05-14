The global plastic recycling industry is shifting towards a circular economy as countries focus more on recycling and reducing plastic waste. Within this transition, recycling of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) has emerged as a key growth area, driven by rising adoption across packaging , FMCG , automotive , and textile industries .

The global PET market, valued at $32 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $49 billion (around ₹4.7 lakh crore) by 2034. At the same time, the global recycled PET (rPET) market is expected to grow from $33 billion in 2025 to nearly $48 billion (₹4.6 lakh crore) by 2034. Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute around 40% of the industry’s revenue.

India is also witnessing strong momentum. The domestic rPET bottles market, valued at $11 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $18 billion (₹1.7 lakh crore) by 2030. This is translating into a sharp rise in demand for B2B-grade rPET, which is estimated to reach 3,50,000 metric tons (MT) by FY26 and potentially cross 1.1 MT by FY30.

A key driver behind this growth is India’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, which mandates the use of recycled plastic in packaging. Rising environmental awareness and shifting consumer preferences toward sustainable products are further accelerating adoption.

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Against this backdrop, this article examines two recycling stocks leading this shift…

#1 Ganesha Ecosphere: Scaling the B2B Engine to 8.5 Billion Bottles

Ganesha Ecosphere is India’s leading PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic recycling company. Its core business involves transforming discarded post-consumer PET bottle scrap into value-added, sustainable materials for reuse across various industries.

The company operates a collection network across India, through which approximately 450 tons of PET bottle waste is collected daily. Subsequently, the company crushes these bottles and systematically processes them into premium pellets, resins, and fibers.

The company manufactures over 500 product variants. Its core offerings include Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre, rPET Chips, Recycled Yarns, and other materials. It has also launched the Go Rewise brand, which focuses on producing highly customized, premium-grade rPET.

The B2B Engine: Converting 8.5 Billion Bottles into 500 Product Variants

Operating strictly on a B2B model, Ganesha Ecosphere supplies its recycled materials to more than 400 customers across 16+ countries. The recycled materials are used across diverse sectors, including Textiles , FMCG & Packaging , Automotive & Industrial, and Home Furnishings.

The company operates six manufacturing plants across India, with a combined recycling and washing capacity of 196,440 MT per annum (MTPA). By processing 150,000 MTPA of PET waste annually, it successfully recycles over 8.5 billion plastic bottles.

The company expects FY27 to be a strong year, driven by the EPR framework. Under the EPR, packaging must incorporate 30% recycled plastic by FY26. This proportion is set to rise to 40% in FY27 and to 60% by FY28.

The EPR Catalyst: Why Statutory Recycling Norms Create a 1-Million-Ton Opportunity

Thus, the user industry can no longer remain non-compliant without facing financial penalties (up to ₹5,800 per ton for shortfalls in the next year). This regulatory push is expected to create demand for over 1 million tons of B2B-grade rPET by the end of FY30. And Ganesha Ecosphere, as the largest capacity holder, is uniquely positioned to capture it.

The Warangal Expansion: Mapping a ₹850 Crore Revenue Tailblock

As a result, the company expects capacity utilization at its new Warangal plant to improve from 85-90% in FY27 from the expected 70%-80% in Q4FY26. With an expected capacity of 70,000 tons next year, this translates to volumes of 55,000 to 60,000 tons, which carries a peak revenue potential of ₹700 to ₹850 crore.

Capacity Expansion: Mapping the ₹850 Crore Revenue Potential at Warangal

Furthermore, to meet the growing demand for sustainable raw materials, Ganesha Ecosphere plans to invest around ₹450 crore over the next two years. A brownfield project in Warangal, which will add 22,500 tonnes of rPET capacity, is expected to become operational by April 2026. This will increase the Warangal plant’s capacity to 64,500 TPA.

Furthermore, it is also setting up a greenfield project in Odisha, scaling its planned capacity up to 67,500 tons per annum.

The company is reducing its dependence on the traditional yarn-spinning sector ( now accounts for less than 65% of sales) and pivoting toward premium markets. To this end, it expects its rPET business to contribute 65% of revenue by FY28.

De-risking the Portfolio: The Pivot Toward 65% Revenue from High-Margin rPET

Its goal is to increase the share of revenue from high-margin, value-added products (such as antimicrobial, hollow-conjugated, and dyed fibers) to 55-60% within the next two years.

Why the 81% PAT Drop is a Warning Sign

From a financial perspective, the company’s revenue declined to ₹1,058 crore in 9MFY26, down from ₹1,121 crore in the same period last year. Net profit crashed to ₹15 crore, down from ₹79 crore during the period, as margins contracted.

Furthermore, a postponement of a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change effectively delayed procurement cycles. This regulatory inertia led to a severe decline in demand for premium PET granules, impacting near-term demand.

Ganesha Ecosphere Share Price

#2 Gravita India: The Multi-Vertical Play Beyond Lead Recycling

In 2013, Gravita India diversified into plastic recycling, making it a core sustainable product offering in its portfolio. It produces value-added, customized products, including food-grade PET flakes.

Gravita’s technical team works closely with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across various industries to ensure that these PET flakes meet stringent quality standards. Its total installed plastic recycling production capacity stands at 26,100 MTPA. In FY26, it recycled 9,482 MT of plastic.

The Margin Floor: Navigating the Post-Surge Plastic Economy

The plastic segment is expected to generate a margin of ₹10,000-12,000 per MT, after Q4FY26 margin peaked at ₹17,714 per MT. This surge was temporarily driven by supply chain disruptions that prevented overseas plastic from reaching India. As a result, it increased domestic plastic prices and profits.

Management noted that while margins will remain stable, scaling up physical volumes in the plastic division will still take time. Gravita expects the EPR implementation to move into advanced phases, with recycling targets expected to reach full compliance by FY28. This is expected to create direct market demand for recycled materials.

The Global Tailwind: EU Packaging Mandates and the Export Opportunity

Gravita is also expected to benefit from the global tailwind. The European Union is expected to mandate 30% recycled content in contact-sensitive packaging. This will create international demand for high-quality recycled materials like PET.

Capacity Supercycle: Scaling to 800,000 MTPA by FY29

Beyond Plastic, lead recycling is Gravita’s largest business segment, historically contributing over 88% to its overall revenue. The company operates 10 lead recycling plants with a production capacity of 2,36,559 MTPA. It is scaling total installed capacity to over 800,000 MTPA by FY29, from the current 4,36,000 MTPA.

Gravita holds marquee OEM approvals and operates a tolling business with major players, including Exide and Amara Raja . Aluminium recycling is the fastest-growing vertical, contributing 9% to overall revenue. The company has an installed production capacity of 38,000 MTPA for aluminium. It serves sectors with strong demand, such as automotive, casting, and exports.

Rubber recycling is an emerging sector. Here, Gravita possesses an installed capacity of 30,000 MTPA. The company primarily focuses on crumb rubber and products derived from it, serving the tyre and infrastructure sector . Beyond Europe, Gravita is establishing production capacity in India, which is expected to become operational by the H1FY27.

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The 25% Volume CAGR Outlook

Looking ahead, Gravita expects to deliver a 20% to 25% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in volume terms consistently over the next three years. The company is targeting a 30% to 35% growth in profitability while sustaining a high Return on Invested Capital of around 25%.

Gravita plans to reduce its reliance on lead by increasing the contribution of its non-lead businesses to 35-40% of its total mix. The contribution of value-added products is expected to rise to between 45-50% of revenue, up from 42% in FY26. This is also expected to lead to an expansion in margins.

FY26 Financial Post-Mortem: 21% PAT Growth Amidst Volume Expansion

From a financial perspective, revenue increased by 10% year-on-year to ₹4,265 crore in FY26, driven by a 5% volume growth. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 12% to ₹452 crore, with a margin of 10.6%. Net profit grew by 21% to ₹379 crore. The increasing share of value-added products is aiding margin growth.

Gravita Share Price

The Valuation Check: Is Plastic Recycling Story Already Priced In?

With superior growth and profitability, Gravita India leads the return ratios (Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE)) chart. From a valuation perspective, both Ganesha and Gravita trade at a premium to both the 5-year historical median and the industry median.

Valuation Comparison (X)

Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios Company Company 5Y Median Industry ROCE (%) ROE (%) Ganesha Ecosphere 72.0 34.0 19.5 11.0 9.4 Gravita India 34.6 26.8 19.9 17.0 16.8 source: screener.in (Data as of 8th May 2026)

As the world shifts toward a circular economy, plastic recycling is emerging as one of the fastest-growing sustainability themes. With the global PET and rPET markets expanding and India’s B2B-grade rPET demand expected to cross 1.1 MT by FY30, the opportunity is expanding rapidly.

Backed by stricter EPR regulations and rising demand for sustainable packaging, companies like Ganesha Ecosphere and Gravita India are positioning themselves at the centre of this structural transition. That said, keep these stocks on your watchlist to see how they tap into upcoming demand.

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data were unavailable have we used an alternative, widely accepted, and widely used source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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