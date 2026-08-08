Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of waste management companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on waste management stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Eco Recycling
|499.90
|9.30
|1.90
|11.10
|Gravita India
|1734.75
|17.50
|1.02
|8.04
|Indag Rubber
|97.00
|-0.15
|-0.15
|2.30
|EMS
|404.60
|-1.20
|-0.30
|8.25
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|484.00
|-2.65
|-0.54
|35.60
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|GEM Enviro Management
|36.50
|-0.40
|-1.08
|3.20
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|1061.10
|-13.60
|-1.27
|2.80
|Va Tech Wabag
|1957.05
|-34.50
|-1.73
|15.40
|GRP
|2000.05
|-44.05
|-2.15
|3.23
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|417.00
|-9.50
|-2.23
|8.31
|Jain Resource Recycling
|308.55
|-7.10
|-2.25
|186.61
|MSTC
|591.70
|-14.35
|-2.37
|8.75
|Nile
|1551.80
|-48.05
|-3.00
|2.18
|Ion Exchange (India)
|371.60
|-15.25
|-3.94
|70.79
The top gainers among the Waste Management sector stocks today are Eco Recycling (up 1.90%) and Gravita India (up 1.02%). On the other hand, the top losers include Ion Exchange (India) (down 3.94%) and Nile (down 3.00%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Waste Management sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund
|5.53
|Va Tech Wabag
|2.12
|Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|3.59
|Jain Resource Recycling
|10.84
|JM Focused Fund
|2.76
|Gravita India
|9.40
|Tata Resources & Energy Fund
|2.61
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|12.72
|Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund
|2.35
|Jain Resource Recycling
|10.41