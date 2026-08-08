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List of Waste Management Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of waste management companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on waste management stocks here.

Waste Management Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Eco Recycling		499.909.301.9011.10
Gravita India		1734.7517.501.028.04
Indag Rubber		97.00-0.15-0.152.30
EMS		404.60-1.20-0.308.25
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals		484.00-2.65-0.5435.60
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
GEM Enviro Management		36.50-0.40-1.083.20
Ganesha Ecosphere		1061.10-13.60-1.272.80
Va Tech Wabag		1957.05-34.50-1.7315.40
GRP		2000.05-44.05-2.153.23
Antony Waste Handling Cell		417.00-9.50-2.238.31
Jain Resource Recycling		308.55-7.10-2.25186.61
MSTC		591.70-14.35-2.378.75
Nile		1551.80-48.05-3.002.18
Ion Exchange (India)		371.60-15.25-3.9470.79
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the Waste Management sector stocks today are Eco Recycling (up 1.90%) and Gravita India (up 1.02%). On the other hand, the top losers include Ion Exchange (India) (down 3.94%) and Nile (down 3.00%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Waste Management sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Waste Management Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Quantum ESG Best In Class Strategy Fund5.53Va Tech Wabag2.12
Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund3.59Jain Resource Recycling10.84
JM Focused Fund2.76Gravita India9.40
Tata Resources & Energy Fund2.61Ganesha Ecosphere12.72
Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund2.35Jain Resource Recycling10.41

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